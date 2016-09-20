GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BREESE MATER DEI 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9-9: Marissa Nosco had nine assists, four digs, two points from serve and an ace as Marquette Catholic fell to Breese Mater Dei 25-9, 25-9 on the road Monday.

Michelle Cameron and Regina Guehlstorf each had three kills for the Explorers, with Laura Hamilton adding four digs and Kate Cogan a service ace.

ALTON 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 19-23: Savannah Fischer and Saddi Brands each had six kills as Alton upended Piasa Southwestern 25-19, 25-13 at home Monday evening.

Kassidy Funke had 19 assists for the Redbirds (11-6), with Annie Evans adding seven points and five kills. The Piasa Birds (3-15) got 11 points and three aces from Sam Burns, Lexy Hall five blocks, Stephanie Korte 10 assists, Lindsey Strohbeck 11 digs and Jenna Moore 10 digs.

LITCHFIELD 25-20-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 23-25-18: Ellen Schulte had eight kills and Courtney Fenelon seven, but Metro East Lutheran dropped a 25-23, 20-25, 25-18 decision to Litchfield on the road Monday.

Fenelon also had six aces on the night, while Lydia Flaherty had 24 assists and Katherine Lange scored 11 points on serve.

The 6-13 Knights host Piasa Southwestern at 6 p.m. tonight.

STAUNTON 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7-9: East Alton-Wood River traveled to Staunton and were swept by the Bulldogs Monday.

The Oilers host Marquette Catholic in a Prairie State Conference match at Memorial Gym this evening.

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 4, WASHINGTON (MO.) 0: Alton got goals from Matthew Paulda, Skylar Funk, Colin Lombardi and Logan Clark gave the Redbirds a 4-0 win over Washington, Mo., in AHS' opening match of the Sullivan Division of the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament's group stage Monday at Affton High School in South St. Louis County.

Host Affton and Seckman are also in the Redbirds' group. Semifinals and finals of the tournament are set for this weekend at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.

The 7-2 Redbirds will face the host Cougars at 6 p.m. Tuesday as group play continues.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3: A five-goal bag from Kaleb Bassett gave Civic Memorial a 6-3 win over McGivney Catholic in a non-conference match in Glen Carbon Monday.

The Eagles' other goal came from Trevor Paynik; Keante Hardimon had two assists for CM (6-5).

Eli Skubish scored twice for the Griffins (6-3-3); Nate Dammerich had the other McGivney goal.

The Eagles travel to Springfield Southeast for a 5 p.m. Thursday match; the Griffins host East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, LEBANON 0: East Alton-Wood River visited Lebanon Monday and improved to 8-3 on the year with a 4-0 win over the Greyhounds.

The Oilers travel to Carlyle for a 4:30 p.m. match Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

MARQUETTE WINS TRIANGULAR: Michael Holtz took the day's medalist honors with a 1-over 37 to help Marquette to a win in a triangular golf match over host Hillsboro and Vandalia at Hillsboro Country Club, a par-36, 3,647-yard course.

Marquette fired a team 153, with the Hilltoppers carding 167 and the Vandals 187 for the day.

Nick Messinger carded a 2-over 38 and Kolton Bauer and Jack Patterson each turned in 3-over 39s for the Explorers.

O'FALLON 155, ALTON 201: Dalton Lahue led Alton with a 47 as the Redbirds dropped a 155-201 Southwestern Conference decision to O'Fallon Monday.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 162, O'FALLON 164: Three Edwardsville players broke 40 on the day as the Tigers remained undefeated in the Southwestern Conference with a 162-164 win over O'Fallon Monday at the par-36 Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

Kayla Weinacht turned in a 1-over 37 to lead the Tigers, with Addy Zellar firing a 2-over 38, Paige Hamel a 3-over 39 and Carlie Van Patten a 12-over 48.

EHS went to 15-0 overall, 4-0 in the SWC. The Tigers host Granite City today and Belleville West Wednesday before next Tuesday's Southwestern Conference Championship at Wood River's Belk Park Golf Course.

ALTON 171, COLLINSVILLE 175: Morgan Bemis turned in a 3-over 39 to help Alton to a 171-175 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference match at Arlington Greens in Granite City Monday, a par-36 course.

Addison Gregory shot a 6-over 42, Jenna Fleming a 8-over 44 and Annie Maynard a 10-over 46 for the Redbirds. The Kahoks' Abbey Burns took medalist honors with a 2-over 38.

The Redbirds host Granite City at Godfrey's Rolling Hills Golf Course Wednesday.

MASCOUTAH 187, CIVIC MEMORIAL 194: Three players shot under 50 for Civic Memorial Monday, but Mascoutah came away with a 187-194 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Eagles at Cloverleaf Golf Course in Alton, a par-35 layout.

Isabella Roberts led CM with a 9-over 44, followed by Maisey Watson at 11-over 46, Carmen Phillips at 14-over 49 and Sophie Blagoue 20-over 55. The Indians' Katy Hatley was the day's medalist at 7-over 42, while Jersey's Hannah Taylor, playing as an individual, fired a 11-over 46.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, PARKWAY SOUTH 0: Edwardsville erupted for two goals in the opening five minutes of the second half en route to a 3-0 road win over Parkway South in west St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

Annie Mulford got the Tigers on the board early on in the second half, with Ansley Dorsey quickly following suit and Kaitlyn Smith getting the third Tiger goal as they ran their record to 8-2-1; the Patriots fell to 0-10-2.

The Tigers host MICDS at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

