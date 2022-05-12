TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, MAY 10-11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, NEWTON 4: McGivney's epic winning streak reached 26 games with a tight win over Newton at Griffins Field.

Mason Holmes had a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs for the Griffins, while Jacob McKee and Gabe Smith each had a hit and RBI.

Ryker Keller had the only strikeout while on the mound for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 27-3.

CARLINVILLE 10, STAUNTON 0: Henry Kufa pitched a five inning no-hitter against Staunton, striking out eight as Carlinville won the South Central Conference game at home.

The Cavaliers scored four in the second, once in the third, three in the fourth and twice in the fifth to gain the 10-run rule win and preserve Kufa's no-hitter.

Ayden Tiburzi had four hits and four RBIs for Carlinville, while Liam TIernan had three hits, Kufa helped himself with two hits and two RBIs, Zach Reels hit a two-run homer for his only hit and RBIs and Dane Boatman had a hit.

The Cavies are now 9-7 on the year.

ALTON 6, BELLEVILLE WEST 4: Alton scored three times in both the third and fourth innings in going on to their Southwestern Conference win at West.

Austin Rathgeb had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while both Caden Laslie and Max Ontis had a hit and RBI each and both Logan Bogard and Deon Harrington had a hit.

Ontis struck out six while on the mound in six innings of work for Alton.

The Redbirds are now 7-17, while the Maroons are 6-13-1.

ROXANA 19, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 8: Roxana scored seven runs in the first, then added on four in the fifth and five more in the seventh in going on to the win at Martin Luther Field.

Elias Theis had five hits and three RBIs for the Shells, while Kyle Campbell had four hits and an RBI, Zeb Katzmarek had three hits and two RBIs, Connor House had three hits and drove in a run, Kael Hester, Nolan Tolbert, Nik Ward and Aiden Briggs all had two hits and two RBIs each and Bryson Presley drove in a pair of runs.

Nathan Butler had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Seth Linnebrink had two hits and an RBI, Collin Jose had a hit and two RBIs and Owen Halusan had a hit and RBI.

Ward fanned seven batters while on the mound for Roxana, while Tommy Hackethal struck out three for Metro-East.

The Shells are now 9-21, while the Knights go to 1-17-1.

SALEM 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: A three run sixth inning was enough to give Salem the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over visiting EAWR.

Lucas Moore and Hayden Copeland each had a hit and RBI for the Oilers, while Camden Siebert, Caleb Handler and Tyler Robinson also had hits.

Slayden struck out seven Wildcats batters while on the mound.

EAWR is now 4-20 for the year.

BOYS TENNIS

In a dual meet played on Tuesday afternoon at Granite City High, Hillsboro defeated the Warriors 7-2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In a Southwestern Conference match played on Tuesday, Belleville East defeated Alton at the Redbirds Nest 25-10, 25-14.

GIRLS SOCCER

REGULAR SEASON

GRANITE CITY 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Ella Hickam had a hat trick, while Madison Vasiloff had a brace (two goals) and Peyton Hatfield, Emmi Hogan, Savanhna Khammanyvong and Clair Thurmond all scored in Granite's win over CM at Gene Baker Field.

Abrianna Garrett had the lone goal for the Eagles, assisted by Gracie Miller, while Sophia Dutko, Gwyneth Hale, Hatfield, Hickam, Hogan, Khammanyvong and Mara Withers all had assists for the Warriors.

Kaylyn Aiello had five saves in goal for CM, while Alivia Upshaw had two saves for Granite.

The Warriors are now 6-6-4, while the Eagles slip to 11-11-0.

In other games played on Tuesday, Mascoutah defeated Jersey 9-0, Greenville won over Staunton 5-1 and Edwardsville won at Alton 3-2.

SOFTBALL

SALEM 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Salem scored four times in the first, then once each in the second and fourth in going on to the win over visiting EAWR.

Maddie Fry had two hits and the Oilers' only RBI, while Kami Kearby had a pair of hits and Kami Adams, Lily Tretter and Hayley Pratt also had hits.

Jordan Ealey went all the way in the circle, striking out one.

EAWR is now 6-20.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, ROXANA 4: CM scored the first seven runs unanswered in going on to the win over Roxana at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Avari Combes had three hits and a RBI for the Eagles, while Ella Landers came up with two hits and a RBI, both MaKayla Collman and Kaydence Harlan had two hits each, Isabella Thien had a hit and three RBIs, Megan Griffith had a hit and two RBIs, Kelbie Zupan had a hit and RBI and Bryleigh Ward drove home a pair of runs.

Ridley Allen had two hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Kennedi Robien and Calista Stahlhut and two hits each, Macey Craig and Payton Hartman had a hit and RBI apiece and Alyssa Luck, Cheree Ross and Lexi Ryan all had a hit each.

Griffith struck out three strikeouts in the circle for the CM, while Stahlhut fanned four.

The Eagles are now 11-11, while the Shells go to 6-12.

CARROLLTON 6, HARDIN CALHOUN 3: Carrollton scored five of its six runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings in going on to the win over Calhoun.

Ella Stumpf and Hannah Uhles each had two hits for the Hawks, while Lauren Flowers had a hit and two RBIs, Daci Walls had a hit and drove in a run and Vanna Holmes also had a RBI.

Katie Matthews had two hits and RBI for the Warriors, with Ella Sievers and Lila Simon each also having two hits, Kylie Angel and Audrey Gilman had a hit apiece and both Delani and Gracie Klaas each drove in a run.

Flowers went all the way inside the circle for Carrollton, striking out six, while Gilman fanned four and Angel struck out three for Calhoun.

The Warriors are now 20-9-1.

MT.STERLING BROWN COUNTY 13, CARROLLTON 7: In Carrollton's second game of the day, Brown County broke a 4-4 tie with three in the third, two in the fourth, three more in the fifth and one in the sixth to defeat the visiting Hawks.

Uhles had three hits for Carrollton, while Walls had two hits and four RBIs, Flowers had two hits and a RBI and both Stumpf and Ryan Kallal each had a hit.

Both Kallal and Uhles struck out two Hornet batters each while in the circle.

The Hawks are now 21-6 on the year.

BELLEVILLE WEST 14, ALTON 1: West scored six runs in the sixth in going on to take a 10-run rule win over Alton at the Redbirds' park.

Allisa Sauls had two hits and the only RBI for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola and Alaina Laslie each had two hits and both Lauren O'Neill and Reese Plont had hits.

Grace Presley had two strikeouts while in the circle for Alton.

The Maroons are now 18-10, while the Redbirds go to 8-14.

JERSEY 13, GRANITE CITY 1: Jersey scored all of its runs unanswered after conceding the opening run to Granite City, scoring two in the first, three in the second and four each in the third and fourth to take the 10-run rule win over the visiting Warriors.

Jaelyn Schulte had three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, while Autumn Heitzman had two hits and a RBI, Kendal Davis came up with two hits, Caroline Gibson had a hit and drove home two runs, Ashlyn Brown, Karli Talley and Bria Tuttle all had a hit and RBI each and Emily Collins also had a hit,

Rose Brainerd and Taylor Stelbrink each struck out three batters while in the circle for Jersey.

The Panthers go to 14-12, while Granite falls to 2-14.

In the only other game played on Tuesday, Valmeyer won at Dupo 9-5.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

BASEBALL

COLUMBIA 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6: Columbia scored all of its runs in the first four innings, with one in the first, four in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth in going on to the win over Southwestern at Eagleview Elementary school.

Marcus Payne had three hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Colin LeMarr had three hits, Hank Bouillon and Charlie Darr each had two hits and a RBI, Quinton Strohbeck had a hit and RBI and Rocky Darr came up with a hit.

Ryan Lowis struck out three while on the mound for Southwestern.

The Eagles are now 19-6-1, while the Birds go to 17-11.

HIGHLAND 8, JERSEY 3: Highland scored six runs in the final four innings to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win over visiting Jersey.

Jake Ottensmeier had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Aiden Duft had two hits and drove in a run, both Blayne Kapp and Matt Micsik had two hits each, Luke Darling had a hit and RBI, Chase Knebel had a hit and Landon Gunter drove in a run.

Both Knebel and Kye Kruse each fanned five batters while on the mound for Highland.

The Bulldogs are now 19-9, while the Panthers go to 14-13.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 4: McGivney extended its winning streak to 27 straight by breaking a 3-3 tie with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to take the win on the road at COR.

Daniel Gierer had three hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while A.J. Sutberry had two hits and a RBI, Nick Franklin and Jacob McKee had a hit and RBI each and both Mason Holmes and Jackson Rodgers each had a hit.

Darren Luchetti struck out four Silver Stallion batters while on the mound, with Cameron Krause fanning two.

McGivney is now 28-3.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 15, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 9: Marquette scored four times in both the second and third, then came up with five in the seventh to defeat Althoff at Whitey Herzog Field.

Owen Williams had three hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Hayden Garner had three hits, Sean Mitchell had two hits, including a grand slam homer, and six RBIs, Myles Paniagua had two hits and drove in a run, Hayden Sherman had a hit and RBI and both Charlie Fahnestock and Kannon Kamp each had a hit.

Schuster struck out three while on the mound for Marquette, while Joey Reinkemeyer fanned two.

The Explorers are now 20-11, while the Crusaders go to 13-16.

NEW ATHENS 9, VALMEYER 2: New Athens scored four runs in the third and five more in the fourth to take the win over visiting Valmeyer at home.

Elijah Miller had three hits for the Pirates, while Jacob Brown and Clay Juelfs had two hits each, Jake Killy had a hit and RBI and Landon Roy also drove in a run.

Jordan McSchooler struck out two for Valmeyer on the mound.

The Yellowjackets are now 9-12, while the Pirates drop to 4-18.

TRIAD 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Triad scored three times in the first, once in the third and three more times in the fifth in their MVC win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Brady Coon had three hits and four RBIs for the Knights, while Jake Radosevich had two hits, both Wyatt Bugger and Nic Funk had a hit and RBI and Gabe Giacaletto, John Rea and Carter Vandever each had a hit.

Noah Peterson had the only two hits for the Eagles, while Sam Buckley struck out four while on the mound, with Tommy Strubberg fanning two. Austin Brown struck out nine for Triad.

The Knights are now 24-4, while CM is 9-15.

HILLSBORO 10, ROXANA 3: Hillsboro scored four runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away from Roxana to take the win at Roxana City Park.

Aiden Briggs had three hits and a RBI for the Shells, while Elias Theis and Nolan Tolbert also had hits on the day.

Connor House struck out seven while on the mound and Theis fanned two.

The Hilltoppers are now 14-9, while the Shells go to 9-22.

In another game on Wednesday, O'Fallon defeated Granite City 9-1.

BOYS TENNIS

In a pair of dual meets played on Wednesday, Edwardsville defeated O'Fallon 9-0, while Roxana won at Granite City 7-2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In a match played Wednesday evening, Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated Edwardsville 16-25, 25-20, 25-22.

SOFTBALL

WATERLOO 6, JERSEY 0: Waterloo scored three runs in the first, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take their MVC game over visiting Jersey.

Caroline Gibson and Bria Tuttle had the only two hits for the Panthers, while Ashlyn Brown struck out five while in the circle.

The Bulldogs are now 15-8, while Jersey is 14-12.

BELLEVILLE EAST 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: East scored once in the fifth and twice more in the seventh to take the win over Marquette.

Sydney Ehrman and Kennedy Eveans both had two hits for the Explorers, with Carli Foersterling, Lauren Lenihan and Hayley Porter also having hits.

Lenihan again went all the way in the circle, striking out five.

The Lancers are now 23-8, while Marquette goes to 13-10.

ROXANA 4, TRENTON WESCLIN 2: Roxana scored once in the first, two more in the third and added an insurance run in the sixth after Wesclin had scored twice in the top of the inning to hold off the Warriors at Roxana City Park.

Calista Stahlhut had two hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Melody Langley had two hits, Lexi Ryan and Alyssa Luck had a hit and RBI each and Kennedi Robien, Cheree Ross and Emily Ogle all had hits.

Stahlhut went all the way in the circle, fanning eight batters.

The Shells are now 9-12, while Wesclin drops to 11-13.

HIGHLAND 13, CIVIC MEMORIAL 10: In a slugfest at Glik Park, Highland scored five runs in the first and four in both the third and fifth, while CM scored three in the first, one in the second, four in the third and one each in the fourth and sixth, with the Bulldogs getting the win.

Breanna Habermehl had four hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Emma Strubinger had three hits and three RBIs, Alli Koerkenmeier and Maggie Grohmann both had three hits and drove in two runs, Madalyn Trauernicht had two hits and drove home a pair of runs, Maci Miles had two hits and a RBI and both Kelly Fuller and Lauren Wernle both had two hits.

Kaydence Harlan had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while both Megan Griffith and Bryleigh Ward had two hits and two RBIs apiece, Isabella Thein had a pair of hits and MaKayla Collman and Ella Landers both had a hit and RBI each.

Sophia Donoho struck out five while in the circle for Highland, while Griffith fanned two for CM.

The Bulldogs are now 15-8, while the Eagles are at 11-11.

TRIAD 6, MASCOUTAH 1: Triad scored three runs in the first, once in the third and twice more in the fifth to take their MVC game at home over Mascoutah.

Ali Grenzebach had a hit and two RBIs for the Knights, while Sam Hartoin, Syd Horn, Malorey Kessinger and Kelsey Neace all had hits.

The Knights are now 14-9, while the Indians fall to 6-20.

HARDIN CALHOUN 14, BUNKER HILL 0: Kylie Angel threw a four-and-a-half inning no-hitter while in the circle, striking out 12 Minutemaid batters as Calhoun won over visiting Bunker Hill.

Ella Sievers had three hits and four RBIs for the Warriors, while Delani Klaas had two hits and two RBIs, Katie Matthews had a hit and drove home two runs, both Gracie Klass and Lila Simon had a hit and RBI each and Audrey Gilman, Jaelyn Hill, Anna Oswald and Lacy Pohlman all had hits.

Calhoun is now 20-9-1, while the Minutemaids go to 0-10.

CARLINVILLE 2, VANDALIA 1: Visiting Carlinville scored in the third and fifth, then held off a Vandalia rally to win over the Vandals.

Chloe Pope, Morgan Broaddus, Catie Sims and Addison Ruyle all had hits for the Cavaliers, while Kali Robinson had the only RBI. Hannah Gibson went all the way in the circle, fanning two.

Carlinville is now 13-5, while Vandalia is now 9-17.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, NEW BERLIN 1: Southwestern scored twice in the second, once in the third, twice in the fifth and once more in the sixth to take the win over visiting New Berlin.

Maddy Fenstermaker, Blythe Roloff and Ella Kadell all had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Hannah Nixon had two hits, Sydney Valdes had a hit and RBI and Abby McDonald had a hit.

Nixon went all the way in the circle, striking out four.

Southwestern is now 7-13 on the year.

In another game played on Wednesday, Granite City defeated Cahokia 14-0.

MONDAY, MAY 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

HIGHLAND 4, JERSEY 3: Highland broke up a scoreless game with four runs in the home half of the sixth, with Jersey rallying to score three in the top of the seventh, but the rally fell short as the Bulldogs held on to win the Mississippi Valley Conference game at Glik Park.

Matt Miscek had two hits for Highland, while Aiden Duft and Blayne Kapp had the only other hits. Grant Fleming and Tyler Griesbaum drove in two of the Bulldogs' runs.

Miscek struck out seven while on the mound for Highland, with Blaise Pearson fanning one in earning the save.

The Bulldogs are now 18-9, while the Panthers go to 14-12.

CHAMINADE COLLEGE PREP CATHOLIC 11, ALTON 1: Chaminade scored 10 runs in the opening inning and never looked back in going on to a 10-run rule win over visiting Alton.

Garrett Billingsley, Alex Siatos and James Stendeback had the Redbirds hits, while Scott Bartow struck out eight on the mound and Dillan Cowan fanned two.

The Red Devils are now 13-14, with the Redbirds now 6-17.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11, NOKOMIS 1: McGivney scored three runs in the first inning, then added two in the third, four in the fourth and two more in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win over Nokomis at Griffins Field, running their winning streak to 25 in a row.

Jacob McKee had three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs for the Griffins, while both A.J. Sutberry and Nathan Terhaar both had two hits and two RBIs each, Daniel Gierer had a hit and drove in a pair of runs, Gabe Smith had a hit and RBI and Nick Franklin, Mason Holmes and Jackson Rodgers each had a hit.

Clayton Hopfinger struck out six in throwing a complete game on the mound for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 26-3 on the season.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 10, ROXANA 6: Hosts Northwestern put up four runs in the second and five more in the third, with Roxana countering with two in the second and three in the fourth, but it was the Tigers who prevailed on the day.

Kael Hunter had two hits and a RBI for the Shells, while Elias Theis had two hits, Jackson Harris and Zeb Katzmarek both had a hit and RBI each, Aiden Briggs and Bryson Presley each had a hit and Kyle Campbell and Connor House each drove home a run.

Nick Cotter struck out three while on the mound for Roxana.

The Shells are now 8-21 on the season.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, GRANITE CITY 7: Granite City jumped out to a 6-0 lead with two runs in the first and four in the third, with Marquette rallying for two runs in the fourth and three each in the fifth and sixth. Granite scored a run in the top of the seventh, but the Explorers held on to take the win at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Hayden Garner had two hits and three RBIs for Marquette, while Charlie Fahnenstock had two hits, including a solo homer, and a RBI, Hayden Sherman came up with two hits, Myles Paniagua had a hit and RBI, Shaun Ferguson, Kannon Kamp and Logan Sternickle each had a hit and Owen Williams drove home a run.

Sternickle also struck out six batters while on the mound.

The Explorers are now 19-11, while the Warriors fall to 11-11.

STAUNTON 12, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10: After Southwestern scored four runs in the top of the first and Staunton countered with four of their own in the bottom of the second, the Bulldogs scored six times in the third and added two more in the fourth, while the Piasa Birds scored two in the fifth and four in the seventh, with Staunton holding on to take the home win in the South Central Conference game.

Colin LeMarr had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs for Southwestern, while Gavin Day and Quinton Strohbeck each had two hits and a RBI, Marcus Payne had a hit and two RBIs, Ryan Lowis had a hit and drove in a run and both Hank Bouillon and Cale Schuchman each had a hit.

Strohbeck struck out three while on the mound, with LeMarr fanning two.

The Bulldogs are now 8-10, while the Birds go to 17-10.

TRIAD 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4 (NINE INNINGS): CM scored three runs in the first, with Triad scoring once in the bottom of the frame, then reversed roles in the sixth, with the Eagles scoring once and the Knights tying the game with three in the bottom of the inning. Triad pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to take the MVC win at home.

Connor Bain had a pair of homers for his hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Wyatt Bugger had two hits and a RBI, Brady Coon and McGrady Noyse had two hits each, Carter Vandever had a hit and RBI and both Nic Funk and Jake Radosevich both had hits.

Braden Arview had two hits and three RBIs for CM, while Bryer Arview, Nick Brousseau and Peyton Keller had the other hits on the day.

Both Bain and Coon struck out seven while on the mound for Triad, while Keller fanned seven for the Eagles.

The Knights are now 23-4, while CM goes to 9-14.

In other games on Monday's slate, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at Metro-East Lutheran 20-5, while the result of the game between Chester and Valmeyer wasn't available at press time.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In a match played at Granite City's Memorial Gym, the host Warriors won over Ritenour of Overland, Mo. 25-21, 26-24. Granite is now 3-16 on the year.

GIRLS SOCCER

In a match played on Monday, Jacksonville used a second half strike to defeat visiting Jersey 1-0. The Panthers are now 4-17-1 on the year.

SOFTBALL

NASHVILLE 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5: After homestanding Nashville took an early lead in the first with a run, Marquette scored twice in the second, once in the third and twice more in the fifth to take a 5-1 lead. The Hornets came up with three in the sixth to cut the lead to 5-4 and scored four in the seven to take the win.

Carli Foersterling had two hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Allene Brass, Jalynn Dickson and Olivia TInsley all had hits and RBIs and Kennedy Eveans, Lauren Lenihan and Hayley Porter all had hits.

Lenihan had another complete game while in the circle, striking out 11.

The Explorers are now 13-9.

HIGHLAND 3, JERSEY 2: After both teams traded two runs each in the first, a third inning Bulldog run stood up as Highland won on the road in an MVC game.

Breanna Habermehl had three hits for the Bulldogs, while Sophie Parkerson had two hits, Maggie Grohmann had a hit and drove in two runs, Kelly Fuller had a hit and drove in the other run and both Maci Miles and Emma Strubinger also had hits.

Kari Krueger had two hits and drove in a run for the Panthers, while Rose Brainerd had a hit and drove in the other Jersey run and Ashlyn Brown, Kendal Davis, Caroline Gibson, Rozlynn Isringhausen and Bria Tuttle all had hits.

Sophia Donoho and Brown went all the way inside the circle for Highland and Jersey, with Donoho striking out nine and Brown fanning two.

The Bulldogs are now 14-8, while the Panthers go to 13-11.

TRIAD 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Triad scored seven runs in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win at home over CM.

Lauren Hardy had a hit and the only RBI for the Eagles, while MaKayla Collman, Kaydence Harlan and Kelbie Zupan had the other hits on the day.

Collman recorded the only strikeout inside the circle for CM.

The Knights are now 13-9, while the Eagles fall to 10-10.

STAUNTON 5, CARLINVILLE 0: Staunton scored twice in the first, once in the fifth and twice more in the seventh to gain the SCC conference win over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

Taylor Nolan and Ele Feldmann both had three hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Savannah Billings had two hits, including a solo homer, and a RBI, Whitney Weller had two hits, Koral Keehner came up with a hit and RBI and Kylie Lucykow also had a hit.

Braley Wiser had two hits for the Cavaliers, while Chloe Pope and Addison Ruyle also had hits on the day, while both Kendall Maddox for Carlinville and Billings for Staunton went all the way inside the circle, with Maddox striking out four batters and Billings fanning two.

The Bulldogs are now 14-3, while the Cavies slip to 12-4.

In another game played on Monday, O'Fallon won over East St. Louis 20-0. The result between Trenton Wesclin and Metro-East Lutheran was not available at press time.

