COLUMBIA, IL. — Jared M. Franke, 26, of Columbia, was charged Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, following a standoff with law enforcement after allegedly stealing a firearm from his family’s home early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2025, deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a stolen firearm on the 1800 block of Meadow Court. Investigators learned that Franke had taken the weapon and left the residence in a vehicle not belonging to him or his family. Due to Franke’s prior criminal history, possible narcotics use, and the belief that he was armed, deputies alerted neighboring agencies to be on the lookout.

Later that morning, family members informed deputies that Franke had returned and was barricaded in the basement behind the home. When deputies attempted contact, Franke resisted violently by throwing knives, pool balls, and multiple shotguns at officers. Deputies also suspected he had access to additional firearms inside the basement.

A perimeter was established, and negotiations were conducted with the assistance of the Illinois State Police SWAT Team, which was called to the scene. After approximately ten hours, Franke was taken into custody without injury to himself, officers, or first responders.

During the standoff and subsequent search, Monroe County Sheriff's Department investigators recovered numerous knives, ammunition, and a stolen Ruger .22 caliber handgun. Additional evidence was collected at the scene.

Following a review by the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office, Franke was formally charged with seven offenses, including felon in possession of a weapon, theft, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated assault of a peace officer, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The felony charges carry potential prison sentences ranging from two to ten years.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing praised the collaborative efforts of all agencies involved and the cooperation of Franke’s parents, and said, “We are grateful that this dangerous situation was resolved without injury to Mr. Franke, the responding deputies and officers, or members of the public. This outcome is a direct reflection of the professionalism, patience, and teamwork displayed by all agencies involved.”

Franke remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

