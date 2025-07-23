GODFREY - Swimmers from the Montclaire Swim Club in Edwardsville, the Collinsville Swim Club, and host Summers-Port Swim Club were among the leading point scorers in the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship meet, held Sunday at Summers-Port in Godfrey.

Among the girls' leaders, starting with the eight-and-under division, Ellis Hoelscher of Summers-Port beat out teammate Quinn Harman, and Montclaire's Lennox Moszer for first place, with Hoelscher scoring 40 points, and both Harman and Moszer had 39 each. Emmy Beiser of the Sharks was fourth at 34 points, Avery Delp of Paddlers came in fifth with 34 points, and Margo Deist of Sunset Hills and Annie Minton of Summers-Port tied for sixth with 32 points each.

In the nine-and-10 group, Josie Forman of Collinsville led with the maximum 48 points, with teammate Taylor Nanney second with 45 points, Meredith Luitjohan of the Marlins was third at 41 points, teammates Anna Worman and Layla Sweet tied for fourth with 33 points each, and Ellie Goin of the Marlins, and Elliot Stolle of the Gators tied for sixth with 32 points each.

Ellie Forman of Collinsville won the 11-12 division scoring title, with 48 points, while teammate Vivian Cross was second with 40 points, Avery Finch of the Gators was third at 39 points, Montclaire's Teagan Moszer came in fourth with 38 points, teammate Maggie Luitjohan was fifth with 35 points, and the Marlins' Violet Shaffer was sixth at 34 points.

Looking at the 13-14 group, Alex Suhre of the Pirates won the division with 48 points, while Corinne Morris of the Marlins was second at 45 points, Brinley Presson of the Gators came in third with 42 points, Addison Gunn of Sunset Hills was fourth with 39 points, Claire Berger of Collinsville was fifth at 37 points, and Aubrey Rickman of the Sharks, and Maecey Hessel of the Marlins tied for sixth with 35 points each.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 15-18 age group, the leading scorers were both Montclaire's Morgan Mitton and Kyla Calvin, with 48 points apiece, with teammate Willow Jackson third at 42 points, Madelyn Pamatot of Paddlers came in fourth with 38 points, and Sophie Van Middendorp of the Gators, and Madison Popelar of the Marlins tied for fifth with 36 points each.

The Marlins' boys and girls teams combined to win the overall championship, completing an undefeated season, as well as their own titles, with the Gators finishing second overall, the Sharks were third, Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City placed fourth, and Sunset Hills Country Club of Edwardsville were fifth.

Among the boys scorers, starting with the eight-and-under age group, Caleb Kober of Collinsville led with 48 points, while Henry Harman and Avery Woolf of the Sharks tied for second with 37 points each, Joe Slater of Summers-Port was fourth with 30 points, Conrad Shaffer of Montclaire finished fifth with 29 points, and the Gators' Sawyer Meredith, and the Sharks' Ryan Hejna tied for sixth with 22 points each.

In the nine-and-10 division, Ashton Eastman of the Marlins was the leading scorer with 48 points, the maximum, while teammate Dax Birk was second with 44 points, Adam Hejna of Summers-Port was third with 37 points, tied for fourth were both Myer Gill and Mason Sullivan, both of the Sharks, who had 34 points each, and Nash Newby of Collinsville came in sixth with 32 points.

Going to the 11-12 grouping, Bob Nanney of the Gators led with 48 points, while Jack Osborn of the Sharks was second with 45 points, in third place was Max Ferguson of the Marlins, with 41 points, fourth place went to Ben Osborn of Summers-Port with 36 points, Alex Jones of the Pirates was fifth at 35 points, and in sixth place was Dan Fitzgerald of the Sharks with 32 points.

In the 13-14 age division, both Boden Rives of Montclaire, and Noah Aldridge of Summers-Port tied for the lead with 45 points each, while Caiden Calvin of the Marlins was right behind in third place with 44 points, Logan Barnes of Paddlers was fifth with 40 points, and Tate Van Keulen of Collinsville came in sixth with 36 points.

In the 15-18 division, the Gators' Luke Berger and the Pirates' Jackson Suhre tied for the lead with 45 points apiece, while the Sharks' Erick Humphrey and Stephen Stobbs tied for third with 42 points each, Bram Malsbury of Collinsville was fifth with 39 points, and teammate Nick Hasamear was sixth with 36 points.

More like this: