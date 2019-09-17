MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Triad struck for two goals within a minute of each other in the first half as the Knights went on to shut out CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Monday at Triad.

Eli Kraabel found the back of the net in the 23rd minute, then Jake Stewart followed suit in the 24th to give the Knight the lead at the interval, then Joe Wade scored in the 48th minute and Sam Beeman struck in the 75th to give Triad the three points.

Brayden Tonn had four saves and David DuPont two in sharing the clean sheet for Triad, while Zach Tincher had 11 saves for the Eagles.

The Knights stay unbeaten at 8-0-1, while CM falls to 5-4-0.

WATERLOO 5, JERSEY 0: In another MVC match, five different players scored in Waterloo’s shutout win at Jersey.

Jake Cooling, Eli Gardner, Hayden Reese, Sam Ward and Derek Young all found the back of the net for the Bulldogs in gaining the three points.

Ward had seven saves, while Jacob Charron made one in sharing the clean sheet.

Waterloo is now 9-2-0, while the Panthers are 8-2-0.

GIRLS GOLF

MASCOUTAH 190, OKAWVILLE 192, FREEBURG 201, JERSEY 225: Mascoutah’s Sophia Florek was the medalist with a one-over-par 35 for nine holes as the Indians took a quadrangular meet with Okawville, Freeburg and Jersey.

Jerra LaPlant led the Panthers with a 51, followed by Bria Tuttle’s 52. Madi Darr shot a 58, Natalie Weiner had a 64, and Lindsey Duggan shot a 68.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 170, WATERLOO 204, HIGHLAND 207, CIVIC MEMORIAL 221: Marquette’s Gracie Piar was the medalist with an even-par 36 to help the Explorers to a quad win over Waterloo, Highland and CM at the Belk Park course in Wood River.

Audrey Cain shot a 39, Lilly Montague a 47, Clancy Maag had a 48, Cat Hollis a 49 and Jenna Dean a 59 for Marquette.

Gracie Stauder led the Eagles with a 53, while Payton Mormino and Sophee Brown both shot a 54, Meredith Flack had a 64, and Madeline Woelfel shot a 64.

In addition, Roxana’s Mia McCoy shot a 57, S. Watts shot a 69, and B. Sweetin had a 75 for the Shells.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 154, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 158: Ellie Hyten of McGivney was the medalist with a six-over-par 42 for nine holes as the Griffins won a triangular meet with Gibault and Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

Julia Stobie shot a 52 for McGivney, Chloe Albrecht had a 60, Macy Smith and Paige Yasitis each shot a 64, and Jillian Matthews had a 65.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Triad 4, Civic Memorial 0

East Alton-Wood River 7, Vandalia 0

Carlyle 7, Metro-East Lutheran 2

Waterloo 5, Jersey 0

Marquette Catholic 4, Granite City 1

BOYS GOLF

Granite City 157, Waterloo 162

Alton 178, Jersey 179

GIRLS GOLF

Mascoutah 190, Okawville 192, Freeburg 201, Jersey 225

Marquette Catholic 170, Waterloo 204, Highland 207, Civic Memorial 221

Father McGivney Catholic 154, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 158

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Granite City 22-8

Jersey 25-15-25, Piasa Southwestern 18-25-18

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Washington Nationals 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

St. Louis Blues 2, Dallas Stars 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – WEEK TWO

Cleveland Browns 23, New York Jets 3

