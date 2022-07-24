EDWARDSVILLE - Montclaire Swim Club took its final meet of the regular season with a big 470-72 win over Sunset Hills Country Club in a Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet at Montclaire.

Montclaire won the boys meet 217-41 over Sunset Hills, while the Marlin girls took a 253-31 win over the Stingrays.

In the boys meet, starting with the eight-and-under results, Montclaire won the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 2:16.64, while Ashton Eastman won the 25-yard freestyle at 20.95 seconds, with Will Ferguson winning a special six-and-under race at 21.33 seconds. Eastman also won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 49.86 seconds and took his third win in the 25-yard breaststroke at 31.62 seconds. Carter Wolters of the Marlins won the 25-yard backstroke with a time of 26.80 seconds, while in a special six-and-under race, Montclaire's Colin Therien took the win at 32.25 seconds. The Stingrays' Drew Krieger won the 25-yard butterfly at 31.95 seconds and the Marlins won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 1:50.91.

In the nine-and-10-year old age group races, the Marlins' Jayson Plogger won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:42.04, while Montclaire won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:25.90. Caiden Calvin of the Marlins won the 50-yard freestyle at 36.00 seconds, with Aaron Hong winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:45.38. Jack Willis of Sunset Hills won the 50-yard breaststroke at 48.02 seconds, while Calvin won the 50-yard backstroke at 44.72 seconds, Hong won the 50-yard butterfly at 50.70 seconds and Willis won the 25-yard butterfly at 23.48 seconds. The Montclaire 200-yard freestyle relay team won its race at 2:52.08.

In the 11-and-12-year-old division, Boden Rives of the Marlins won a special 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 2:38.22, then David Ingram of Montclaire won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:24.93. The Marlins' 200-yard medley relay team won its race at 2:23.00, while Ingram won the 50-yard freestyle at 38.53 seconds, then won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:45.45. Rives brought home the 50-yard breaststroke at 43.59 seconds, took the 50-yard backstroke at 43.60 seconds, teammate Luca Siegel won the 50-yard butterfly at 1:09.80 and Montclaire won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:59.91.

Over in the 13-and-14 age grouping, Brycee Durbin of Montclaire led off with a win in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:40.16, while Andrew Knef of the Stingrays won the 50-yard freestyle at 30.87 seconds. The Marlins' Jace Snyder won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:30.34, Plogger took home the 100-yard breaststroke at 2:04.07, Knef won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:24.26, then won his third event of the meet in the 100-yard butterfly, having a time of 36.93.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 15-18 age group, the Stingrays' Owen Gruben won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:01.25, while Cohen Osborn won the 50-yard freestyle for the Marlins at 25.62 seconds, after which Osborn took the 100-yard individual medley at 1:02.04, then won the 50-yard butterfly at 28.06 seconds. Finally, the 200-yard freestyle relay team for Montclaire won the race at 2:45.26.

Over in the girls meet, the eight-and-under races saw the Marlins' team win the 100-yard medley relay at 2:02.18, while in the 25-yard freestyle, the winner was Anna Worman of the Marlins at 21.85 seconds, while in a special six-and-under race, Sunset Hills' Margo Deist won with a time of 20.13 seconds. The Marlins' Ava Therien won the 50-yard freestyle, coming in at 51.58 seconds, while Elle Duncan won the 25-yard breaststroke at 40.32 seconds. The Stingrays' Hildi Deist won the 25-yard backstroke at 24.12 seconds, while her younger sister Margo won a special six-and-under race at 39.66 seconds, with Hildi Deist going on to win the 25-yard butterfly at 24.44 seconds. The Marlins' 100-yard freestyle relay team won its event at 1:55.82.

In the nine-and-10-year-old group, Vivian Brasel of the Marlins won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:34.20, while Montclaire won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 3:16.19. Violet Shaffer of the Marlins took the win in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 44.12 seconds, Ashley Hong of Montclaire won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:28.31, then took her second straight race with a win in the 50-yard breaststroke at 45.55 seconds. Madeline Hatley won the 50-yard backstroke for Montclaire with a time of 59.84 seconds, while Hong won her third race of the meet, taking the 50-yard butterfly at 41.15 seconds. Teammate Harper Seaton won the 25-yard butterfly with a time of 22.66 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay team won their race at 3:32.20.

In the 11-and-12-year old races, the Marlins' roll continued with Laine Curry winning the 100-yard freestyle at 1:04.06, while the 200-yard medley relay team won at 2:34.19 and Kyla Calvin winning the 50-yard freestyle at 31.84 seconds. Nora Stewart of the Marlins won the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:54.74, Curry won her second race of the night in the 50-yard breaststroke at 41.48 seconds, while Willow Jackson won the 50-yard backstroke at 37.90 seconds. Curry won her third event in the 50-yard butterfly at 32.75 seconds and the Marlins' 200-yard freestyle relay team won its event at 2:15.45.

In the 13-14 age division, Montclaire's Reilly Curry won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:07.45, while the 200-yard medley relay team won its event with a time of 2:22.23. Scout Jackson took the 50-yard freestyle at 28.64 seconds, with Montclaire teammate Karissa Osborn winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:21.38 and Madison Popelar brought home the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:37.85. Jackson won her second race of the night in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:09.53, then also won the 50-yard butterfly at 30.50 seconds. Finally, the 200-yard freestyle relay team won its race with a time of 2:05.49. Audrey Brasel also won a special 200-yard freestyle race at 2:59.49.

In the 15-18 age group, Karis Chen won the 50-yard freestyle race for the Marlins with a time of 30.28 seconds, while Maddie Milburn won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:22.07. Chen won her second race of the meet by taking the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:20.37, Milburn followed suit with a win in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:27.12, with Chen taking her third race of the night in the 50-yard butterfly at 39.20 seconds to conclude the meet.

More like this: