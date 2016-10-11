BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: A 74th-minute Jake Ridenhour goal gave Jersey a 3-2 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial in Jerseyville Monday night.

Mikey Stevenson and Keante Hardimon had goals for the Eagles (7-10-1), while Eric Walker and John Bray had goals for the Panthers (14-6-1) before Ridenhour's match-winner.

The Panthers travel to Granite City's Gene Baker Field for their season finale against the Warriors Tuesday. Both sides will be in the IHSA Class 2A Jacksonville Regional; the Eagles meet the host Crimsons and the Panthers take on Highland, with both matches set for Oct. 18; the Regional final and a trip to the Waterloo Sectional will be at stake in the Oct. 22 final.

GIRLS TENNIS

ROXANA 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2: Roxana completed its' regular season at 12-3 on the year with a 7-2 non-conference win over Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Monday evening.

Sydney Owsley, Haley Milazzo and Sara Kreutzrager all won singles matches for the Shells, while the doubles teams of Milazzo/Kreutzrager and Anna-Marie Bailey/Delaney Tyler won in doubles play.

The Shells will be part of Friday's IHSA Class 1A Triad Sectional tournament, with the state tournament Oct. 20-22 in suburban Chicago.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Send your scores/results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com, or Tweet them to @RiverBenderNews or @RiverBrenter for inclusion.

PAIRINGS, SCHEDULES FOR BOYS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS

BLOOMINGTON – Here are the pairings and schedules for the IHSA Boys Soccer Championships regionals involving Riverbender-area teams.

Regionals in Class 1A begin Friday; Class 2A and 3A regionals commence Oct. 14. The Class 1A state tournament is set for Oct. 28-29 at The Corn Crib in Normal; the Class 2A and 3A state tournaments will be played Nov. 4-5 at Hoffman Estates High School in suburban Chicago.

CLASS 1A

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

Friday, Oct. 7: Greenville 5, Roxana 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Greenville vs. Belleville Althoff, 4 p.m.; East Alton-Wood River vs. Metro East Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (Winner advances to Waterloo Gibault Sectional vs. Carlyle Regional winner Oct. 18 at Oerter Park, Columbia)

FREEBURG REGIONAL

Friday, Oct. 7: Lebanon 2, Valmeyer 1

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Lebanon vs. Waterloo Gibault, 4 p.m.; Freeburg vs. McGivney Catholic, 6 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Saturday, Oct. 15: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to Waterloo Gibault Sectional vs. Metropolis Massac County Regional winner Oct. 18 at Oerter Park, Columbia)

WATERLOO GIBAULT SECTIONAL (AT OERTER PARK, COLUMBIA)

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Carlyle Regional winner vs. Greenville Regional winner, 5 p.m.; Freeburg Regional winner vs. Metropolis Massac County Regional winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to Granite City Supersectional vs . Macon Meridian Sectional winner, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25)

CLASS 2A

JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Jacksonville vs. Civic Memorial, 4:30 p.m.; Highland vs. Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to Waterloo Sectional vs. Marion Regional winner)

COLUMBIA REGIONAL

Friday, Oct. 14: Mascoutah at Marquette Catholic, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Mascoutah-Marquette Catholic winner vs. Waterloo, 5 p.m.; Columbia vs. Triad, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Waterloo Sectional vs. Olney Richland County winner)

WATERLOO SECTIONAL

Tuesday, Oct. 25: Columbia Regional winner vs. Olney Richland County winner, 4:30 p.m.; Marion Regional winner vs. Jacksonville Regional winner, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Springfield UIS Supersectional vs. Urbana Sectional winner, 5 p.m. Nov. 1)

CLASS 3A

GRANITE CITY REGIONAL

Saturday, Oct. 15: Pekin at Granite City, Noon

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Pekin-Granite City winner vs. Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.; Collinsville vs. Alton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. (Winner advances to Peoria Notre Dame Sectional vs. O'Fallon Regional winner)

PEORIA NOTRE DAME SECTIONAL

Tuesday, Oct. 25: O'Fallon Regional winner vs. Granite City Regional winner, 5 p.m.; Normal Community Regional winner vs. Moline Regional winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Supersectional at site TBA, Time TBA Tuesday, Nov. 1)

More like this: