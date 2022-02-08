MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

STAUNTON 51, HARDIN CALHOUN 37: Staunton used a big final quarter to close out the game and defeat Calhoun at the Staunton gym.

The Warriors led at the end of the first quarter 17-15, then expanded the lead to 26-22 at halftime. The Bulldogs came back to cut the lead to 33-31 at the end of the third, then exploded in the fourth to outscore Calhoun 20-4 in taking the win.

Caden Silvester led Staunton with 19 points, with Braden Buffington adding 15 points, Sam Best and Cole Sternickle each scored five points, Brady Gillen had four points and Adam Overby hit for three points.

Conner Longnecker led the Warriors with 22 points, while Chase Ralston came up with six points, Nick Baalman had five points and Cole Lorsbach scored four points.

The Bulldogs improve to 8-16 on the year, while Calhoun is now 6-18.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 71, VALMEYER 32: Gibault led from start to finish in gaining a win on the road at the Valmeyer gym.

The Hawks held leads of 16-8, 44-11 and 62-19 after the first three quarters, with the Pirates outscoring Gibault in the final quarter 13-9.

Vince Oggero led Valmeyer with 12 points, with Aiden Crosslin adding on eight points, both Elijah Miller and Landon Roy had four points apiece, Jordan McSchooler hit for three points and Ethan Rowe-Brown scored a single point.

The Hawks are now 18-7, while the Pirates go to 2-20.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 63, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 43: Northwestern jumped to an early lead and led all the way through in defeating Southwestern at the Piasa Birds' gym.

The Tigers had leads of 18-8, 30-23 and 43-34 after the first three quarters, outscoring Southwestern in the fourth quarter 20-9.

Carson Cooley led the Birds with nine points, while Ryan Lowis had eight points, David Watkins scored six points, Lane Gage hit for five points, Hank Bouillon scored four points, Rocky Darr had three points and Quinten Strohbeck, Charlie Darr, Logan Keith and Ian Brantley all scored two points each.

Southwestern is now 10-16 for the season.

The result for the Lebanon at Bunker Hill game was not available at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

HARDIN CALHOUN 38, LITCHFIELD 28: In a game played on Saturday, Calhoun used a strong second half to help defeat Litchfield on the road.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 7-2, saw the lead cut to 17-15 at halftime, but expanded the lead to 27-21 after three quarters, then outscored the Purple Panthers in the fourth quarter 11-9.

Ella Sievers led Calhoun with 10 points, while Lila Simon, Jaelyn Hill and Audrey Gilman all scored seven points each, Mallory Kamp hit for three points and both Maddie Buchanan and Kate Zipprich each scored two points.

Litchfield fell to 4-13 on the season.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 66, ALTAMONT 42: McGivney jumped to an early advantage and went on to a win over visiting Altamont at the McGivney gym.

The Griffins led all the way, holding edges of 18-13, 33-18 and 48-31 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Indians 18-11 in the fourth quarter.

Charlize Luehmann led the way for McGivney with 31 points, while Mary Harkins added 17 points, Sami Oller scored nine points, Alexis Bond hit for five points and Claire Stanhaus and Julia Stobie both scored two points apiece.

The Griffins are now 22-8 for the season.

HILLSBORO 45, CARLINVILLE 41: In a South Central Conference game, visiting Hillsboro held off Carlinville after a third quarter tie to take the win at the Carlinville Big House.

The Hilltoppers held a 13-7 first quarter lead, with the Cavaliers coming back to take a 21-19 lead at halftime. Hillsboro came back to tie the game 31-31 after three quarters, then outscored Carlinville 14-10 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Isabella Tiburzi led the Cavies with 13 points, with Jill Slayton coming up with nine points, Lillie Reels had six points, Jordyn Loveless scored five points, and both Hannah Gibson and Addie Ruyle each had four points.

Carlinville is now 13-13 on the season.

BELLEVILLE WEST 67, GRANITE CITY 49: West jumped to a lead at the outset and went on to a win at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

The Warriors were led by Kaylyn Wylie's 21 points, with Emily Sykes adding 10 points, Melashia Bennett scored six points, Ella Stepanek hit for five points, Gwyneth Hale had four points and Sophia Dutko had three points.

The Maroons are now 13-12, while Granite goes to 10-16.

TRIAD 63, COLUMBIA 40: Triad used a big second quarter to expand its lead, then closed out the game in the fourth in defeating Columbia at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights held the lead all the way through, with quarter scores of 16-13, 32-19 and 47-32, outscoring the Eagles in the fourth period 16-8.

Reagan Chigas led three Triad players in double figures with 21 points, with Avery Bohnenstiehl scoring 19 points, Kendall Chigas added 14 points, Sami Hartoin had five points and Delaney Hess hit for four points.

The Knights are now 17-9, while Columbia slips to 14-15.

CARROLLTON 51, HARDIN CALHOUN 39: Carrollton went out to an early lead, then rallied in the second half in defeating visiting Calhoun.

The Hawks held an 11-8 lead after the first quarter, with the Warriors coming back to tie the game at halftime 21-21. Carrollton then took a 32-28 lead after three quarters, then outscored Calhoun in the fourth quarter 19-11.

Callie McAdams led the Hawks with 17 points, while Lauren Flowers added 13 points, Graci Albrecht scored eight points, Sophie Pohlman hit for six points, Ella Stumpf had five points and Paige Henson scored two points.

Gilman led the Warriors with 15 points, while Sievers came up with 10 points, Zipprich scored eight points and Simon had six points.

The Hawks are now 20-8 on the season.

EAGLE RIDGE CHRISTIAN (CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO.) 50, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 20: Eagle Ridge Christian of Cape Girardeau, Mo., jumped to an early lead and went on to a win over visiting MVCS.

The Eagles led all the way, holding advantages of 12-7, 23-11 and 44-12 after the first three quarters, with the Warriors outscoring the hosts in the fourth quarter 8-5.

Anna Gaworski led MVCS with 13 points, with Audrey Crowe, Sarah Markel and Shelly Stafford all scoring two points each and McKinzie Wright having a single point.

The Warriors are now 6-9 on the year and play next Tuesday at Faith Bible of Rosamond, Ill. in a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

In other games on the Monday slate, Staunton defeated Litchfield 62-31, Vandalia won at Piasa Southwestern 48-18 and Mascoutah won over Jersey 60-37. The results of the game between East Alton-Wood River and Trenton Wesclin and Lebanon at Bunker Hill weren't available at press time.

MSCHA HOCKEY

DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP PLAYOFFS --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP D

LINDBERGH 8, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Lindbergh broke open the game with a five-goal second period to eliminate Edwardsville in the final game of Group D of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Cup playoffs Monday night at the Meramac Shark Tank in South St. Louis County.

The Tigers and Flyers were tied 1-1 after the first period, with Lindbergh exploding to outscore Edwardsville 5-1 in the second, then added on the final two goals in the third to take the win and eliminate the Tigers.

Dennis Hadzisielimovic scored twice for the Flyers, while Zach Foerstel, Alex Ringhofer, Grant Blessing, Blake Houston, Patrick Bartz and Jake Williams also scored for Lindbergh. Connor Morrison and Carter Zimmer scored for the Tigers.

Edwardsville outshot Lindbergh 31-26, with Paige Hunt making 18 saves in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville's season ends at 1-21-1 overall.

MVCHA PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND



FIRST ROUNDJOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC 6, EDWARDSVILLE EAST 3 (GOLDEN GRIFFINS LEAD SERIES 1-0): In the first round of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs. Vianney took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series with a win over Edwardsville East at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Owen Dill, Daniel Mueller, Jacob Schoenwalder, Mason West, Chase Wulkopf and Charlie Young all scored for the Golden Griffins, while Sean Armstrong, Alex Fox and Blake Miller had goals for the Tigers.

Vianney outshot Edwardsville 37-16, with Miles Rosenthal making 31 saves in goal

The second game of the series is set for Tuesday night at East Alton, with a 7:15 p.m. face-off.

In two other playoff openers, both at the Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City, Collinsville defeated Columbia 7-1 and Belleville nipped O'Fallon 4-3. Both the Kahoks and Belleville lead their series 1-0.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

