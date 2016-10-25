GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA CLASS 3A JERSEY REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

JACKSONVILLE 25-25, JERSEY 15-23: Jacksonville eliminated Jersey 25-15, 25-23, in a first-round match of the IHSA Class 3A Jersey Regional Monday evening.

The loss ended the Panthers' season at 9-21; the Crimsons advanced into a semifinal contest against top-seed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 5:30 p.m. this evening, with the winner moving into Thursday's title match with a trip to the Mount Zion Sectional on the line.

Mackenzie Thurston had four kills for the Panthers and Alexis Liles had six points on serve with an ace; Faith Franke had six blocks and Samantha Ayers had nine assists.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 15-13: Civic Memorial eliminated East Alton-Wood River in a 25-15, 25-13 win over the Oilers in an IHSA Class 3A Jersey Regional first-round match Monday night.

The Eagles moved to 20-12-1 on the year with the win and will take on Roxana in a semifinal match at 6:30 p.m. today, with the winner meeting the Jacksonville-Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin winner from Tuesday's first semifinal for the regional title at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Oilers were eliminated at 5-25.

Kaity Kappler had nine kills for CM, with Kennedy Carnes and Baleigh Gehrs each having six kills; Annika Ochs had three service aces and 15 digs, while Cara Melton contributed 14 digs. Courtney Bazzel led the Oilers with 15 digs, while Madison Voudrie had two blocks and a service ace, as did Morgan Moxey and Becca Nottke.

IHSA CLASS 1A METRO EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, O'FALLON FIRST BAPTIST 12-17: McGivney Catholic won its first-ever postseason volleyball match as the Griffins eliminated O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 25-12, 25-17 at Metro East Lutheran's Hooks Gym Monday.

The win moved the Griffins to 7-16 on the year and sent them to a semifinal contest against the host Knights at 6:30 p.m. today; that will be preceded by a semifinal match between Lovejoy (Brooklyn) and Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. The Wildcats eliminated Madison 25-12, 25-19 in Monday's curtain-raiser.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday's winners clash for the regional title and a trip to the Lebanon Sectional against the Clay City Regional winner at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

In another regional opener Monday, Carrollton defeated Pleasant Hill 25-15, 25-21 in an opening-round contest of the Hardin-Calhoun Regional Monday to advance to a semifinal contest at 5:30 p.m. today against the host Warriors. Brussels defeated Jacksonville ISD 25-8, 25-9 in Monday's other opener, sending the Raiders to a semifinal against Raymond Lincolnwood at 6:30 p.m. today.

Tuesday's Calhoun Regional winners clash at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional title and trip to the Jacksonville Routt Sectional against the Nokomis Regional winner at 5:30 pm. Nov. 1.

IHSA CLASS 4A O'FALLON REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

COLLINSVILLE 30-25, GRANITE CITY 28-14: Collinsville eliminated Granite City in a first-round match of the IHSA Class 4A O'Fallon Regional at the Panther Dome Monday night in a 30-28, 25-14 decision.

The Warriors were ousted with a 14-15-1 record on the season; the Kahoks advanced with a 10-23 mark,

Collinsville will face O'Fallon at 5:30 p.m. this evening in a semifinal match, with Belleville West and crosstown rival Belleville East squaring off in the nightcap at 6:30 p.m.; the Lancers ousted East St. Louis 25-15, 25-11 in Monday's nightcap.

Tonight's winners meet for a berth in the Chatham Glenwood Sectional at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the regional champion facing the Alton Regional champion in the sectional semifinal at Belleville West Nov. 1.

IHSA CLASS 2A NORTH GREENE REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

NORTH GREENE 25-22-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 20-25-19: North Greene eliminated Piasa Southwestern 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 in a play-in game of their own IHSA Class 2A Regional in White Hall Monday night.

The Spartan win put them into a semifinal match at 5:30 p.m. today against top-seeded Pana, with the winner facing the Greenfield-Marquette Catholic winner (they play each other in Tuesday's nightcap) at 6 p.m. Thursday for a trip to the Vandalia Sectional, where the Bridgeport Red Hill champion will await at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

More like this: