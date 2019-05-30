O’FALLON – Hayden Moore scored from second base on a third-inning sacrifice fly, Edwardsville tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Matthew Boyer scattered four hits and struck out seven as the Tigers defeated Belleville West 4-0 in the IHSA Class 4A Bloomington sectional semifinal played Wednesday afternoon at Blazier Field in O’Fallon.

The Tigers once again were able to score an early run without benefit of a base hit, and only had four hits of their own, but was able to reach Maroons’ pitching ace Joey Kossina for the game’s deciding three runs to advance to Saturday’s final.

Joe Copeland’s third-inning sacrifice fly to deep center, along with very alert and aggressive base running by Moore, enabled Edwardsville to score the game’s first run.

“You could see the ball’s fairly deep there, and then, our guy was tagging, coming to third,” said Tigers’ coach Tim Funkhouser on the play. “We just saw a little hesitancy, and the ball got loose on them, and heck, we were having a hard time getting anything against them anyway,” he said with a laugh. “And you got a guy running like (Moore), you might as well take the chance there. He had a good slide, and ended up being a big run there early in the game.”

Boyer also benefitted from great defense from his infielders, particularly Josh Ohl, who made a couple of good plays in the fourth, particularly one that started a double play that got Boyer out of a jam.

“Yeah, he did,” Funkhouser said. “He struggled, I think it was like the fifth, where he let the first two guys get on base, I think it was eight-nine, or seven-eight, and then kicked into another gear. He’s been on three days rest, and he had only 71 pitches, but he really kicked in another gear and showed great poise, and boy, our defense. Josh Ohl, I mean I can’t say enough good things about him; I’m so glad he’s on our team. We have had so many good infielders, but I’m not sure we’ve had a more steady defender than him, and that is the highest attribute I can give to a guy

“Ever since he was younger, watching him in middle school,” Funkhouser continued, “and then, as his confidence has grown, guys love him impacting the game. You just saw how he impacted, took second on his own, then going to third, reading the ball. He stole third on a ground ball earlier, that the play, it was a good call by the umpires, he overslid the bag. But he was able to steal third on his own, there. So, he makes the coach look really good because you don’t have to coach him,” Funkhouser said with a laugh.

The Maroons failed to take advantage of early opportunities, and it came back to haunt West in the long run.

“Yeah, that was a typical Southwestern Conference regional, sectional match-up, where everything’s on the line,” said Maroon coach Todd Baltz, “1-0 game for most of the game, then they scratched a couple across there at the end to widen the gap, but I thought we were in the game. Early opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of came back to bite us, not moving the runners up, moving the runners over, failed to get a couple of sacrifices down. Those things, those little things, add up, and we weren’t able to take advantage of them today.”

It was indeed a typical Southwestern Conference game.

“Just another day,” Baltz said with a smile and laugh. “You expect those things when you show up for these games, right? People get a little spoiled, I guess, but certainly, our team had a great year. Nothing to hang their heads about. So, kudos to our guys; that’s a good ball club over there, everybody knows that. They’re going to make some noise here moving forward, so nothing to be ashamed of.”

Kossina pitched another great game against the Tigers, after having no-hit Edwardsville several weeks ago.

“Yeah, we’ve got to learn how to play a little bit better defensively behind him,” Baltz said, “make some better decisions; you know, there are a few mental errors, not really things that show up in the scorebook. Throwing to the wrong base, things like that, not taking care of the baseball necessarily, that aren’t errors, or glaring things that happen throughout the game, but I wish we could pick up a little bit defensively behind Joey when he’s out there, because that might make him that much better.”

The Maroons had a great chance in the opening inning, starting with a lead-off double by Kossina, but two outs later, Kossina was thrown out at the plate by Moore after a single to center by Colin Shea that denied West an early run. Moore himself reached on an error to lead off the Tigers’ half, and went to second and third on a pair of wild pitches, but couldn’t score himself. Edwardsville had another chance in the second when Ohl reached on an error leading off, and Max Ringering drew a walk. Joe Toscano then hit a grounder to short that forced Ringering at second, but Ringering overslid second base, causing the throw to first to get away, and Ohl scored on a play at the plate. After the umpires discussed the play, Toscano was called out on interference, and Ohl had to return to second. He then stole third, but Logan Cromer struck out to end the inning.

Edwardsville got on the board in the home half of the third, starting with a Moore walk, a sacrifice bunt by Blake Burris getting Moore to second, and Drake Westcott drawing another walk to put runners on first and second. Joe Copeland then hit a fly ball to the deepest part of the park in dead center, and after the catch, Moore kept running and got his hand on the plate on the slide ahead of the tag to score, making it 1-0 for the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Boyer picked up from his performance in last Saturday’s regional final against Alton, mixing pitches well to keep the West batters off-balance. In the fourth, he got help from his defense. The inning started with a Will Lanxon base hit, after which he stole second and went to third on a ground out. J.B. Bierman was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, but Logan Weaver hit a bouncer up the middle that Ohl made a great play on, stepping on the bag to force Bierman, and making a great throw to double Weaver and keep the lead 1-0.

In the fifth, Boyer walked both Connor Adams and Alex Bernard to open the inning, but Boyer then struck out Armand Milton, then got Kossina to ground into a double play, with Cromer making a great play on a big hop, stepping on second and throwing to first in time.

Kossina was pitching well also, at one point, after allowing the opening run, retiring eight of the next nine batters he faced, only allowing a Moore single, the Tigers first hit of the game, with one out in the fifth.

The Tigers broke the game open in the home half of the sixth, all with one out. Ohl doubled to start the inning and went to third when the left fielder’s throw to second got away. Ohl then scored on a double by Ringering to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead, then pinch runner Aaron Young went to third on a wild pitch. Toscano then drew a walk and stole second, and Jacob Kitchen also drew a walk to load the bases. Pinch hitter Ty Beruman singled home Young, and a bases-loaded walk to Moore forced home another run to make it 4-0. In the seventh, Boyer struck out the final two batters of the game to get the complete game shutout win, advancing Edwardsville to the sectional final.

West ends its very successful season 27-8. and Baltz will always remember his 2019 Maroons as a team that worked hard and competed well against the best teams in the area.

“I’d say that these guys are gritty, they don’t give up,” Baltz said, “they don’t panic. No matter what the score was, no matter what the game was, we believed in our dugout that we were going to come back and win. And we believed every day that we showed up, that we could compete and go up against the best teams, and I think that they showed that. The season just didn’t end the way we wanted it to.”

The Tigers improve to 33-5 and will play in Saturday’s final at Illinois Wesleyan University against Normal Community West, who defeated Moline 6-5 in 11 innings in the other semifinal, in an 11 a.m. start time. Funkhouser agreed it was a very good win over the Maroons, and against a very good pitcher in Kossina.

“We do,” Funkhouser said. “This was a big win for us. Kossina, he’s a great player, a great competitor, and we were fortunate to get the runs that we got off of him.”

And Funkhouser is also looking ahead to the final as well, and the Tigers will be ready for their opponent.

“Moline, we played early in the year, so we’ve seen them, and Normal West, we’ll try to get what we can on them, and bottom line is, we’re playing for the next day, and that’s fun to watch.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

