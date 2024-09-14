EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) is encouraging community members to attend an Illinois RiverWatch Mentoring Event this fall and help collect stream-quality data from sites across Illinois.

The Illinois RiverWatch Network is hosting a number of these events across the state in September and October, including two in Lewis and Clark Community College’s district.

These events are intended to help new RiverWatch volunteers get involved without first attending a training workshop and to help current volunteers get more comfortable with the monitoring methods.

“Our mentoring events are a great way for volunteers to participate in stream monitoring for the first time,” said RiverWatch Volunteer Coordinator Hannah Griffis. "Volunteers can learn about stream health and RiverWatch monitoring or spend the day looking for bugs in a creek."

Volunteers who participate in the Mentoring Events will collect macroinvertebrates (water bugs) and describe the physical condition of the stream habitat to help determine the stream’s health.

"No previous knowledge or experience is required to attend RiverWatch Mentoring Events," Griffis said. "The events are designed for everyone, whether they have a biology degree or simply want to understand the stream in their backyards better."

RiverWatch is a community science program coordinated by NGRRECSM at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Local Mentoring Events

9/25 – St. Clair County – Waterloo

9/26 – Madison County – Bethalto

10/13 – Madison County – Glen Carbon

Additional Mentoring Events

9/18 – Cook County – Westchester

9/21 – DuPage County – Itasca

9/25 – Cook County – La Grange Park

10/5 – Cook County – Oak Forest

10/9 – Cook County – Elk Grove

10/12 – Coles County – Charleston

10/26 – Champaign County – Urbana

Each event has a limited number of spots. Register at https://bit.ly/FallMentoring24.

For more information, visit www.ngrrec.org/Riverwatch or contact Griffis at hgriffis@lc.edu or (618) 468-2781.

