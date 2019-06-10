SUNDAY, JUNE 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BALLWIN, MO., TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

JEFFERSON CITY, MO., POST 5 10, ALTON POST 126 5: In the final of the tournament, Jeff City jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two-and-a-half innings, and went on to win the title over Alton.

Zach Woehr and Justin Wood both had three hits and two RBI for Jeff City, while Dawson Koch had three hits and drove in a run, Jack Shinkle had two hits and three RBIs, and Gage Bax had two hits.

Jayce Maag and Kopsie each had two hits for Alton, while Owen Stendebach, Cullen McBride and Stilts each drove home a run.

Josef Kellholz struck out six for Jeff City, while Jacob Weidner fanned two for Alton.

Alton Post 126 is now 4-2 on the season.

SEMIFINALS

ALTON POST 126 4, LEMAY, MO., POST 162 2: In the semifinals of the Festus, Mo., American Legion baseball tournament, Alton jumped to a 4-0 lead and went on the defeat Lemay, Mo., to advance to the championship game.

Ethan Kopsie had two hits for Alton, while Gage Booten had one hit and drove home three of the four runs, with Preston Schepers driving home the other run.

Adam Stilts went all the way for Alton, allowing seven hits while striking out seven.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2019 STANLEY CUP FINAL – GAME SIX (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

Boston Bruins 5, St. Louis Blues 1 (series tied 3-3)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis Cardinals 1

WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019

GROUP STAGE

GROUP C

Australia 1, Italy 2

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

GROUP D

England 2, Scotland 1

MEN’S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY AT NIPPERT STADIUM, CINCINNATI

United States 0, Venezuela 3

