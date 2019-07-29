EDWARDSVILLE - The Miss Madison County Pageant was held on Saturday in Highland during the Madison County Fair. The annual competition was both entertaining and emotional experience for participants.

Courtney Picklesimer was crowned Junior Miss Madison County 2019. Elizabeth Moon was crowned Miss Madison County 2019, with Sydney Daniel coming in as runner up.

The 2018 Junior Miss Madison County winner Johna Murphy and 2018 Miss Madison County winner Missy Huddleston both gave emotional speeches. As both girls passed on their title to new winners, they gave thanks to friends and family who helped them along the way.

“I’m so blessed to have been able to represent Madison County as the 2018 Junior Miss, and truly so grateful for the opportunities that Madison County has given me. I truly am so excited for the next young lady who will be taking my position, but so sad to see my it end. Madison County will forever have a special place in my heart,” spoke Johna Murphy during her farewell speech.

The Weinheimer Community Center was filled up with people eager to see the crowning of the next Miss Madison County and Miss Madison County Junior. Bringing out a large crowd of family and friends of the participants, a community wanting to support the local girls, past pageant winners, and pageant fans alike.

The finalists of the competition had to perform in multiple categories to impress the judges and entertain the crowd. Along with multiple outfit changes, contestants for Miss Madison County each gave one-minute speeches and answered randomly selected questions. The girls spoke of their interests, causes they find important, and future goals.

With new queens now selected to represent Madison County, they will serve as this year's spokespeople for the Madison County Fair. Traveling across the state, attending events and participating in parades while representing Madison County and speaking in support of county fairs and agriculture. Being Miss Madison County is only the beginning for these young women with bright futures ahead, and with such an accomplishment now on their resumes, there is a lot more to come for each of them.

