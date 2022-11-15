MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DUPO CAT CLASSIC

GRANITE CITY 59, MADISON 26: In a meeting between two backyard rivals, Granite won their opening over Madison.

Melashia Bennett led the Warriors with 14 points, while Isabella Mangi added 11 points, Emily Sykes and Carely Valles-Serrano each scored seven points, Kaylyn Wylie had six points, Sophia Mangi scored four points, Megan Sykes, Alivia Vaughn and Haylee Wyatt all had two points and Itaija Miller-Brown, Gabby Semple and Avery Wallace all had a single point.

Granite starts off the year 1-0, while the Trojans are 0-1.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 45, VALMEYER 27: The 2022-23 IHSA girls' basketball season got underway on Monday night, and in the Dupo Cat Classic, Metro-East took an early lead and never let go in going on to a win over Valmeyer.

The Knights led all the way through, with advantages of 9-5, 16-9 and 30-16 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Pirates 15-11 in the final quarter to take their first win of the season.

Sarah Huber and Katie Jose led the way for Metro-East with 12 points each, while Claire Sherfy had nine points, Grace Hopp had five points, Avery Simaytis scored three points and both Emma Lorenz and Jennifer Haynes had two points apiece.

Both Brooke Miller and Avery Proffer led Valmeyer with nine points each, while Kylie Eschmann scored eight points and Ava Reeves had a single point.

The Knights open the season 1-0, with the Pirates starting off 0-1.

In other games on opening night, Raymond Lincolnwood defeated Bunker Hill 41-21, Waverly South County defeated Piasa Southwestern 49-20, in the opening game of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic, the host Eagles won over Marquette Catholic 40-30, Staunton won at Greenfield Northwestern 61-26, in the opening game at the Dupo Cat Classic, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Marissa-Coulterville 37-26 and in the second game of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic, it was Waterloo defeating Belleville East 60-34.

MVCS 41, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 26

Audrey Crowe poured in 20 points for Mississippi Valley Christian School in a 41-26 win over Heritage Classical Christian School at MVCS on Monday night.

Anna Gaworski had nine points, Sarah Markel six points, Remi Sapp four points and Jessica Snyder added two points.

The MVCS girls are 2-1 overall with the win, and 1-0 in the MAC.

OTHER GAMES

MVCS 70, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 28

Mississippi Valley Christian School's Tommy Kunz led all scorers with 25 points to push his career total to 1,880 points, while his brother, Joey Kunz added 15 points. Peyton Wright had 13 points and Drew Gaworski added seven points.

MVCS boys move to 3-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in MAC play. MVCS plays again at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at North County Christian School in St. Louis.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

