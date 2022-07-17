EDWARDSVILLE - The Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship meet will be taking place on Sunday, July 17, hosted by the Montclaire Swim Club and will be held at Edwardsville High School's Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at the District 7 Sports Complex.

This will be the second time the meet has been held indoors at the Aquatic Center, the first time since 2019, when it was hosted by Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City. The meet proved to be a big success at the venue, and was a favorite of both swimmers and fans who turned out for the meet.

The Marlins are the defending champions in both the boys and girls meets, having won both, along with the overall title, in 2021 at Summers Port Swim Club in Godfrey. The 2020 meet was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Montclaire won the 2019 title at the first meet held at the Chuck Fruit Center, while Paddlers won the 2018 meet, breaking a 24-year championship streak for Summers Port.

Montclaire will be competing with Paddlers, Summers Port of Godfrey, Sunset Hills of Edwardsville and Splash City of Collinsville in the meet on Sunday as SWISA celebrates its milestone 60th meet.

The meet is set to begin at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday morning with the boys and girls 13-14 200-yard freestyle and will continue in races in all age groups, eight-and-under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18-years-old. A total of 82 events are scheduled. Races include the 100- and 200-yard freestyles, the 100- and 200-yard medley relays, the 25- and 50-yard freestyles, the 100-yard individual medley, the 25-, 50- and 100-yard breaststroke, the 25-, 50- and 100-yard backstroke, the 25- and 50-yard butterfly and the 100- and 200-yard freestyle relay.

Admission is free and spectators will be allowed to bring tents and chairs to sit outside the Chuck Fruit center during the meet. However, coolers will not be allowed in the spectator areas of the pool.

