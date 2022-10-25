MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

AT TRENTON WESCLIN

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 15-18: In a play-in match at Trenton Wesclin, Marquette defeated Southwestern in straight sets to advance.

Arista Bunn had six assists for the Explorers, while Olivia Byrd had five kills, Livy Kratschmer had five kills and two blocks, Hannah Marshall had a kill, Kendall Meisenheimer had four points, an ace, two kills and five blocks, Kylie Murray had six kills and three blocks, Ryan O’Leary had 10 points and an ace, Shay O’Leary came up with seven points and an ace, Abby Taylor had six points, an ace, and 14 assists, and Taelor Williams had a kill and a block.

The Explorers are now 22-13 and advance to a semifinal match against Breese Mater Dei Catholic Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The Piasa Birds end their season 3-11.

In the second play-in match, Roxana won over East Alton-Wood River 25-19, 25-14. The Shells improve to 12-8 and move on to the second semifinal Tuesday against the host Warriors in a 7 p.m. start. The Oilers finished their season 8-16.

CLASS 3A

AT CIVIC MEMORIAL

In a play-in match at the CM regional, the host Eagles defeated East St. Louis 25-14, 25-16. CM Is now 8-12 and advances to Tuesday's semifinal match against Mascoutah in a 5:30 p.m. start. The second semifinal pits Highland against Triad in a 6:30 p.m. start. The Flyers conclude their season 8-11.

CLASS 1A

In play-in matches on the opening day of the 2022 IHSA girls volleyball playoffs, in Class 1A regional s, in the Mendon Unity regional, Barry Western won over Payson Seymour 25-13, 24-26, 25-22 to advance, while at Bluffs, Concord Triopia won over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 25-20, 22-25, 26-24. At Waterloo Gibault Catholic, Carlyle defeated Brooklyn Lovejoy 25-0, 25-0, while New Athens won over Maryville Christian 20-25, 25-23, 25-15.

The Indians and Yellowjackets both advance to the semifinals and will face each other Wednesday night at 6 p.m. New Athens is now 4-11, while the Lions end their inaugural season in the IHSA also 4-11.

CLASS 2A

AT HILLSBORO

CARLINVILLE 25-19-25, LITCHFIELD 21-25-20: In a play-in match at Hillsboro, Carlinville go through a tough three-set win over Litchfield to advance.

Ella Clevenger had three kills and an assist for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan served up 13 points with an ace, Hannah Gibson had a single point, eight kills, and a block, Kallie Kimbro came up with five kills, Jordyn Loveless had seven points, two aces and a kill, Melanie Murphy served up a single point to go along with five kills, Addie Ruyle had a single point, Isabella Tiburzi had six points, nine kills, a block, and 21 assists, Karly Tipps had five points and a kill and Braley Wiser had a single point to help eliminate the Purple Panthers.

Carlinville is now 11-16 and advances to the semifinals against Breese Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

In the other play-in match, the host Hilltoppers won over 25-9, 25-11, and advance to play Staunton in the second semifinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

