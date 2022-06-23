SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Montclaire Swim Club Marlins swam well and won the biggest majority of the races in the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association dual meet at Montclaire, defeating the Splash City Gators of Collinsville 437-232. Montclaire won both divisions of the SWISA Relays on Monday night.

Montclaire returns to action on July 7 at home against the Paddlers Swim Club and hosts Sunset Hills on July 12. Both meets will begin at 6 p.m. the SWISA Championships are at 9 a.m. on July 17 this year inside at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center on the Edwardsville High School campus.

The Marlin boys defeated the Gators in their meet 215-107, while the girls took their meet 222-125, as Montclaire improved to 2-0 on the young SWISA season.

In the boys' eight-and-under races, the Marlins won the 100-meter medley relay at 2:06.57, while Joe Meyer took the 25-meter freestyle with a time of 31.63 seconds. In a six-and-under race, the winner was Hayden Plogger, who came in at 40.75 seconds. In the 50-meter freestyle, Carter Wolters won for the Marlins at 52.15 seconds and also took the 25-meter breaststroke at 32.83 seconds. Indie Jackson brought home the 25-meter backstroke at 29.89 seconds, Wolters won his third race of the night in the 25-meter butterfly with a time of 33.13 seconds and the 100-meter freestyle relay team took its race at 2:26.77. The 100-meter medley relay team also won its race with a time of 2:06.57, while Colin Therien won the six-and-under backstroke at 41.46 seconds.

In the nine-and-10 age division. the Marlins got off on the right foot with a win in the 200-meter medley relay, with a time of 3:36.47, then Michael Edwards won the 50-meter freestyle, coming in at 47.24 seconds. Jayson Plogger won the 100-meter individual medley with a time of 1:53.09, Aaron Hong won the 50-meter breaststroke at 54.77 seconds, then came back with a win in the 50-meter backstroke at 53.53 seconds. In the 50-meter butterfly, Jack Frea was second with a time of 36.65 seconds, while the 200-meter freestyle relay team took its race at 3:28.32.

In the 11-and-12 age group, Boden Rives took home the 100-meter freestyle at 1:11.78, while the 200-meter medley relay team won its race at 2:54.57. Elijah Ball came in second in the 50-meter freestyle at 39.44 seconds, Rives won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:22.52, while Ball bounced back to win the 50-meter breaststroke at 46.13 seconds. Braxton Tite won the 50-meter backstroke for the Marlins at 49.06 seconds, Rives won his third race of the night in the 50-meter butterfly, coming in at 35.35 seconds, while the 200-meter freestyle relay team won at 2:34.40.

The 13-and-14 races saw the Marlins get a third place from Jace Snyder in the 200-meter freestyle at 2:58.46, then get a fourth-place finish from Snyder in the 100-meter freestyle at 1:18.33. The Montclaire 200-meter medley relay team was second with a time of 4:07.09, while Bryce Durbin had a time in the 50-meter freestyle of 43.01 seconds. Durbin also came in second in the 100-meter individual medley at 1:57.88, Snyder finished third in the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:47.84, Alex Brewster was second in the 50-meter butterfly at 1:19.82 and the 200-meter freestyle relay team was second at 3:05.65.

In the 15-18 boys races, Cohen Osborn won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:14.31, while Evan Grinter took the 100-meter freestyle at 1:00.27. The 200-meter medley relay team won with a time of 2:17.18, while Grinter won the 50-meter freestyle at 25.25 seconds, then came back to win the 100-meter individual medley at 1:09.15. Osborn won the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:05.53, then took the 50-meter butterfly at 27.50 seconds.

In the girls races, starting with the eight-and-under age group, the Marlins' 100-meter medley relay team was second in their race with a time of 2:11.33, while Anna Worman was third in the 25-meter freestyle at 26.19 seconds. In a special six-and-under race, Meredith Luitjohan won with a time of 29.13 seconds. Ava Therien was second in the 50-meter freestyle at 51.87 seconds, then came back to win the 25-meter breaststroke at 26.57 seconds. Huddy Jaclevic was second in the 25-meter backstroke at 26.59 seconds, while Luitjohan won the six-and-under race at 34.45 seconds. Luitjohan also came in second in the 25-meter butterfly at 34.69 seconds and the 100-meter freestyle relay team was second at 1:56.05.

In the nine-and-10 age group, Violet Shaffer took the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:37.16, while the 200-meter medley relay team won its race at 3:36.47. Sofia Menossi came in second in the 50-meter freestyle at 45.00 seconds, while Ashley Hong won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:28.65. Remy Strange came in second in the 50-meter breaststroke at 58.95 seconds, Hong took the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 43.71 seconds, Lillian Barth won the 25-meter butterfly at 30.77 seconds and the 200-meter freestyle relay team was second at 3:07.80.

In the 11-12 age grouping, Laine Curry took the 100-meter freestyle at 1:05.02, while the 200-meter medley relay team won its event at 2:37.63 and Tess Lindstedt won the 50-meter freestyle at 34.69 seconds. Willow Jackson won the 100-meter individual medley with a time of 1:23.70, Curry brought home the 50-meter breaststroke at 39.23 seconds and also won the 50-meter backstroke in a pool-record time of 31.01 seconds. Kyla Calvin took the 50-meter butterfly with a time of 34.53 seconds and the 200-meter freestyle relay team won its event with a time of 2:13.26.

In the 13-14 age category, Scout Jackson won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:18.09, while Karissa Osborn was the winner in the 100-meter freestyle at 1:11.57. The 200-meter medley relay team won with a time of 2:41.65, while Reilly Curry won the 50-meter freestyle at 30.38 seconds. Curry won her second consecutive race in the 100-meter individual medley, coming in at 1:15.59, while Jackson won her second race of the meet in the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:23.06. Osborn won her second race of the evening in the 100-meter backstroke, having a time of 1:17.18, while Jackson set a pool record in the 50-meter butterfly, coming in at 30.83 seconds. The 200-meter freestyle relay team won its race with a pool record time of 2:00.84 seconds.

In the 15-18-year-old age group, Lia Kampwerth was second in the 200-meter freestyle at 2:33.53, while Karis Chen also finished second in the 100-meter freestyle at 1:08.55. The 200-meter medley relay team won its race at 2:20.49, while Maddie Milburn was second in the 50-meter freestyle at 31.28 seconds. then Milburn was third in the 100-meter individual medley at 1:22.58. Chen won the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:18.71, while Isabella Grinter was second in the 100-meter backstroke at 1:22.13, Kampwerth won the 50-meter butterfly at 33.94 seconds and the 200-meter freestyle relay team came in second at 2:07.35.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

