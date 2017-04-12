TUESDAY ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ALTON 15, COLLINSVILLE 1 (5 INNINGS): Alton got out to a 11-0 lead through two innings and went on to defeat Collinsville 15-1 in five innings in a Southwestern Conference game at Woodland Park/Arthur Fletcher Field in Collinsville Tuesday. The Redbirds improved 10-4 overall, 1-3 in the SWC; the Kahoks fell to 7-8 overall, 1-4 in the league.

Brandon Droste had a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a RBI and two runs scored, with Tyler Moxey going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Simon Nguyen 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Charlie Erler 1-for-3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Redbirds on the day.

Robby Taul got the win, tossing four innings and not giving up a run or hit while striking out one. Alton hosts Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then travels to McCluer North for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

CARROLLTON 10, CAHOKIA 0 (5 INNINGS): Carrollton traveled to Cahokia for a Tuesday game against the Comanches and came out 10-0, five-inning winners to move to 11-0 on the year.

Nathan Walker went 2-for-2 with two runs scored for the Hawks while Kolton Bottom was 1-for-2 with a triple and a RBI, Ethan Brannan 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Jarrett Smith 2-for-2 with a run scored, Alex Bowker 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Hayden Stringer 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Walker got the win for the Hawks, giving up just one hit while Tyler Barnett struck out three and Clay Schnettgoekce fanned two.

The Hawks are at Auburn for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game, then play Friday and Saturday in the Beardstown Tournament.

O'FALLON 11, GRANITE CITY 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Granite City was held to two hits as O'Fallon took an 11-0, four-and-a-half inning win over the Warriors at Blazier Field Tuesday. The Warriors fell to 4-8 overall, 2-2 in the Southwestern Conference; the Panthers went to 16-1 overall, 5-0 in the league.

Clayton Miller and Latrell Smith had the only hits of the day for GCHS; Andy Hailey took the loss, striking out four.

GCHS is at home for their next two games, hosting Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Cahokia at 4 p.m Friday.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 11, COLLINSVILLE 5: Alton scored five in the fourth and twice in the sixth to take an 11-5 Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville in Alton Tuesday. The Redbirds went to 8-4 on the year, 2-2 in the SWC; the Kahoks fell to 6-11 overall, 1-4 in the league.

Tomi Dublo went 3-for-3 for Alton with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored, with Ashlyn Betz 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, Sydney Hartman 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Tami Wong 1-for-3 with three runs scored. Abby Scyoc went the distance and fanned two for the win.

The Redbirds travel to Carrollton for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday clash with the Hawks, then travel to Belleville West for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday SWC game.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, WATERLOO GIBAULT 0 (6 INNINGS): Kyra Green had a 4-for-4 day at the plate with a RBI and run scored as Marquette Catholic downed Waterloo Gibault 10-0 in six innings at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday. The Explorers moved to 8-2 on the year; Gibault fell to 3-7.

Haley Johnson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Explorers, Mera Parker 3-for-3 with a run scored, Jada Johnson 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored and Taylor Whitehead 2-for-4. Whitehead only gave up a hit and fanned 15 in getting the win.

Marquette hosts Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Gordon Moore Park, then head to Gillespie for a 2 p.m. Saturday game.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9, BRUSSELS 1: East Alton-Wood River got out to an early lead on the road and defeated Brussels 9-1 Tuesday; the Oilers went to 8-4 on the year.

Morgan Moxey went 3-for-3 with a double and homer, three RBIs and a run scored for EAWR, with Haley Shewmake 1-for-5 with a triple and a run scored, Carly Campbell 2-for-3 with a double, Ashley Knight 1-for-3 with a double and RBI and Kayla Aligholi 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Peyton Young was also 2-for-3 with a RBI. Moxey went the distance for the win, not giving up an earned run and striking out 10.

EAWR hosts Jersey at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then travels to Civic Memorial for a 4 p.m. April 18 game against the Eagles.

ROXANA 10, BUNKER HILL 6: An eight-run fourth lifted Roxana to a 10-6 road win over Bunker Hill Tuesday; the Shells went to 7-10 on the year, while the Minutemaids fell to 3-7.

Abby Palen led RHS with a 3-for-5 day at the plate with a double, RBI and two runs scored; Ashley Betts was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Phoebe Booher 2-for-4 with a RBI and Taylor Nolan 2-for-3 with a run scored to highlight the Shell attack. Nolan got the win, giving up five earned runs on eight hits while dismissing three by strikeout.

Roxana hosts Waterloo Gibault for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader, then hosts Greenville at 10 a.m. Easter Monday.

CARROLLTON 9, NEW BERLIN 0: Grace Sturgeon and Emmie Struble teamed up to one-hit New Berlin in a 9-0 Hawk win on the road Tuesday; the Hawks improved to 8-3 on the season.

Hannah Krumweide was 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, while Struble was 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored; Abby Gilmore was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a RBI and two runs scored, Cameryn Varble 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored and Alexis Counts 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. Struble struck out five in three innings of work while Sturgeon fanned on in four innings.

The Hawks host Alton at 4:30 p.m. today, then travel to Greenfield for a 4:30 p.m. Friday game and head to White Hall for a 4:30 p.m. April 18 game against Greene County rival North Greene.

MONDAY ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

MASCOUTAH 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Mascoutah scored three times in the second and twice in the third as the Indians defeated Civic Memorial 7-4 in both teams' Mississippi Valley Conference opener at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday. The Eagles fell to 9-5 overall, 0-1 in the MVC, while the Indians improved to 11-1, 1-0 in the league.

Brandon Carpenter led CM with a 2-for-2 day at the plate with a double, three RBIs and a run scored; Corey Price was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Spencer Powell was 1-for-4 with a double. Geoff Withers took the loss, going four innings and giving up two earned runs on five hits while fanning three.

The Eagles are scheduled to take on Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. today at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field, then travel to Jersey for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday MVC game.

TRIAD 9, JERSEY 1: An eight-run sixth broke open the game as Triad defeated Jersey 9-1 in a MVC game in Troy Monday afternoon. The Knights improved to 8-3 overall, 1-0 in the league; the Panthers fell to 5-7, 0-1 in the MVC.

Mack Langdon went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for Triad, while John McGee was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored; Travis Hellman was 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Drew Travis went 1-for-3 with a double and run scored. For the Panthers, Collin Carey went 2-for-3 on the day, with Jacob Brady going 1-for-2 with a homer, RBI and run scored

Zach Kraable went the distance for the win, giving up an eanred run on three hits and fanning five; Zach Benware took the loss, also going the distance and giving up an eanred run on eight hits while striking out one.

Jersey hosts Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a MVC game at Ken Schell Field before visitiing Pittsfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Triad is at Waterloo for a 4:15 p.m. league contest today, then host Chatham Glenwood at 4:15 p.m. Thursday before taking on Nashville at 1 p.m. Saturday at Busch Stadium.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 8, MARISSA 5: Metro East Lutheran fell behind Marissa on the road Monday, but bounced back to take an 8-5 win over the Meteors Monday. MEL improved to 2-4 on the year; Marissa dropped to 5-4.

Eli Jacobs led the way for the Knights with a 3-for-4 day with a RBI and run scored; Jake Jump went 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Eric O'Connor was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Mikey Coulson was 2-for-4 with a RBI; John Hubbard was 1-for-4 with a double.

O'Connor got the win for the Knights, going four innings and conceding two earned runs on three hits while dismissing seven by strikeout. MEL is set to host Mount Olive in a Prairie State Conference game at Martin Luther Field at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 5, BRUSSELS 1: Tami Wong went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored as Alton defeated Brussels 5-1 in Alton Monday afternoon. The Redbirds improved to 7-4 on the year.

Ashlyn Betz added a 2-for-4 day with a double, RBI and run scored for AHS; Tomi Dublo was 2-for-4, Rachael McCoy 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Savannah Fisher 1-for-2 with a homer, RBI and run scored. Freshman pitcher Abby Scyoc got the win, giving up an earned run on four hits while retiring three by strikeout.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, COLLINSVILLE 1: East Alton-Wood River scored twice in the bottom of the third, then held off Collinsville in a 2-1 win over the Kahoks at Oiler Field Monday. The Oilers improved to 7-4; the Kahoks dropped to 6-10.

Rebecca Null went 3-for-3 with a double for EAWR, while Carly Campbell was 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored; Morgan Moxey had the other run scored for the Oilers, with Kayla Aligholi getting a RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERLOO 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Cassie Hall scored both goals for Civic Memorial as the Eagles dropped 5-2 Mississippi Valley Conference decision at Waterloo Monday. The Eagles fell to 3-6-0, 0-4 in the MVC; the Bulldogs improved to 5-3-2, 4-1 in the league.

Paige Kinzinger and Sydney Ludeman each scored twice for Waterloo. CM hosts Mascoutah at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bethalto Sports Complex, then hosts Triad at 6 p.m. Friday; both are league matches.

ALTON 4, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Brianna Hatfield scored twice for Alton as the Redbirds improved to 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference with a 4-1 win over Belleville East at Piasa Motor Fuels Field in Alton Monday. The Redbirds went to 7-1-1 overall on the year.

Katie Kercher and Calista Cox also goaled for AHS on the day. The Redbirds head to Kahok Stadium in Collinsville for a key SWC match against the Kahoks at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, then meet Trinity Catholic of North St. Louis County on the road at 6:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. April 18.

ROXANA 5, GILLESPIE 0: Brynn Huddleston and Emma Lucas both scored twice as Roxana upended Gillespie 5-0 in a South Central Conference match at Wood River Soccer Park Monday. The Shells went to 5-1 overall, 2-1 in the SCC.

Haley Milazzo also scored for Roxana, who got the clean sheet from Braeden Lackey. The Shells host Pana for a match with the Panthers at 4:30 p.m. today, then host Carlinville at 5 p.m. Thursday.

