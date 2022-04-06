ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis and the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition are partnering together for St. Louis Metro Money Smart Month, offering more than 60 free events and classes on financial education and money management throughout April. This year, there will be in-person and virtual events for participants of all ages including pre-k to seniors, including several in Illinois.

Celebrating its 10th year in the St. Louis region, Money Smart Month is a community education program sponsored by the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition in partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis, area libraries, community organizations, and financial institutions. Money Smart Month classes and events will be held throughout April to help individuals and families learn about money management, goal setting, saving for retirement or college, building credit, reducing debt, estate planning, and more.

“Money Smart Month is a great opportunity for people to learn better money management and saving habits, and what steps to take to secure a better financial future,” said Debbie Irwin, community economic development director at United Way of Greater St. Louis. “United Way is grateful to be able to work with our partners to help people in our community increase their knowledge of personal finance and reach their financial dreams.”

In-person events in Illinois include:

Fraud, Scams, and Identity Theft: Protecting Your Money, hosted by the Metro East Lenders’ Group Midwest BankCentre

Wednesday, April 13 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at SIUE East St. Louis Center Library, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. Bld. B, East St. Louis, IL 62201

Tuesday, April 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue Granite City, IL 62040

Contactless Shred Day will be at the Columbia Branch of FCB Banks, 700 Columbia Center Drive, Columbia, IL 62236 on Saturday, April 9 from 9-11 a.m.

Additionally, there are many virtual events and in-person classes on other banking topics across the St. Louis region; a full listing of classes can be found at MoneySmartStLouis.org.

“It’s critical to have a collaborative group of nonprofits, businesses, and organizations willing to provide financial education to support the varied life stages and financial goals for residents in the communities we serve,” said Niccole Clements, Money Smart co-chair and vice president of PNC Community Development Banking. “These classes are about empowering our neighbors and their families to better understand and improve upon their overall financial wellness starting today and well into the future.”

For more information and a complete list of the month’s activities, visit MoneySmartStLouis.org. Information on additional classes offered year-round by nonprofit partners, aimed at promoting successful personal finance management, is also available on the site.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

About St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition

St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition promotes equitable opportunities for financial health to build wealth and economic prosperity. The Coalition includes local banks, credit unions, nonprofit agencies, local government, churches, schools and libraries. United Way of Greater St. Louis serves as the backbone agency and fiscal sponsor. For more information, go to www.MoneySmartSTL.org.

