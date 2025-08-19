Our Daily Show Interview! Joe Monroe- IDOT District 8: Employment Opportunities & Projects

GODFREY — The Illinois Department of Transportation has intermittent lane closures on West Delmar Avenue from State Street in Alton to Illinois 3 in Godfrey that started Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. IDOT Operations Engineer Joe Monroe said the closures, necessary for pavement rehabilitation, are expected to last until the end of the month, with flaggers maintaining two-way traffic.

Motorists should anticipate delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, obey construction signage, remain alert to changing conditions, and avoid using mobile devices in the work zone.

The lane closures come as part of ongoing preparations for a larger infrastructure project to construct a double roundabout near Pierce Lane, West Delmar, and the end of the Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. Monroe said the paving project being conducted at present by IDOT in Godfrey is not just the typical oil and chip-based work, but has a Fog Sealant and other advancements for the road.

A Fog Seal is a pavement maintenance treatment designed to extend the life of road surfaces by reducing water infiltration and oxidation. The application creates a top “seal” that helps protect the pavement, officials say.

In addition to its protective qualities, Fog Seal provides a smoother and more uniform black appearance to the road surface. This enhancement improves the aesthetics of the pavement and increases the visibility of pavement markings, contributing to safer driving conditions.

Transportation experts note that the treatment is an effective way to maintain pavement quality and appearance, potentially delaying the need for more extensive repairs.

The Godfrey roundabout project is expected to take just over two years once construction begins. Delays have been attributed to land acquisition issues, and current efforts focus on utility relocation.

Monroe said IDOT is coordinating closely with local utilities and the Village of Godfrey to minimize disruptions.

“We are trying to be good neighbors,” Monroe said, noting that much of the work near Evangelical School will occur when the school is not in session to reduce impact.

Monroe added that the roundabout design considers future growth in Godfrey, including plans to extend Lars Hoffman Road, taking a 20- to 25-year view toward accommodating increased traffic. The double roundabout in the Godfrey project is a community initiative that has been studied for years.

Weather conditions remain a factor in scheduling for the preliminary work before the roundabout work begins, Monroe said.

Monroe noted concerns about hot temperatures and rain in the coming days but expressed confidence in the contractor’s experience handling such challenges.

He said it wasn't possible to provide an exact finish date for the pavement rehabilitation in Godfrey in preparation for the roundabout work because of the recent weather conditions; however, solid temps and weather are projected for the upcoming weekend of Aug. 23, 2025.

