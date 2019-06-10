Monday Sports Roundup: Alton Post 126 Senior Legion Places Second in Ballwin Tournament
SUNDAY, JUNE 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BALLWIN, MO., TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
JEFFERSON CITY, MO., POST 5 10, ALTON POST 126 5: In the final of the tournament, Jeff City jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two-and-a-half innings, and went on to win the title over Alton.
Zach Woehr and Justin Wood both had three hits and two RBI for Jeff City, while Dawson Koch had three hits and drove in a run, Jack Shinkle had two hits and three RBIs, and Gage Bax had two hits.
Jayce Maag and Kopsie each had two hits for Alton, while Owen Stendebach, Cullen McBride and Stilts each drove home a run.
Josef Kellholz struck out six for Jeff City, while Jacob Weidner fanned two for Alton.
Alton Post 126 is now 4-2 on the season.
SEMIFINALS
ALTON POST 126 4, LEMAY, MO., POST 162 2: In the semifinals of the Festus, Mo., American Legion baseball tournament, Alton jumped to a 4-0 lead and went on the defeat Lemay, Mo., to advance to the championship game.
Ethan Kopsie had two hits for Alton, while Gage Booten had one hit and drove home three of the four runs, with Preston Schepers driving home the other run.
Adam Stilts went all the way for Alton, allowing seven hits while striking out seven.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
FESTUS, MO., TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Alton Post 126 4, Lemay, Mo., Post 162 2
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Jefferson City Post 5 10, Alton Post 126 5
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2019 STANLEY CUP FINAL – GAME SIX (BEST-OF-SEVEN)
Boston Bruins 5, St. Louis Blues 1 (series tied 3-3)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis Cardinals 1
WORLD SOCCER
FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019
GROUP STAGE
GROUP C
Australia 1, Italy 2
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
GROUP D
England 2, Scotland 1
MEN’S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY AT NIPPERT STADIUM, CINCINNATI
United States 0, Venezuela 3
More like this: