GODFREY - Pride, Inc. is hosting its fourth Local Celebrity Roast on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Ahlemeyer Atrium in the Trimpe building with River Bend Growth Association President Monica Bristow as the celebrity who will be roasted.

The roast this year will benefit Pride’s beautification projects, including the group's biggest project at the moment, the revitalization of State House Circle near OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. A reception will start at 5 p.m. for the event, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will start around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Tickets are $50 and Friday will be the last day for sales, so those wishing to attend should purchase their tickets immediately.

Karen Wilson, the Local Celebrity Roast chair, said there are a lot of fund raisers in the region, but she sees this as one of the most enjoyable.

“We started out with my dad, Dale Neudecker, as the first to be roasted, followed by Joan Sheppard and John Keller. Now, Monica Bristow is up to bat. It is all good-natured and fun. Nobody gets obnoxious with it; I see it as more fun than any other fund raiser we have in the area.”

Wilson said the foundation is in place for the State House Circle project and funds from this will help finish it.

“We are raising money to plant mature trees, perennials, bushes and things that don’t have to be tended to al the time,” she said. “It should provide a variety of colors throughout the seasons at State House Circle.”

Reservations can be made for the Local Celebrity Roast by calling (618) 467-2375 or going online at www.prideincorporated.org.

