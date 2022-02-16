TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

AT CARLYLE

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 40, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 38: In the second semifinal at Carlyle, McGivney held off COR to advance to Thursday night's final.

The Griffins held a 9-4 lead after the first quarter, with the Silver Stallions cutting the lead to 13-12 at halftime, then went ahead after the third quarter 25-22, with McGivney outscoring COR in the fourth quarter 18-13 to take the win and advance.

Charlize Luehmann led the Griffins with 19 points, while Alexis Bond added eight points, Riley Zumwalt had six points, Mary Harkins netted four points, Sophia Ivnik hit for two points and Sami Oller had a single point.

McGivney goes to 24-8 and moves on to Thursday's final against the host Indians, a 69-34 winner over Sandoval in the first semifinal, which tips off at 7 p.m. The Silver Stallions end their season 18-12.

In the regional semifinals at Waterloo Gibault Catholic, Woodlawn defeated Campbell Hill Trico 59-26, while Marissa-Coulterville eliminated the host Hawks 55-24. The Cardinals and Meteors will meet in the final Friday night at 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

AT HILLSBORO

In the Class 2A regional at Hillsboro, Carlinville eliminated Waverly 45-39, while the host Hilltoppers won over Auburn 64-39. The Cavaliers are now 16-14 and meet the hosts in the final on Thursday night with a 7 p.m. tip-off.

In the regional at Breese Central, the host Cougars defeated Greenville 56-22 and Nashville eliminated Pinckneyville 45-25. Central and the Hornets will play each other for the championship Friday night at 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

AT TRIAD

TRIAD 31, HIGHLAND 26: In the Class 3A regional semifinals at Rich Mason Gym, the host Knights held Highland without a three-pointer in going on to the win to eliminate the Bulldogs.

Avery Bohnenstiehl and Kendall Chigas led Triad with eight points each, while Larissa Taylor led Highland with 12 points, Grace Wilke hit for eight points and Abby Schultz scored six points.

The Knights are now 20-9 on the year and advance to Friday's final against Waterloo, a 63-55 winner over Mascoutah, with the tip coming at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs end their season 8-24.

CLASS 4A

AT BELLEVILLE WEST

COLLINSVILLE 51, BELLEVILLE WEST 37: In the Class 4A semifinal at Belleville West, Collinsville led all the way through in taking the win over the host Maroons to advance to the final.

The Kahoks led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 14-8, 30-21 and 40-23 after the first three quarters, with the Maroons outscoring Collinsville in the final quarter 14-11.

Jenna Scheller led the Kahoks with 16 points, while Talesha Gilmore added 15 points, Ella Guerrero hit for nine points, Katie Bardwell had three points and Jordan Gary scored two points.

Collinsville goes to 15-16 and moves on to the final against O'Fallon, a 62-33 winner over Belleville East, on Thursday night at 7 p.m. West ended their season at 14-14.

BOYS BASKETBALL

VALMEYER 54, LEBANON 45: As the final week of the boys regular season got underway, Valmeyer rallied from a small first quarter deficit to defeat homestanding Lebanon.

The Greyhounds held a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, with the Pirates rallying to tie the game at halftime 25-25, then went ahead after three quarters 42-34 and outscored Lebanon in the fourth quarter 12-11 to take the win.

Jordan McSchooler led Valmeyer with 23 points, while Elijah Miller scored nine points, Landon Roy had seven points, Aiden Crosslin had five points, Mason Eschmann scored four points and both Vince Oggero and Ethan Rowe-Brown had three points each.

The Pirates are now 3-21, while the Greyhounds drop to 0-17.

STAUNTON 39, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 38: Staunton rallied from a first half deficit to nip Southwestern in a South Central Conference win at home.

The Piasa Birds led after the first quarter 15-6, with the Bulldogs coming back to cut the deficit to 20-16 at halftime, with Southwestern holding on to a 35-31 lead after three quarters. Staunton outscored the Birds 8-3 to pull out the win.

Ryan Lowis led Southwestern with 14 points, while Charlie Darr came up with 11 points, Collin Robinson, Carson Cooley and Hank Bouillon all had three points apiece and both Lane Gage and David Watkins had two points each.

The Bulldogs are now 11-18, while the Birds fall to 10-20.

HIGHLAND 50, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 43: Highland led from start to finish in seeing off Gibault at the Highland gym.

The Bulldogs led after one quarter 15-8, then at halftime 28-22 and 41-30 after three quarters, with the Hawks outscoring Highland in the fourth 13-9.

Jake Ottensmeier led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Grant Fleming added 10 points, Cade Altadonna came up with nine points, Brendan Gelly and Trey Kosher both had five points each and both Joe Jansen and Gunnar Mackey scored two points apiece.

Highland goes to 12-16, while Gibault goes to 19-9.

JACKSONVILLE 39, JERSEY 34: Jacksonville had a big final quarter to take the win over Jersey at Havens Gym.

The Crimsons had an 11-8 lead after the first quarter, then held a 21-16 lead at the half, with the Panthers going up 25-24 after three quarters, but Jacksonville rallied to outscore Jersey 16-10 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Edward Roberts led the Panthers with 11 points, while Jaxon Brunaugh hit for eight points and Tanner Brunaugh, Ayden Kanallaken and Sam Lamer all hit for five points each.

The Panthers are now 13-16 on the year.

MT.OLIVE 40, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 39 (OT): It was a tight game from start to finish, and in the end, Mt. Olive was able to nip McGivney in overtime.

The Griffins took a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, with the Wildcats coming back to tie the game at halftime 16-16. McGivney took the lead back at 28-26, but Mt. Olive tied the game at 37-37 at the end of regulation, then outscored the Griffins 3-2 in the overtime to take the win.

Darren Luchetti led McGivney with 15 points, with Gabe Smith scoring 14 points, Jack Rodgers had seven points and Jacob Huber added three points.

The Wildcats are now 11-10, while the Griffins went to 15-15.

EAST ST. LOUIS 56, O'FALLON 48: In a key Southwestern Conference game, East St. Louis turned back a third quarter O'Fallon rally to take the win at the Flyers' gym.

The Flyers took a 19-7 lead after the first quarter, then saw the lead slightly cut to 27-17 at the interval, with the Panthers coming to within 38-33 after the third quarter, but East Side outscored O'Fallon 18-15 to take the win.

The duo of Macaeleb Rich and Christian Jones led the Flyers once again, with Rich scoring 21 points and Jones adding 14 points, with Demarion Brown, Daveon Hawkins and Terrell Scott all scored six points apiece and Mackenly Falconer had three points.

East Side is now 22-5, while the Panthers go to 22-7.

PITTSFIELD 55, HARDIN CALHOUN 22: Pittsfield held the lead all the way through in taking the win over visiting Calhoun.

The Saukees held leads of 11-6, 29-15 and 46-17 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Warriors 9-5 in the final quarter.

Chase Caselton and Bryce Eilerman led Calhoun with six points each, Connor Longnecker had five points, Chase Ralston scored three points and Cole Lorsbach had two points.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 64, FAITH BIBLE CHRISTIAN (ROSAMOND, ILL.) 42: MVCS went on the road to take a win over Faith Bible of Rosamond, Ill. in a regular-season game.

The Warriors and Falcons were tied after the first quarter 18-18, then MVCS took a 39-27 lead at halftime, expanded it to 55-34 after three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending up in a 9-9 tie after the fourth.

Tommy Kunz led the way once agar MVCS with 35 points, while Joey Kunz added 12 points, Drew Gaworski scored 10 points and Peyton Wright came up with seven points.

The Warriors are now 20-9 and play at Westfair Christian Jacksonville Friday night in a 7.

In other games on Tuesday, Marquette Catholic defeated Civic Memorial 49-39, Breese Central won at East Alton-Wood River 61-35, Greenville won over Carlinville 58-29 and Salem defeated Roxana 60-33.

MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

MONDAY'S RESULTS

In the first round of the MVCHA West Division playoffs on Monday, Triad won the third and final game of its best-of-three series over East Alton-Wood River 7-1 to take the series 2-1, while in game three of an East Division series, O'Fallon defeated Belleville 6-3 to win the series 2-1. In game one of a West Division semifinal, Highland defeated St. John Vianney Catholic 4-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

TUESDAY'S RESULT

In game one of a West Division semifinal series, Freeburg/Waterloo defeated Collinsville 9-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. Game two is set for Thursday night at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon at 9 p.m.

CLASS 2A

AT ROXANA

In the second semifinal at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym in Roxana, Staunton defeated Pittsfield 49-44 and advanced into Thursday's final against Marquette Catholic, which will tip-off at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs are now 19-5 on the season.

In the semifinals at Freeburg, the host Midgets eliminated Belleville Althoff Catholic 44-33, while Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Columbia 50-21. Freeburg and the Knights will play for the regional title Thursday night at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MASCOUTAH 48, JERSEY 25: In a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Mascoutah's gym, the host Indians led from start to finish in taking the win over visiting Jersey.

Mascoutah held leads of 13-7, 23-18 and 34-25, shutting out the Panthers in the fourth quarter 14-0.

Jaxon Brunaugh led Jersey with seven points, while Ayden Kanallakan hit for five points, Drake Goetten and Edward Roberts both scored four points, Tanner Brunaugh had three points and Sam Lamer netted two points.

The Indians are now 22-7, while the Panthers go to 13-15.

CARLINVILLE 50, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 42: Carlinville led all the way in taking a South Central Conference road win at Southwestern's gym.

The Cavaliers took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, then expanded it to 20-17 at halftime and 31-27 after three quarters. outscoring the Piasa Birds in the final period 19-15.

Ryenn Hart had a big game for Carlinville with 26 points, while both Ethan Siglock and Ayden Tiburzi both scored eight points, Mason Duckles had six points and Aaron Wills came up with two points.

Carson Cooley again led Southwestern in scoring, hitting for 16 points, with Quinten Strohbeck adding 11 points, Lane Gage, Charlie Darr, and Ryan Lowis all scored four points apiece, Collin Robinson had two points and Hank Bouillon hit for a single point.

The Cavies are now 12-10, while the Birds slip to 10-19.

MVCHA HOCKEY - PLAYOFFS

In the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs, in the first game of an East Division semifinal series, Highland defeated St. John Vianney Catholic 4-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, while in the third and deciding game of a first-round series, O'Fallon defeated Belleville 6-3 to win the series 2-1. In another game on Monday night, the result of the deciding game between East Alton-Wood River was 7-1 Triad. Drake Scroggins scored the lone goal for East Alton-Wood River.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

