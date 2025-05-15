COLUMBIA – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that pavement patching on northbound Interstate 255 from the Illinois 3 on-ramp to Davis Ferry Road will begin, weather permitting, this evening, Thursday, May 15, 2025. All lanes will reopen to traffic by Friday morning, May 16.



Work will continue over the weekend, with crews starting again Friday evening, May 16. At least one lane of traffic will remain open throughout the project. All lanes will reopen to traffic by Monday morning, May 19.



Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this work. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

