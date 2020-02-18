MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT ALTON --- PLAY-IN GAME

GRANITE CITY 44, ALTON 39: Freshman forward Kaylyn Wiley led Granite with 17 points and Azaria Moore added 10 as the Warriors advanced to the semifinals of the Alton regional with a win over the host Redbirds at the Redbirds Nest.

The Warriors took a 6-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Redbirds rallied to take the lead at halftime 17-14. Granite came back in the third quarter to take a 25-24 lead at the end of the third quarter, then outscored Alton 19-15 to take the win and advance.

Germayia Wallace led the Redbirds with 17 points, with Jimmiela Patterson scoring eight.

The Warriors improve to 5-20 and advance to Tuesday's semifinals, where Granite will play O'Fallon in a 6 p.m. start. The Redbirds end their season with a 4-25 record.

BOYS BASKETBALL

VALMEYER 62, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 45: Harrison Miller led Valmeyer with 17 points, Jacob Rowold scored 15 points and Riley McCarthy added 11 as the Pirates won on the road at McGivney,

Valmeyer led all the way through, with the scored after each quarter being 17-12, 31-19 and 44-28.

The Pirates are now 12-13, while the Griffins fall to 5-23.

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 70, CARROLLTON 58: Kyle Leonard followed up his record-breaking 45-point effort Saturday night by leading Carrollton with 25 points, Jacob Graner had 12 points and Grant Pohlman added seven as the Hawks fell at home to Brown County.

The Hornets jumped out to a 22-12 lead after the first quarter, then led at halftime 34-23 and went ahead 57-42 after the third quarter.

Tate Fullerton led Brown County with 21 points, while Colby Wort scored 15 points and Nathan Hendricker had 11 points.

The Hornets improved to 12-14, while Carrollton is now 6-19.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brussels 67, St. Louis Principia 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL AT CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN

SEMIFINAL

Father McGivney Catholic 57, Carrollton 39

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL AT GREENVILLE

SEMIFINALS

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 47, Carlinville 28

Pleasant Plains 51, Breese Central 37

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT TRIAD

QUARTERFINALS

Cahokia 69, Mascoutah 46

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT ALTON

QUARTERFINAL

