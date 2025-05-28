GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School senior Elijah Kolb was honored May 13, 2025, by the GCSD9 Board of Education and Administration as the 2024-25 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, recognizing his achievements in both academics and athletics.

Kolb, a two-sport athlete excelling in football and wrestling, recorded seven tackles in a game against Quincy Notre Dame on Oct. 14, 2024. He has earned multiple athletic honors, including the two-time All-Warrior Award and the Kevin Greene Award, and has garnered eight varsity letters across football, wrestling, track, and Scholar Bowl.

Kolb is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month.

Academically, Kolb has maintained high honors throughout his high school career and received distinctions such as the Illinois State Scholar and Academic Honors from the College Board.

He plans to attend Montana State University this fall to pursue a degree in microbiology on a pre-med track.

“I am very grateful and thankful to be nominated to receive this prestigious award,” Kolb said. “Receiving this award has shown me that all the hard work in the classroom and in sports pays off.”

GCHS Athletic Director John Moad praised Kolb’s dedication, stating, “The Scholar Athlete of the Year Award is a very prestigious award and Elijah has earned this recognition through his hard work in the classroom and in athletics.”

Kolb is the son of Michael and Trista Kolb.

Elijah Kolb: 8 varsity letters: Football - 3, Wrestling - 3, Track - 1, Scholar Bowl - 1.

