EDWARDSVILLE - Monica Wendle started her tenth and final season with Summers Port Swim Club on Thursday in the opening Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet against Montclaire Swim Club in Edwardsville and got off on the right foot by swimming well in her events.

Wendle, a very personable swimmer who recently graduated from Marquette Catholic High in Alton, felt that she did well in a relay race prior to her interview, and looked ahead to her final season with the Sharks.

"I think I did OK," Wendle said. "I just am loving Summers Port swim; it's my ninth year," she said with a smile.

Wendle thinks that her swimming style and technique have improved greatly during her time with the club.

"Probably just trying to improve my technique during each season," Wendle said, "and growing in areas where I need improvement. I ask the coaches and they give me good advice."

Wendle will concentrate on two strokes this season and hopes to accomplish much during the campaign.

"I usually do breaststroke and freestyle are my favorites," Wendle said. "Just to make it the best last swim season, because it is my last year; I'm a senior, so to just have as much fun and make the team as best as I can and make it a great place."

Wendle found some differences comparing the summer season to her high school season while at Marquette.

"I would say that the difference is that there are more practices for the high school season," Wendle said, "and it's mostly just the sectional meet. So more practices and more early mornings for Summers Port."

Wendle has very much enjoyed her nine seasons swimming for the Sharks and offered a favorite memory that involves her teammates.

"One of my favorite memories is probably a cold meet we had," Wendle said. "It was really rainy and all of my friends were just huddling up in a circle to keep warm," she said with a big smile and laugh.

The main focus of the summer season is on fun and it's something Wendle hopes to have as it moves along.

"Yes, it is," Wendle said with a smile.

