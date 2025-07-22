WATERLOO — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old female at a residence on State Route 3 in Waterloo, Illinois, on July 21, 2025.

At approximately 1:34 p.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025, emergency responders were dispatched to 5925 State Route 3 in Waterloo for a medical emergency involving the juvenile.

Monroe County EMS and the first responding deputy arrived within minutes and began life-saving measures, including CPR. The victim, identified as Emma Schultheis of Prairie Du Rocher, was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite continued efforts.

Authorities determined that Schultheis died from a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered and secured at the scene. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit assisted in processing the location.

The sheriff’s department confirmed there are no suspects at large and no ongoing threat to the community.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Justin Biggs of the Investigations Division also urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information or rumors, noting that speculation could hinder the investigation and cause additional harm.

The investigation remains active, and no further details will be released until its conclusion. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department thanked the community for its cooperation and understanding.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (618) 939-8651.

