MONDAY, JANUARY 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 62, GILLESPIE 53

Three players scored in double figures as Jersey won over Gillespie at Havens Gym.

The teams were tied after the first quarter 16-16, with the Panthers going ahead 40-22 at halftime. The Miners rallied in the third to cut the lead to 54-40 after three quarters, with Gillespie outscoring Jersey in the fourth quarter 11-8, but the Panthers taking the win.

Tessa Crawford led Jersey with 20 points, while Meredith Gray had 14 points, Ella Smith added 10 points, Cate Breden scored eight points, Cali Breden had six points and Bria Tuttle scored four points.

The Panthers are now 14-7, while the Miners slip to 11-9.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 23

Marquette led all the way through in taking the Gateway Metro Conference win at Hooks Gym over Metro-East.

The Explorers held leads of 15-4, 25-12, and 44-14 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Knights in the fourth quarter 10-9.

Kel'c Robinson led Marquette with 14 points, while Allie Weiner had 11 points, both Nia Ballinger and Payton Patterson had eight points each, Meredith Zigrang had seven points, Jessica Hobson hit for four points and Olivia Kratschmer scored two points.

The Explorers are now 11-8, while Metro-East is now 4-9.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 45, CHRIST OUT ROCK LUTHERAN 22

Article continues after sponsor message

In another Gateway Metro Conference game, McGivney had two players in double figures in their win at COR.

Alexis Bond led the Griffins with 15 points, while Sami Oller had 10 points, Emily Johnson and Emma Martinez both hit for five points each, Julia Stobie and Izzie Venarsky had four points apiece and Sophia Ivnik scored two points.

McGivney is now 17-2, while the Silver Stallions go to 6-7.

GIBAULT 54, VALMEYER 34

WATERLOO 58, COLLINSVILLE 50

TEUTOPOLIS 50, CIVIC MEMORIAL 47

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 55, FREEBURG 38

Triad went out to an early lead and had three players score in double figures in taking the win at Freeburg's gym.

The Knights led all the way through, holding leads of 15-7, 24-19 and 43-30, outscoring the Midgets in the fourth quarter 12-8.

Tyler Thompson led Triad with 19 points, with McGrady Noyes hitting for 15 points, A.J. Mills came up with 11 points, Jake Stewart had seven points and Ayden Hitt scored three points.

The Knights are now 13-5, while Freeburg goes to 10-7.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: