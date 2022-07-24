EDWARDSVILLE - Montclaire Swim Club took its final meet of the regular season with a big 470-72 win over Sunset Hills Country Club in a Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet at Montclaire.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Montclaire won the boys meet 217-41 over Sunset Hills, while the Marlin girls took a 253-31 win over the Stingrays.

In the boys meet, starting with the eight-and-under results, Montclaire won the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 2:16.64, while Ashton Eastman won the 25-yard freestyle at 20.95 seconds, with Will Ferguson winning a special six-and-under race at 21.33 seconds. Eastman also won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 49.86 seconds and took his third win in the 25-yard breaststroke at 31.62 seconds. Carter Wolters of the Marlins won the 25-yard backstroke with a time of 26.80 seconds, while in a special six-and-under race, Montclaire's Colin Therien took the win at 32.25 seconds. The Stingrays' Drew Krieger won the 25-yard butterfly at 31.95 seconds and the Marlins won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 1:50.91.

In the nine-and-10-year old age group races, the Marlins' Jayson Plogger won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:42.04, while Montclaire won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:25.90. Caiden Calvin of the Marlins won the 50-yard freestyle at 36.00 seconds, with Aaron Hong winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:45.38. Jack Willis of Sunset Hills won the 50-yard breaststroke at 48.02 seconds, while Calvin won the 50-yard backstroke at 44.72 seconds, Hong won the 50-yard butterfly at 50.70 seconds and Willis won the 25-yard butterfly at 23.48 seconds. The Montclaire 200-yard freestyle relay team won its race at 2:52.08.

In the 11-and-12-year-old division, Boden Rives of the Marlins won a special 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 2:38.22, then David Ingram of Montclaire won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:24.93. The Marlins' 200-yard medley relay team won its race at 2:23.00, while Ingram won the 50-yard freestyle at 38.53 seconds, then won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:45.45. Rives brought home the 50-yard breaststroke at 43.59 seconds, took the 50-yard backstroke at 43.60 seconds, teammate Luca Siegel won the 50-yard butterfly at 1:09.80 and Montclaire won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:59.91.

Over in the 13-and-14 age grouping, Brycee Durbin of Montclaire led off with a win in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:40.16, while Andrew Knef of the Stingrays won the 50-yard freestyle at 30.87 seconds. The Marlins' Jace Snyder won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:30.34, Plogger took home the 100-yard breaststroke at 2:04.07, Knef won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:24.26, then won his third event of the meet in the 100-yard butterfly, having a time of 36.93.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 15-18 age group, the Stingrays' Owen Gruben won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:01.25, while Cohen Osborn won the 50-yard freestyle for the Marlins at 25.62 seconds, after which Osborn took the 100-yard individual medley at 1:02.04, then won the 50-yard butterfly at 28.06 seconds. Finally, the 200-yard freestyle relay team for Montclaire won the race at 2:45.26.

Over in the girls meet, the eight-and-under races saw the Marlins' team win the 100-yard medley relay at 2:02.18, while in the 25-yard freestyle, the winner was Anna Worman of the Marlins at 21.85 seconds, while in a special six-and-under race, Sunset Hills' Margo Deist won with a time of 20.13 seconds. The Marlins' Ava Therien won the 50-yard freestyle, coming in at 51.58 seconds, while Elle Duncan won the 25-yard breaststroke at 40.32 seconds. The Stingrays' Hildi Deist won the 25-yard backstroke at 24.12 seconds, while her younger sister Margo won a special six-and-under race at 39.66 seconds, with Hildi Deist going on to win the 25-yard butterfly at 24.44 seconds. The Marlins' 100-yard freestyle relay team won its event at 1:55.82.

In the nine-and-10-year-old group, Vivian Brasel of the Marlins won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:34.20, while Montclaire won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 3:16.19. Violet Shaffer of the Marlins took the win in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 44.12 seconds, Ashley Hong of Montclaire won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:28.31, then took her second straight race with a win in the 50-yard breaststroke at 45.55 seconds. Madeline Hatley won the 50-yard backstroke for Montclaire with a time of 59.84 seconds, while Hong won her third race of the meet, taking the 50-yard butterfly at 41.15 seconds. Teammate Harper Seaton won the 25-yard butterfly with a time of 22.66 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay team won their race at 3:32.20.

In the 11-and-12-year old races, the Marlins' roll continued with Laine Curry winning the 100-yard freestyle at 1:04.06, while the 200-yard medley relay team won at 2:34.19 and Kyla Calvin winning the 50-yard freestyle at 31.84 seconds. Nora Stewart of the Marlins won the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:54.74, Curry won her second race of the night in the 50-yard breaststroke at 41.48 seconds, while Willow Jackson won the 50-yard backstroke at 37.90 seconds. Curry won her third event in the 50-yard butterfly at 32.75 seconds and the Marlins' 200-yard freestyle relay team won its event at 2:15.45.

In the 13-14 age division, Montclaire's Reilly Curry won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:07.45, while the 200-yard medley relay team won its event with a time of 2:22.23. Scout Jackson took the 50-yard freestyle at 28.64 seconds, with Montclaire teammate Karissa Osborn winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:21.38 and Madison Popelar brought home the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:37.85. Jackson won her second race of the night in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:09.53, then also won the 50-yard butterfly at 30.50 seconds. Finally, the 200-yard freestyle relay team won its race with a time of 2:05.49. Audrey Brasel also won a special 200-yard freestyle race at 2:59.49.

In the 15-18 age group, Karis Chen won the 50-yard freestyle race for the Marlins with a time of 30.28 seconds, while Maddie Milburn won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:22.07. Chen won her second race of the meet by taking the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:20.37, Milburn followed suit with a win in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:27.12, with Chen taking her third race of the night in the 50-yard butterfly at 39.20 seconds to conclude the meet.

More like this:

Area Swimmers Post Solid Performances In State Prelims, But No One Advances To Finals
Mar 1, 2025
Myers Qualifies For State Meet In Two Events, Tigers Win IHSA Boys Swimming Sectional, Panthers Close Second
Feb 24, 2025
Edwardsville Boys Swimming Dominates Southern Illinois Championship
Feb 14, 2025
Panthers Win Six Events, Tigers Four: O'Fallon Wins Swim For Hope Charity Meet, Edwardsville Places Fourth
Jan 27, 2025
Reuhl Wins Springboard Diving, Myers Takes 100-Yard Backstroke As Tigers Finish Third At Iron Invite Swimming Meet
Jan 16, 2025

 