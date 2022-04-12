MONDAY, APRIL 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ROXANA 7, BUNKER HILL 2: In one of the few games played on Monday despite the rain, Roxana went out to a 4-0 lead after the first three innings and went on to the win at Bunker Hill.

Connor House led the Shells with two hits and a RBI, while both Aiden Briggs and Elias Theis both had a hit and RBI on the day.

Kyle Campbell struck out two batters on the mound for Roxana, while Nik Ward fanned one.

The Shells are now 6-7, while the Minutemen go to 2-3.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6: McGivney score a run in the second and five more in the fourth before Southwestern scored all six of their runs in the fifth to tie the game. The Griffins pushed across the winning run in the top of the seventh to take the win at Southwestern.

Both Mason Holmes and Nathan Terhaar both had two hits and two RBIs for McGivney, while Daniel Gierer had two hits and Jackson Rodgers hit a two-run homer for his only hit.

Gavin Day had three hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Colin LeMarr's bases-clearing double was his only hit and three RBIs. Marcus Payne also had a hit and drove home a run.

Gierer struck out five on the mound for McGivney, while Darren Luchetti fanned four. LeMarr fanned two for Southwestern, while Rocky Darr and Adam Hale both fanned one each.

The Griffins are now 10-3, while the Birds go to 7-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 0: Ali Wilson continues to be the scoring leader for Southwestern, having a brace (two goals), while Mac Day and Morgan Durham also scored in the Piasa Birds' win at home over Springfield Lutheran.

Laini Bock, Day and Durham also had assists, while Kayla LeMarr made four saves in recording the clean sheet.

Southwestern is now 7-2-0 on the season.

In other matches on the day, Greenville defeated Jersey 1-0, while Metro-East Lutheran at Litchfield and East Alton-Wood River at Trenton Wesclin were postponed because of rain. Make-up dates have not yet been announced.

SOFTBALL

ROXANA 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4: Roxana scored eight unanswered runs, two in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth, before Southwestern scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings, but the rally fell short as the Shells won at Roxana City Park.

Both Payton Hartman and Genna Pruitt had two hits and a RBI each for Roxana, while Calista Stahlhut had a hit and two RBIs and Destiny Vulstake hit a solo homer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Blythe Roloff had two hits for the Piasa Birds, while Ella Kadell and Sydney Valdes each had a hit and RBI and Hannah Nixon, Maddy Fenstermaker and Ashlynn Huber all had hits on the day.

Both Stahlhut and Nixon struck out seven batters each while in the circle.

The Shells are now 4-5, while Southwestern goes to 2-7.

JERSEY 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Jersey scored a single run in the second and third, then two more runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and two more in the sixth, while CM scored all three of their runs in the home half of the sixth in the Panthers' Mississippi Valley Conference win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Caroline Gibson had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for Jersey, while Rose Brainerd and Kari Krueger both had two hits and two RBIs, Krueger hitting a pair of solo homers, Taylor Stelbrink and Bria Tuttle each had two hits and a RBI and both Kendal Davis and Karli Talley both had two hits apiece.

Kyleigh Lowrance and Isabella Thein had two hits each for the Eagles, while Avari Combes, Skylar Johnson and Kelbie Zupan all had a hit and RBI.

Ashlyn Brown went all the way in the circle for the Panthers, striking out two, with Megan Griffith fanning four for CM.

Jersey is now 8-3, while the Eagles drop to 6-4.

HARDIN CALHOUN 3, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 1: West Central scored in the top of the first inning, but Calhoun rallied with three in the bottom of the sixth to take the Western Illinois Valley Conference win at home.

Katie Matthews had the only hit of the day for the Warriors, while Lacy Pohlman and Lila Simon both drove in runs in the sixth.

Kylie Angel struck out seven while in the circle and Audrey Gilman fanned four.

Calhoun is now 8-3 on the year.

CARROLLTON 10, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 3: Carrollton scored six times in the second and added four runs in the third, while North Greene scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth as the Hawks won at home.

Ella Stumpf had three hits and two RBIs for Carrollton, while Lauren Flowers had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs, Marissa Cox, Daci Walls and Vanna Holmes all had two hits and a RBI each, Paige Henson had a hit and two RBIs, Hannah Uhles had a hit and RBI and Lauren Walker had a hit.

Kahsey Poe had two hits for the Spartans, while Bailey Berry had a hit and two RBIs and Sami Poe had a hit and drove home a run.

Ryan Kallal struck out five while in the circle for the Hawks, while Holmes fanned two. Elizabeth Rogers struck out six for North Greene, while Brittany Davidson fanned one.

Carrollton improves to 11-1, while the Spartans are now 0-4.

Edwardsville at Marquette Catholic, Highland at Mascoutah, Marissa-Coulterville at Metro-East Lutheran and Father McGivney Catholic at Trenton Wesclin were all postponed because of rain. Make-up dates are yet to be announced.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannnan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: