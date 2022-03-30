MONDAY, MARCH 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 15, STAUNTON 13: Carrollton scored nine runs in the third, five more in the sixth and once in the seventh to hold off Staunton in a high-scoring affair at Staunton's park.

The Bulldogs scored once in the opening inning to take the lead, then hit the Hawks with seven in the fourth, scored twice more in the fifth and three times in the home half of the seventh, but the rally fell short.

Megan Camden led Carrolton with four hits and two RBIs, while Vanna Holmes came up with three hits and two RBIs, Marissa Cox had two hits and drove in three runs, Lauren Flowers, Hannah Uhles and Daci Walls had two hits and an RBI each, Lauren Walker had two hits, Ella Stumpf had a hit and RBI and Ryan Kallal had a hit.

Koral Keehner led Staunton with two hits and two RBIs, with Whitney Weller and Taylor Nolan both having two hits and an RBI, Evin Frank had a hit and drove in three runs, Savannah Billings had a hit and two RBIs and Ele Feldmann had a hit and an RBI.

The Hawks are now 6-0 on the year, while the Bulldogs go to 1-1.

TRIAD 10, BREESE CENTRAL 1: Triad scored in every inning but the first, hitting Central with a run in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth as the Knights won at home over the Cougars.

Sam Jarman and Sam Hartoin each had two hits and two RBIs for Triad, while Ali Grenzbach had two hits and drove home a run, Chloe Seger had a hit and two RBIs, Syd Horn, Mallorey Kessinger and Logan Looby each had a hit and Alyssa DeWitte drove in a run.

Kessinger threw another complete game in the circle for the Knights, striking out 11.

Triad is now 4-1, while Central falls to 1-2.

JERSEY 15, BUNKER HILL 0: Rose Brainerd tossed a five-inning, two-hit shutout in the circle to give the Jersey the win over visiting Bunker Hill.

Brainerd helped herself with two hits and a RBI, while Autumn Heitzmann had a hit and three RBIs, Kendal Davis, Kari Krueger and Taylor Stelbrink each had a hit and drove home two runs, Katie Deist came up with a hit and RBI, Rozlynn Isringhausen and Bria Tuttle each had a hit and Emily Collins drove home a run.

The Panthers are now 4-1, while the Minutemaids are 0-4.

HARDIN CALHOUN 6, ALTON 1: Calhoun score once in the first and five times in the fifth, while the Redbirds scored their only run in the seventh as the Warriors won at home over the Redbirds.

Ella Sievers had two hits and a RBI for Calhoun, while Katie Matthews had a pair of hits, Kylie Angel had a hit and four RBIs and Lila Simon, Audrey Gilman, Lacy Pohlman and Anna Oswald all had hits.

Audrey Evola had a hit and drove in Alton's only run, while Jordan Watsek had the other hit on the day.

Gilman struck out 19 in a complete game in the circle for the Warriors, while Grace Presley fanned five and Savannah Russell struck out two for the Redbirds.

Calhoun improves to 4-2, while Alton is now 0-3.

BELLEVILLE EAST 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: East scored in all five innings, hitting CM with three in the first, one in the second and two each in the third, fourth and fifth to take the win at home.

Megan Griffith and Kelbie Zupan had the only hits for the Eagles, while Danika Chester struck out three in the circle.

The Lancers are now 4-3 on the year, while CM drops to 2-2.

BASEBALL

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO., VALLE CATHOLIC 13, VALMEYER 3: Valle scored three runs each in the first, second and fifth innings, then hit Valmeyer with four in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win over the visiting Pirates.

Valmeyer scored once in the first and twice in the fifth for their only runs on the day.

Jake Coats had two hits and the Pirates' only RBI of the game, while Clay Juelfs also had two hits, and both Ethan and Evan Rowe-Brown had a hit apiece.

Jordan McSchooler recorded the only strikeout on the mound for Valmeyer.

The Pirates are now 1-5 on the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

TRIAD 6, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1: Triad scored twice in both the first and fifth innings, with single runs in the second and sixth in their win at Mater Dei, who scored their only run in the third.

John Rea had two hits and an RBI for Triad, while Jake Radosevich had a hit and two RBIs, Connor Bain, Wyatt Bugger and Carter Vandaver each had a hit and Nic Funk drove in another run.

Austin Brown struck out seven and allowed a run and a hit in five innings on the mound for Triad.

Triad is now 4-2, while Mater Dei goes to 4-1.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 15, CAHOKIA 0: EAWR scored two in the first, seven in the second and six in the third to take a 15-run rule, three-inning win over Cahokia at Norris Dorsey Field.

Lucas Brown had a hit and two RBIs for the Oilers, while Caleb Handler, Seth Slayden and Devon Barboza all had a hit and RBI, Dillon Gerner had three RBIs and Drake Champlin, Nick Kelsay and Lucas Moore all had RBIs.

Gerner allowed one hit and fanned six on the mound in his three innings of work.

EAWR is now 2-3, while the Comanches are 0-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 10, LEBANON 0: McGivney scored twice in the first, three in the second, once in the third, twice in the fourth and twice more in the sixth to gain the 10-run rule win over visiting Lebanon at Griffins Field.

Gabe Smith had three hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Nick Franklin had two hits, Daniel Gierer had a hit and drove in a pair of runs, Nathan Terhaar had a hit and both Jackson Rodgers and Riley Sutberry each drove in a run.

Gierer tossed a complete game one hit shutout for McGivney, walking one ans striking out 12.

The Griffins are now 3-3, while the Greyhounds go to 1-1.

In other games played on Monday, Breese Central won over Highland 10-0, Belleville East defeated Granite City 12-2, Gillespie won at Metro-East Lutheran 19-2. The result of the game between Greenville and Marquette Catholic at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park wasn't available at press time.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-21-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16-25-18: In the area's only match of the night, McGivney won a tight three-set match over Marquette at Marquette Family Arena.

Max Cogan had three points and a block for the Explorers, while Ryan DeClue had two points and two kills, Rolan Eveans had seven points, an ace, four kills, three blocks and six assists, Brody Hendricks served up a point to go along with three kills and two blocks, Dillon Menke served up three points, Finn Murphy had four points and an ace, Will Schwartz had two points, a kill and a block, Nick Trefny had two kills and four blocks and Adam Vowels had a block.

The Griffins are now 4-3, while Marquette goes to 3-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 2, GRANITE CITY 0: Laney Harshany and Hannah Sparks, assisted by Avery Bohnenstiehl and Kinlee Lippert, scored in the first half to give Triad the three points over visiting Granite City.

Reagan Chigas had two saves in recording the clean sheet for the Knights, while Alivia Upshaw made 10 saves in goal for the Warriors.

Triad is now 5-0-0, while Granite slips to 3-2-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 1: Amelia Beltremea and Mia Range both had braces (two goals each), while Devin Ellis also struck as McGivney got all three points on the road in a Gateway Metro Conference game at Maryville.

Elana Rybak had two assists for the Griffins, while Karpenter Farmer had two save in sharing the win with Devin Ellis in goal.

McGivney is now 3-4-0, while the Lions go to 1-2-0.

ROXANA 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Roxana scored six times in the first half to go on to the win over Metro-East at Norman Lewis Field.

Kinley Mouser had a double brace (four goals) for the Shells, while Kendall Kamp had a hat trick and Zayda Oller had the other Roxana goal. Lorali Copeland, Laynie Gehrs, Kamp, Reagan Lynn and Piper Martin had assists for the Shells, while Kate Jose scored the only goal of the match for the Knights.

Ella Deist had five saves in goal for Metro-East, while Kaylyn Dixon had no saves for Roxana.

The Shells improve to 5-3-1, while the Knights are now 1-5-0.

In the only other match on the day, Piasa Southwestern won at East Alton-Wood River 9-1.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: