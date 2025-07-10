GRANITE CITY - Caiden Calvin, a 13-year-old swimmer for the Montclaire Swim Club, enjoyed a highly successful Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Relays meet in June at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City.

Clavin swam the lead-off leg in the boys 13-14 150-meter freestyle relay that won their race, also swam the first leg of the 150-meter breaststroke relay, where the Marlins finished second, was the lead-off swimmer on the 150-meter butterfly relay that won its race, and finally swam the 75-meter leg of the boys 250-meter Crescendo relay team that finished in second, as Montclaire went on to win a close decision in the team standings over Summers-Port Swim Club of Godfrey 257-217, taking the overall meet.

Calvin said that evening: "I'm having fun out here."

It's the fun aspect of swimming that he likes the most.

"I just enjoy having fun in the pool and talking with my friends," Calvin said. "Swimming overall is just fun, too."

Calvin's goals for the summer season are much more laid back than in the regular season during the winter.

"On my year-round team, what I have is I'm trying to get more 'A' times in my swims," Calvin said. "But here, I'm trying to get a few records for summer swim."

He said he really enjoys the summer season "because it's a little bit more relaxed," and I am not worrying as much about the 'A; times and 'B' times, and all that."

It's the opportunity to improve times and set records that's motivating Calvin to do well during the summer.

"I want to improve my times," Calvin said, "and get a few records. That's where I'm at right now."

