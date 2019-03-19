MONDAY, MARCH 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

GRANITE CITY 4, MC CLUER NORTH 3: Granite City pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win over McCluer North of Florissant, Mo. In a game Monday afternoon at Babe Champion Field.

Freddy Edwards was two-for-two with a triple and a run scored for the Warriors, while Jonas Barnes hit his first home run of the season and Brennan Haddix was one-for-two with a RBI.

Haddix allowed five hits and three runs while striking out six in five innings of work, while Bennett Smallie struck out two in getting the win in relief.

The Warriors evened their record at 2-2 with the win.

VALMEYER 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8: Valmeyer scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game and get a win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field on Monday.

Philip Reinhardt was four-for-five with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Pirates, while Riley McCarthy went three-for-four with two doubles and four RBIs on the day. Jacob Rowold and Gibson Sippel both went two-for-four, with Sippel also having a pair of RBIs.

Jordan Miller was three-for-four with two RBIs, and Jared Liley went two-for-four with a double for the Oilers.

Miller gave up four hits and struck out four for EAWR, while Jacob Kempfer fanned five for Valmeyer.

The Pirates are now 3-2, while the Oilers drop to 1-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Olivia Mouser and Halle Davis each had braces (two goals), while Cloe Copeland, Abby Kurth and Macie Lucas also had goals as Roxana blanked EAWR on Monday afternoon.

Bella Schiebe got the clean sheet for the Shells, not needing to make a save in the match.

Roxana is now 2-3-0, while the Oilers are 0-1-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, LITCHFIELD 1: An Anna Hall brace (two goals) and a single goal from Kaylin Aiello was enough for visiting CM to see off Litchfield.

Maddison Diamond had the only strike for the Purple Panthers, who got 11 saves from Becky Berhy in goal, while Raegan Bechel had five saves for the Eagles.

CM improves to 4-1-0, while Litchfield is 0-1-0.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 16, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 2 (FIVE INNINGS, 10-RUN RULE): Jersey had an 11-run first inning in getting the win at Greenfield Northwestern Monday afternoon.

Lauren Brown was four-for-four with four RBIs, Brooke Tuttle was three-for-three with a RBI, Emma Plasmeier had three RBIs and Lauren Rexing, Erika Storey and Melissa Weishaupt had two RBIs each for the Panthers.

Claire Anderson gave up two hits while striking out three in getting the win.

The Panthers are 1-0, while Northwestern is 0-1.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11, BUNKER HILL 1: Macy Flanigan was three-for-four with a RBI, Tahani Franklin also went three-for-four with two RBIs, Maddie Fry was two-for-three with a RBI, and Kate Booten was two-for-three with two RBIs as EAWR won over Bunker Hill.

Allysa Austill was two-for-three with the Minutemaids’ only RBI on the day.

Flanigan scattered five hits and struck out 10 to get the win for the Oilers.

EAWR is now 2-1, while Bunker Hill is 0-1.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Hillsboro 3, Bunker Hill 2

Granite City 4, McCluer North 3

Greenville 6, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Jersey 5, Alton 2

Valmeyer 13, East Alton-Wood River 8

GIRLS SOCCER

Edwardsville 2, Triad 0

Roxana 7, East Alton-Wood River 0

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 5, Father McGivney Catholic 1

Civic Memorial 3, Litchfield 1

Jersey at Carlinville – postponed

SOFTBALL

Jersey 16, Greenfield Northwestern 2 (five innings)

Piasa Southwestern 12, Litchfield 2

Edwardsville 5, Gillespie 0

Roxana 5, New Athens 2

Collinsville 5, Civic Memorial 4

Red Bud 8, Granite City 4

Quincy 6, Alton 5

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SUNDAY RESULT

Buffalo Sabres 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (shootout, BUF 2, STL 1)

