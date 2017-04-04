BASEBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, COLLINSVILLE 9: A run in the bottom of the sixth was enough to give Civic Memorial a 10-9 win over Collinsville at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday.

The Eagles improved to 6-3 on the year, while the Kahoks fell to 4-6.

Brandon Carpenter led CM with a 2-for-4 day with a double, RBI and run scored; Brandon Hampton was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Corey Price went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Geoff Withers got the win for the Eagles, striking out five.

CM is scheduled to be at Greenville for a 4:30 p.m. tilt today, then visit East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

HIGHLAND 12, GRANITE CITY 7: A Mitchell Focht bases-clearing double in the top of the seventh gave Highland the lead and helped the Bulldogs to a 12-7 win over Granite City at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Monday evening. The Warriors dropped to 3-4 on the year, while the Bulldogs improved to 5-1.

Highland had taken a 3-0 lead through three innings, but the Warriors scored four in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-3 lead; Highland plated four in the fifth to get the lead back at 7-4, but GCHS scored four more in the sixth to lead 8-7 going into the decisive seventh inning.

Austin Bonvicino led the Warriors with a 2-for-3 day with a triple and run scored; Clayton Miller went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, B.J. Nesporek 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Matt Woods 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored. Elijah Halley took the loss for GCHS.

The Warriors are scheduled to play Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. today at Babe Champion Field in Granite City, then travel to Alton for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game at Redbird Field.

GIRLS SOCCER

BREESE MATER DEI 1, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Faith Rackers' first-half goal stood up as Breese Mater Dei defeated Civic Memorial 1-0 in Breese Monday afternoon.

CM fell to 3-4 on the year. The Eagles visit Triad at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in a Mississippi Valley Conference match, the travel to Waterloo for a MVC match at 4:15 p.m. April 10.Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

