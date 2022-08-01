ALTON - Illinois American Water on Monday provided another update on the work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers.

Below is information about road closures:

August 1, 2022, Piasa Valley Area: 9th Street is still closed from Alton Street east to George Street.

U.S. Route 67 (Piasa Street) will be opening late afternoon/early evening on August 1.

Traffic signals at 20th Street/College Avenue will still be on flashing red. This should be treated as a 4-way stop.

Road Closures 9th Street will remain closed to all traffic east of U.S. 67 (Piasa Street) to Market Street. This closure will remain in place for several weeks.

Project Background

Work kicked off on these Alton projects in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley addressed 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main.

The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021.

This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main.

Work is expected to continue for over two years.

This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures. Safety: These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner.

Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

