RiverBend Growth Association President Monica BristowGODFREY - Pride, Inc. is hosting its fourth Local Celebrity Roast on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Ahlemeyer Atrium in the Trimpe building with River Bend Growth Association President Monica Bristow as the celebrity who will be roasted.

The roast this year will benefit Pride’s beautification projects, including the group's biggest project at the moment, the revitalization of State House Circle near OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. A reception will start at 5 p.m. for the event, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will start around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Tickets are $50 and Friday will be the last day for sales, so those wishing to attend should purchase their tickets immediately.

Karen Wilson, the Local Celebrity Roast chair, said there are a lot of fund raisers in the region, but she sees this as one of the most enjoyable.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We started out with my dad, Dale Neudecker, as the first to be roasted, followed by Joan Sheppard and John Keller. Now, Monica Bristow is up to bat. It is all good-natured and fun. Nobody gets obnoxious with it; I see it as more fun than any other fund raiser we have in the area.”

Wilson said the foundation is in place for the State House Circle project and funds from this will help finish it.

“We are raising money to plant mature trees, perennials, bushes and things that don’t have to be tended to al the time,” she said. “It should provide a variety of colors throughout the seasons at State House Circle.”

Reservations can be made for the Local Celebrity Roast by calling (618) 467-2375 or going online at www.prideincorporated.org

More like this:

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Chili Chowdown Set
Feb 18, 2025
Engaging Trivia Night Aims to Fundraise for Historic Stephenson House In Edwardsville
4 days ago
Always Late TV Movie Awards and Independent Film Screenings Return to Godfrey
Mar 17, 2025
Help HSHS Home Care Collect Food Items for Local Food Pantries and Programs in Southern Illinois
Feb 19, 2025
Commemorating Start Of Autism Acceptance Month In April, Humanity Over Handcuffs Special Series To Launch
Mar 10, 2025

 