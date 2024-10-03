ALTON - Community members gathered at the Block Party for Good for free groceries, meals and health screenings.

From 2–3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at the Alton Amphitheater, the organizations Food is Love, Currency of Caring and AltonWorks hosted their monthly Block Party for Good. The St. Louis Food Bank provided free groceries, and Chef D. Rodg World Class Catering offered hot meals out of their food truck. Attendees could also complete several health screenings through the OSF OnCall Connect On the Go van.

“We come in, we deliver hot food, we provide free groceries, no questions asked, produce and everything,” said John Michel with Currency of Caring. “It’s challenging to build infrastructure at places where people can get to them consistently, so we said, ‘Hey, what if we use the power of mobility?’ We started with the food truck movement to effectively replace soup kitchens, but we said, ‘What if we can start to layer in a whole series of services, increasing the access to the things people need?’”

The Block Party for Good event is scheduled for the last Friday of every month at the Alton Amphitheater. September’s block party was rescheduled to Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, due to weather.

Article continues after sponsor message

Holly Woulfe with the OSF OnCall van explained that the event was a great chance for OSF to reach people and provide the services they need. Attendees could undergo several free health screenings and complete surveys to identify other nonmedical needs, like transportation and housing. In addition to the screenings, the OSF OnCall van connected people with local resources.

“Our goal is to meet the community where they’re at and to come to them, to bring healthcare and services to them,” Woulfe said. “Not everyone has transportation and a means to get to places, and so that’s our goal, to be present in the community and really bring the services to the people. This is a perfect event to get out down here and be able to do that.”

Dennis Rodgers, who owns Chef D. Rodg World Class Catering, echoed Woulfe’s comments. As a member of the Soulcial Kitchen and Currency of Caring programs, World Class Catering works hard to bring hot food into food deserts. Rodgers said it was an easy decision to get involved with these initiatives.

“Our program is faith-based. You give in order to receive. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” he explained. “You never know where you may be in life that you may need a helping hand, so we just try to provide that.”

The next Block Party for Good is scheduled from 2–3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. If you are struggling with food insecurity, check out this article on RiverBender.com for more resources.

More like this: