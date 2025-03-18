ALTON – Newly filed court documents shine new light on a recent case of aggravated robbery at the Puff Zone Smoke Shop in Alton.

Nicholas E. Apel, 24, of Alton, was charged on March 17, 2025 with a Class 1 felony count of aggravated robbery. On March 13, he allegedly stole property from Puff Zone by indicating he was armed with a firearm and threatening the use of force.

A petition was filed to deny Apel’s pretrial release which adds more context surrounding the incident. According to the petition, officers responded to Puff Zone after an employee reported the robbery.

“Officers contacted store employee who provided that defendant entered store and demanded products,” the petition states. “Defendant brandished what she believed to be a firearm. Defendant took various products and fled the store.”

After reviewing the store’s surveillance footage, officers found Apel in the area and placed him under arrest.

“Defendant was interviewed and admitted to committing the robbery,” the petition continues. “Officers later located at defendant's residence products from the store and a lighter/gun.”

Apel was arrested by the Alton Police Department and taken into custody, where he currently remains.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

