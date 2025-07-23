GODFREY - Montclaire Swim Club of Edwardsville achieved its main goal of having an undefeated season with an overwhelming win in both the boys and overall standings of the 2025 Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Championship meet, held on Sunday at Summers-Port Swim Club in Godfrey.

The Marlins won the boys title with a total of 1,042.5 points, with the host Sharks coming in second with 950 points, in third place was Collinsville Swim Club with 845 points, Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City was fourth with 454.5 points, and Sunset Hills Country Club of Edwardsville was fifth with 12 points.

In the overall standings, the Marlins won with a total of 2.116.5 points, with the Gators in second at 1,788 points, Summers-Port was third at 1,720 points, the Pirates finished fourth with 1,115.5 points, and the Stingrays came in fifth with 330 points.

In the individual results, starting with the eight-and-under division, the Collinsville team of Sawyer Meredith, Keller Jansen, Caleb Kohler, and Reed Take won the 100-yard medley relay at 1:41.19, while in the 25-yard freestyle, Kohler won the race at 16.39 seconds, with Jansen second at 21.47 seconds. Kober won the 50-yard freestyle at 37.13 seconds, with Montclaire's Conrad Shaffer taking second at 38.55 seconds. Kohler also won the 25-yard breaststroke at 23.37 seconds, with Avery Woolf of the Sharks coming in second at 27.06 seconds, while Henry Harman of Summers-Port won the 25-yard backstroke at 26.53 seconds, with teammate Ryan Hejna finishing second at 27.38 seconds. Shaffer won the 25-yard butterfly with a time of 22.29 seconds, with Joe Slater of the Sharks coming in second at 28.72 seconds, and the Gators' team of Jansen, Kohler, Issac Davis, and Meredith won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 1:26.35, with the Pirates finishing second at 1:46.10.

In the nine-and-10 races, Ashton Eastman of the Marlins won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:04.20, with teammate Joe Meyer the runner-up at 1:18.41. The Marlins 200-yard medley relay team of Dax Birk, Meyer, Eastman, and Elijah Barth won their race at 2:49.78. with the Sharks placing second at 3:28.40, with Eastman also winning the 50-yard freestyle at 29.75 seconds, with teammate Landon Frea second at 40.02. In the 100-yard individual medley, Adam Hejna of Summers-Port won the race at 2:01.14, with teammate Meyer Gill second at 2:04.85, while Birk took the 50-yard breaststroke at 48.65 seconds, with Nash Newby of Collinsville second at 56.21 seconds. Birk also won the 50-yard backstroke at 48.18 seconds, edging out Mason Sullivan of the Sharks, who was in at 48.22 seconds. In the 50-yard butterfly, Eastman was the winner at 35.07 seconds, with Meyer second at 48.84 seconds, and in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Marlins' team of Meyer, Birk, Barth, and Eastman won with a time of 2:31.91, with the Sharks second at 3:05.82.

The results of the 11-12 races showed Summers-Port's Jack Osborn winning the 100-yard freestyle at 1:19.06, with Montclaire's Harrison Birk second at 1:14.71. Montclaire's team of Carter Wolters, Parker Schlomat, Birk, and Max Ferguson won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:39.73, with Summers-Port coming in second at 2:40.15, with Ferguson bringing home the title in the 50-yard freestyle at 30.86 seconds, with Ben Osborn of the Sharks finishing second at 31.07 seconds. Bob Nanney of the Gators won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:00.24, with the Marlins' Clay Helms second at 1:31.05, while Nanney also won the 50-yard breaststroke at 29.62 seconds, with Schlomat coming in second at 46.95 seconds. In the 50-yard backstroke, Jack Osborn won at 40.73 seconds, with Ferguson placing second at 40,88 seconds, and in the 50-yard butterfly, Nanney won the race at 26.50 seconds, with Jack Osborn second at 36.53 seconds. Finally, in the 200-yard freestyle relay, Ben Osborn, Dan Fitzgerald, Jack Osborn, and Joey Schwank of the Sharks won at 2:15.17, with the Marlins coming in second at 2:23.12.

Over in the 13-14 age division, Caiden Calvin won the 200-yard freestyle for the Marlins at 2:08.99, with teammate Braxton Tite second at 2:09.62, Noah Aldridge of Summers-Port won the 100-yard freestyle at 56.47 seconds, with teammate Eli Aldridge coming in second at 1:05.43, while in the 200-yard medley relay, Tite, Landon Brooks, Boden Rives, and Calvin won the race for the Marlins at 2:04.83, with the Gators finishing second at 2:22.61. Rives won the 50-yard freestyle at 25,58 seconds, edging out Tite, who was second at 25.70 seconds, while Rives also won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:04.34, with Noah Aldridge second at 1:05.13. Calvin won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:22.63, with Logan Barnes of the Pirates placing second at 1:26.38, while Barnes won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:16.50, with Brooks finishing second at 1:20.09. In the 50-yard butterfly, Noah Aldridge won for the Sharks with a time of 27.46 seconds, while Rives was second at 27.48 seconds, and in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Marlins' team of Calvin, Rives, Luca Siegel, and Tite won the title at 1:49.79. while the Gators came in second at 2:00.87.

In the 15-18 age division, Jackson Suhre of Paddlers won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:52.69, with Erick Humphrey of Summers-Port finishing second at 1:56.38. In the 100-yard freestyle, Luke Berger of the Gators won at 52.16 seconds, with Stephen Stobbs of the Sharks coming in second at 55.27 seconds, while in the 200-yard medley relay, the Gators' team of Tyler Beuth, Berger, Bram Malsbury, and Nick Hasamear won the race at 1:52.58, with the Sharks coming in second at 1:55.20. Berger also won the 50-yard freestyle at 23.30 seconds, with Stobbs finishing second at 23.61 seconds. Suhre won the 100-yard individual medley at 58.78 seconds, with Humphrey placing second at 1:00.11, while in the 100-yard breaststroke, Humphrey won with a time of 1:05.50, with Berger coming in second at 1:09.04. In the 100-yard backstroke, Malsbury won for the Gators at 1:02.76, with teammate Beuth finishing second at 1:11.83, and in the 50-yard butterfly, Stobbs won the race at 25.66 seconds, with Suhre coming in second at 25.98 seconds. Finally, in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Gators team of Hasamear, Beuth, Malsbury, and Berger won at 1:40.05, with the Sharks coming in second at 1:41.45.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

