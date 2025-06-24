GRANITE CITY - Montclaire Swim Club of Edwardsville won the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Relays Meet Monday night, June 23, 2025, at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City, scoring 257 points to win the meet, with Summers Port Swim Club of Godfrey second at 217 points. The Collinsville Swim Club came in third with 209 points, the host Pirates were fourth with 111 points, and Sunset Hills Country Club of Edwardsville was fifth with 78 points.

It was a very well-organized and very competitive meet, where swimmers from all five member clubs performed well, and was close throughout.

"Honestly, it's been really good so far," said Montclaire head coach Gus Nugent. "We've looked better than we did last year. Last year, we had a decent amount of (disqualifications); I'm seeing less of that this year, so I'm really happy with that. I've seen a lot of first-place swims, too. so really happy about that."

The Sharks also have a good team, and despite many swimmers on the roster away on family getaways, head coach Maddie Monroe thought her club also swam well.

"It's going really well," Monroe said. "We've had a few mishaps, but overall, we're doing really well, especially given we have a lot of people on vacation this week, so our numbers are really low."

In the boys eight-and-under races, Collinsville's team of Reed Take, Issac Davis, Caleb Kober, and Keller Jansen won the 100-meter medley relay at 2:14.75, with Summers Port second at 2:24.09, and Montclaire third at 2:43.75. In the 75-meter freestyle, Jack Ferguson, Wesley Lorts, and Conrad Shaffer won the race for the Marlins at 1:14.65, with the Gators second at 1:31.28, and the Sharks placed third at 1:34.28. The 75-meter breaststroke went to Ferguson, Gavin Sweet, and William Fultz of Montclaire, having a time of 1:58.00, while the Sharks' team of Sam Ramsey, Henry Harman, and Max Gordon won the 75-meter backstroke at 1:39.56, with the Marlins second at 2:00.56, and the Gators third at 2:05.19. In the 75-meter butterfly, Gordon, Ryan Hejna, and Joe Slater won for the Sharks at 2:00.44.

In the boys nine-and-10 events, Motclaires's Landon Frea, Dax Birk, Ashton Eastman, and Elijah Barth won the 200-meter medley at 3:21.00, while the Marlins' team of Joe Meyer, Eastman, and Birk too the 150-meter freestyle at 1:55.97, with the Sharks second at 2:44.03, and the Gators finished third at 2:59.44. In the 150-meter breaststroke, Frea, Barth, and Birk won for Montclaire at 2:57.45, with the Sharks second at 3:43.07. Xaden Thompson, Mason Sullivan, and Hejna won the 150-meter Backstroke for Summers Port at 3:18.50, while Eastmam. Frea, and Birk won the 150-meter butterfly at 2:53.81 for the Marlins, while the Sharks were second at 3:45.66.

In the 11-12 age group for boys, the Sharks' team of Brody Scheurer, Daniel Fitzgerald, Jack Osborn, and Ben Osborn won the 200-meter medley at 3:02.19, with the Gators second at 3:07.28, and the Pirates third at 3:44.63. In the 150-meter breaststroke, Jack Osborn, Ben Osborn, and Fitzgerald won for Summers Port at 1:57.66. with Collinsville second at 2:24.16, and Montclaire third at 2L25.39, while Jackson Evers, Esa Schreader, and Bob Nanney winning the 150-meter breaststroke at 2:32.07. In the 150-meter backstroke, Jack Osborn, Ben Osborn, and Scheurer won for the Sharks at 2:31.85, with the Pirates second at 2:50.19, and the Marlins finished third at 2:59.84. Jack Osborn, Fitzgerald, and Ben Osborn won the 150-meter butterfly at 2:19.78, with Collinsville second at 2:41.81, and Montclaire third at 2:44.10.

In the 13-14 age group races, Summers Port's team of Joey Schwank, Dave Drainer, Eli Aldridge, and Ben Hejna won the 200-meter medley at 3:31.85, with Sunset Hills coming in second at 3:57.22. In the 150-meter freestyle, Caiden Calvin, Braxton Tite, and Max Ferguson won the race for Montclaire at 1:33.04, while Collinsville was second at 1:45.57, and Summers Port was third at 2:09.69. The Gators' team of Hunter Schubert, Jackson Bracamontes, and Tate Van Kuelen won the 150-meter breaststroke at 2:19.28, while the Marlins were second at 2:21.97, and the Stingrays were third at 2:56.84. Bracamontes, Andrew Hasamear, and Van Kuelen won the 150-meter backstroke at 2:07.59, while the Sharks were second at 2:31.56, and the Stingrays were third at 2:51.00. in the 150-meter butterfly, the Montclaire team of Calvin, Tite, and Elijah Barth won the race at 2:04.28, while Collinsville finished second at 2:12.83, and Summers Port was third at 2:41.25.

In the 15-18 age group races, Collinsville's Tyler Brooks, Nick Hasamear, Luke Berger, and Bram Malsbury won the 200-meter medley at 2:05.16, with Summers Port second at 2:17.87, and Montclaire third at 2:21.40. The Gators also won the 150-meter freestyle, as Tyler Beuth, Jacob Kober, and Brooks came in at 1:26.56, with the Sharks placing second at 1:31.66, and the Pirates were third at 1:35.44. Hasamear, Brooks and Berger made it three in a row for Collinsville in the 150-meter breaststroke at 1:49.91, with the Pirates second at 2:06.04, and the Sharks third at 2:06.94. The Gators' team of Brooks, Beuth, and Malsbury won the 150-meter backstroke at 1:36.06, with the Sharks second at 1:53.37, and the Pirates were third at 1:56.31. In the 150-meter butterfly, Malsbury, Hasamear, and Berger won the race for Collinsville at 1:35.07, while Summers Port was second at 1:38.63, and Paddlers finished third at 1:54.60.

In the girls races, starting with the eight-and-under division, the 100-meter medley was won by Montclaire's Lennox Moszer, Olivia Largent, Caroline Newman, and Adeena Wallace at 2:16.75, with Paddlers second at 2:45.25, and Collinsville was third at 3:23.69. Moszer, Largent, and Newman won the 75-meter freestyle for the Marlins at 1:19.16, while the Sharks were second at 1:34.38, and the Pirates came in third at 1:50.56. Quinn Harman, Ellis Hoelscher, and Emmy Beiser won the 75-meter breaststroke for Summers Port at 1:38,62, while Beiser, Annie Minton, and Hoelscher won the 75-meter backstroke at 1:40.37 for the Sharks, with the Marlins second at 2:01.78, and the Gators third at 2:04.19. The Sharks, with Beiser, Hoelscher, and Harman on the team, won the 75-meter butterfly at 1:50.78, with the Marlins second at 1:50.94, and the Pirates were third at 2:04.35.

In the nine-and-10 age group. Collinsville's Macy Copeland, Josie Forman, Taylor Nanney, and Elliot Stolle won the 200-meter medley at 2:59.33, with Montclaire second at 3:14.91, and Summers Port third at 3:33.66. In the 150-meter freestyle, the team of Anna Worman, Emily Goin, and June Lorts won the 150-meter freestyle at 2:05.94 for the Marlins, while the Gators were second at 2:08.88, and the Sharks came in third at 2:31.09. In the 150-meter breaststroke, Heidi Young, Kiele Stupperrich, and Sarah Drainer won for Summers Port at 3:04.41, while in the 150-meter backstroke, the Marlins team of Meredith Luitjohan, Elena Scholnat, and Layla Sweet won at 2:31.72, while the Sharks were second at 2:46.78, and the Gators were third at 2:02.66. In the 150-meter butterfly, Copeland, Nanney, and Forman won the race for Collinsville at 2:17.84, while Montclaire was second at 2:46.75, and Summers Port was third at 3:05.63.

In the 11-12 age division, Collnsville's Avery Finch, Vivian Cross, Julia Berger, and Annie Tucker won the 200-meter medley at 2:40.56. with Montclaire second at 2:49.39, and Sunset Hills was third at 3:08.35. In the 150-meter freestyle, the team of Maggie Luitjohan, Teagan Moszier, and Violet Shaffer won for the Marlins at 1:44.25, while the Stingrays were second at 2:09.57, and the Pirates came in third at 2:29.38. In the 150-meter breaststroke, Cross, Finch, and Errolyn Kruta won the race for Collinsville at 2:16.16, while Summers Port was second at 2:33.75, and Montclaire came in third at 2:34.09, while in the 150-meter backstroke, Maggie Luitjohan, Barth, and Lillian Morris won the race for Montclaire at 2:09.07, with Collinsville second at 2:20.97, and Sunset Hills was third at 2:22.53. In the 150-meter butterfly, Maggie Luitjohan, Teagam Moszier, and Shaffer won the race for the Marlins at 2:01.37, with the Stingrays second at 2:09.67, and the Gators third at 2:17.87.

In the 13-14 division, the 200-meter medley was won by Montclaire's Maecey Hessell, Morgan Popelar, Lydia Cloud, and Corinne Morris at 2:32.90, while Sunset Hills finished second at 2:37.47, and Summers Port was third at 2:47.88. In the 150-meter freestyle, the Marlins' team of Popelar, Morris, and Cloud won at 1:40.88, with the Pirates second at 1:42.92, and the Stingrays third at 1:44.28. In the 150-meter breaststroke, Riley Edmondson, Popelar, and Morris won the race at 2:19.38 for the Marlins, while the Sharks were second at 2L9.50, and the Stingrays came in third at 2:24.53. Edmondson, Hessell, and Cloud won the 150-meter backstroke for Montclaire at 1:59.05, with the Stingrays second a t1:59.88, and the Sharks third at 2:14.40, while the 150-meter butterfly was won by the Marlins' orris Julianna Eastman, and Cloud at 1:53.13, with the Gators second at 2:07.75, and the Sharks were third at 2:12.75.

In the 15-18 age group races, Montclaire's team of Madison Popelar, Kyla Calvin, Willow Jackson, and Morgan Mitton won the 200-meter medley at 2:31.77, with Paddlers second at 2:44,91, and Collinsville was third at 2:45.19. The 150-meter freestyle was won by Calvin, Madison Popelar, and Mitton of the Marlins at 1:34.88, while the Pirates were second at 1:48.84, and the Gators came in third at 1:50.07. In the 150-meter breaststroke, Calvin, Madison Popelar, and Mitton won their second straight race for the Marlins, coming in at 2:10,85, while the Gators were second at 2:2`.88, and the Pirates came in third at 2:27.46. Calvin, Jackson, and Eastman made it three in a row for the Marlins with a win in the 150-meter backstroke, having a time of 1:55.21, with the Pirates second at 2:03.15, and the Gators were third at 2:07,57. In the 150-meter butterfly, Jackson,, Eastman, and Mitton won the Marlins' fourth straight race with a time of 1:49.47, with the Pirates second at 2:02.16, and the Gators finished in third at 2:09.75.

In the final two races of the meet, the 250-meter Crescendo Freestyle, in which swimmers go 25, 50, 75, and 100 meters, respectively, the boys race was won by Summers Port's Mason Sullivan, Jack Osborn, Noah Aldredge, and Stephen Stobbs at 2:46.19, with Montclaire coming in second at 2:46.34, and Collinsville was third at 2:49. 84. In the girls race, the Gators' team of Josie Forman, Avery Finch, Claire Berger, and Emily Kober won at 2:36.16, with the Marlins second at 2:55.20, and the Stingrays were third at 3:03.70.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

