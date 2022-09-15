EDWARDSVILLE - Moran Economic Development announced today the addition of Emily Calderon as Senior Planner. Calderon is certified with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and specializes in leading complex development projects and creating partnerships that serve the greater community.

“We are thrilled to have Emily join our growing team. Her strong leadership skills and track record for cultivating business growth is exactly what we are looking for. We are confident she will serve as an asset to both our agency and the clients we serve,” said Keith Moran, president of Moran Economic Development.

With over 15 years of experience in the public sector, Calderon brings to the table a diverse skill set in comprehensive planning, community engagement, economic development, public policy and zoning. In her previous role, she served as City Planner where she led both long-range and current planning with a pragmatic approach. In 2014, Calderon received The Illinois American Planning Association’s Emerging Planner Award for her work on Imagine Belleville, a comprehensive plan in which she built consensus among disparate ideas.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calderon currently serves as a lecturer on geography and urban planning at her alma mater Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE). She received both her Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Science degree in geography from SIUE.

To learn more about Moran Economic Development and its full range of economic development consulting services, visit: www.morandevelopment.com/.

About Moran Economic Development:

Founded in 2009, Moran Economic Development, LLC is headquartered in Edwardsville, Ill. The agency specializes in providing strategic guidance in all areas of economic development to both public and private sector clients. Their breadth of in-house expertise stems from a diverse background in financing, government, marketing and real estate development. The agency’s service areas include tax increment financing, business districts, enterprise zones, economic development and comprehensive planning. Their approach to consulting is different from many other firms – they focus not only on helping their clients achieve their objectives, but also on establishing enduring client relationships. For more information on Moran Economic Development, visit www.morandevelopment.com/ or call 618-307-9100

More like this: