MONDAY, JANUARY 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 65, GILLESPIE 35: Clare Breden had a big night for Jersey with 23 points, while Boston Talley scored 12 points, Abby Manns added 11 and Lauren Brown came up with 10 as the Panthers took the win at Gillespie.

It was all Jersey throughout the game, as the Panthers had leads at 21-11 after the first quarter, 42-25 at halftime and 52-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Grace Bertolino and Keaton Link each led the Miners with eight points, and Madison Niemeier had five.

Jersey improves to 14-5, while Gillespie is now 11-6.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 44, TEUTOPOLIS 35: Kourtland Tyus continues to lead the way for CM, scoring 21 points on Monday night, while Anna Hall hit for 12 points and both Claire and Jenna Christeson each had four points in the Eagles' win at home over T-Town.

The Wooden Shoes went out to a 12-9 lead after one quarter, but CM came back to take a 19-18 lead at halftime, and extended the edge to 29-25 after three, outscoring Teutopolis 15-10 in the final term to take the win.

The Eagles are now 18-2 on the season.

DUPO 48, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 44: Destiny Williams led Metro-East with 16 points, while both Jennifer Leitner and Chloe Langendorf each had eight points as the Knights lost a close decision at Dupo.

The Tigers went out to a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, were ahead at halftime 22-17, but the Knights took the lead after three quarters 38-35. Dupo came back to outscore Metro-East 13-6 to take the win.

Octavia Heidelberg led the Tigers with 18 points, while Alexis Curtis had 12 points and Maddie Esmon scored nine.

Dupo is now 7-8 on the year, while the Knights fell to 2-10.

WRESTLING

ALTON'S HUGHES WINS 285 POUND TITLE AT GENEVA TOURNAMENT: Alton's Kyle Hughes won the 285 pound championship at the 41st Jim Newbill Invitational Tournament Saturday at Geneva, in suburban Chicago.

The Redbirds as a team did well, coming in seventh with a score of 99 points. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took the team crown with 256.5 points, with Addison Trail coming in second with 149 points, West Aurora was third at 130 points, fourth place went to Glenbard East with 121 points, Oak Lawn was fifth with 113 points, and Lake Zurich was sixth at 104 points.

Hughes received a bye in the first round, then won his quarterfinal bout with a pin at 1:50, took his semifinal match with a 5-1 win, and in the final, Hughes won by fall at 3:50 over Alan Pantoja of Lake Zurich to take the title.

Also finishing on the podium for the Redbirds were Damien Jones, who was second in the 170 pound class, Yaveion Freeman came in third at 113 pounds, Lawson Bruce came in third in the 160 pound division, Deontae Forest was sixth in the 120 pound class, and Mike Bridgeman was eighth in the 182 pound division.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dupo 48, Metro-East Lutheran 44

Father McGivney Catholic 51, East Alton-Wood River 37

Jersey 65, Gillespie 35

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 57, Valmeyer 17

Triad 45, Waterloo 32

Civic Memorial 45, Teutopolis 35

MVCHA HOCKEY

Granite City 9, Edwardsville 0

WRESTLING

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

41ST JIM NEWBILL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT AT GENEVA

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP SEVEN)

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic --- 256.5

Addison Trail --- 149

West Aurora --- 130

Lombard Glenbard East --- 121

Oak Lawn --- 114

Lake Zurich --- 103

Alton --- 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 4, Anaheim Ducks 1

NCAA FOOTBALL

2019 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

2019 CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME PRESENTED BY AT&T

AT MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME, NEW ORLEANS

(1) LSU 42, (3) Clemson 25

LSU TIGERS --- 2019 NCAA FOOTBALL BOWL SUBDIVISION NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

