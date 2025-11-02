



SOUTH ROXANA – New details in Madison County court filings reveal the context behind an alleged arson in South Roxana for which a local man was charged earlier this week.

Timothy S. Guberman, 39, listed as homeless out of South Roxana, was charged on Oct. 27, 2025 with one count of aggravated arson, a Class X felony.

On Oct. 24, 2025, Guberman allegedly damaged a residential property in the 400 block of Stephenson Avenue in South Roxana by means of fire while knowing the residence was occupied by one or more people at the time.

A petition to deny Guberman’s pretrial release, filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, states Guberman became angry with the victim and made references via text message to “end it the right way with fire.” While the victim was not inside the residence at the time, Guberman was reportedly at the home with the victim’s two children.

“Shortly after, victim's neighbors report that victim's children ages 9 and 11 came running out of victim's residence,” the petition states. “Neighbors observed a chair on fire in the living room.”

The fire damaged the living room chair and ceiling before being extinguished by the local Fire Department. Guberman was treated at the scene for burns he sustained during the incident, while the two children reported that Guberman “dumped tiki [torch] fuel on the chair and lit it on fire, causing them to flee.”

The case against Guberman was presented by the South Roxana Police Department, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

