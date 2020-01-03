EDWARDSVILLE - The Montclaire Fire Station at 340 Montclaire Avenue in Edwardsville was given a brief reprieve at the Public Safety and Community Service Committee meeting on Thursday with Edwardsville members voting not to close the station.

The topic will be brought before the Edwardsville City Council on Tuesday for a final decision on the state's fate.

Article continues after sponsor message

The City of Edwardsville has plans for a three-station model for fire/EMS calls for service, but the Montclaire Fire Station is too close to the new fire station at 333 S. Main and is incompatible with the west, central and east Edwardsville populations. The Montclair station was constructed when railroad traffic dissected the city and the city had more of a north-south orientation.

The Montclaire station has limited capacity and has expensive ongoing maintenance.

If the property was to close, it would assist with the acquisition for a third station in the Edwardsville Comprehensive Plan. Closing and selling the property would also allow the property to return to real estate tax rolls and could generate additional retail sales in the commercial area.

More like this: