MONDAY, JANUARY 31 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

O'FALLON 61, GRANITE CITY 56: O'Fallon took a very close, hard-fought win on the road at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

The Panthers and Warriors were tied after the first quarter 8-8, with O'Fallon going ahead at halftime 25-20, then extending the lead to 47-32 at the end of the third. Granite rallied in the fourth, outscoring the Panthers 22-14, but in the end, came up short as O'Fallon took the win.

Mark Yarborough led the Warriors with 22 points, while Mario Brown added 14 points, Tyrese Grose had nine points, Longstreet and Tyrek Thomas had four points each and Trevon Bond hit for three points.

O'Fallon in now 21-4, while Granite City goes to 12-11.

WATERLOO 49, JERSEY 47: In a Mississippi Valley Conference game, Waterloo came from behind to defeat Jersey in a close game at the Waterloo gym.

The Panthers held a 14-10 lead after the first quarter and also led at halftime 19-14. The Bulldogs cut the lead to 33-31 at the end of the third quarter, then outscored Jersey in the fourth 17-14 to take the win.

Ayden Kanallakan and Edward Roberts led the Panthers with 16 points each, while Sam Lamer added nine points, Jaxson Brunaugh had four points and Drake Goetten scored two points.

The Bulldogs are now 15-10, while Jersey drops to 11-11.

In the two other games on the schedule, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran defeated Metro-East Lutheran 57-50 and Freeburg won at East Alton-Wood River 55-36.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BREESE CENTRAL 79, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 18: In a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game, Central jumped out to a big first quarter lead in going on to a win over visiting EAWR at the Cougars' gym.

Central led all the way, with leads of 35-3, 55-5 and 71-13 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Oilers in the fourth quarter 8-5.

Milla Legette led EAWR with eight points, with Lily Tretter adding six points, Addison Denton scored three points and Makayla Quigley had a single point.

The Cougars are now 14-8, while EAWR is now 6-20.

GILLESPIE 50, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 40: Gillespie parlayed strong second and third quarters into a win over Metro-East at Hooks Gym.

The Miners took a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, extended it to 30-21 at halftime, then held a 40-29 edge after three quarters, with the Knights coming back to outscore Gillespie in the fourth quarter 11-10.

Leticia Bennasar led Metro-East with 14 points, while Lexi Bozarth added eight points, Grace Hopp and Katie Jose both had seven points and Sarah Huber and Emma Lorenz each scored two points.

The Miners are now 8-14, while the Knights go to 1-15.

WATERLOO 51, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 44: In a close game between two of the better teams in the area, Waterloo's Norah Gum scored 22 points to help the Bulldogs take the road win at the McGivney gym.

Waterloo led the Griffins after one quarter 16-14, then extended the advantage to 29-22 at halftime and 40-29 after three quarters. McGivney outscored the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter 15-11, with Waterloo coming out on top.

Mary Harkins led the Griffins with 18 points, with Charlize Luehmann adding 15 points, Riley Zumwalt hit for five points and Alexis Bond, Sami Oller and Libby Telthorst all had two points apiece.

Waterloo is now 23-5 on the year, while McGivney goes to 19-8.

HIGHLAND 55, JERSEY 44: Highland came up with a MVC win over Jersey at the Bulldogs' gym.

Tessa Crawford had a big game for the Panthers with 24 points, while Avery Reeder added 10 points, Elise Noble scored seven points, Kari Krueger had three points and Maggie Gorman netted two points.

Highland is now 7-21, while Jersey goes to 8-17.

TRIAD 60, GRANITE CITY 33: Triad led from start to finish in defeating Granite City at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights held leads of 12-9, 27-18 and 40-24 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 20-9.

Reagan Chigas led Triad with 17 points, with Sami Hartoin adding on 14 points, Kendall Chigas came up with nine points, Andie Green scored seven points, Kathryn Weber hit for five points, Avery Bohnenstiehl and Madalyn Hunt scored three points apiece and Savannah Hildebrand had two points.

Kaylyn Wylie led Granite with 20 points, while Ella Stepanek came up with eight points, Melashia Bennett had three points and both Gwyneth Hale and Haylee Wyatt had two points each.

The Knights are now 16-9, while the Warriors fall to 10-14.

HARDIN CALHOUN 47, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 31: Visiting Calhoun led from wire-to-wire in taking a win over Southwestern.

The Warriors held leads of 14-9. 26-17 and 38-23 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Piasa Birds in the fourth period 9-8.

Jaelyn Hill led Calhoun with 18 points, while Audrey Gilman added seven points, Maddie Buchanan had six points, Lacy Pohlman scored five points, Kate Zipprich had four points, Ella Sievers had three points and Lila Simon and Mallory Kamp each came up with two points apiece.

Hannah Nixon led Southwestern with nine points, Morgan Durham scored seven points, Addie Green and Tristyn Ditterline both scored five points each, Callie Stormer hit for three points and MaCaylin Day had two points.

The Warriors are now 7-6, while the Birds fall to 8-14.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 58, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 31: Northwestern took an early lead and expanded upon it all the way through in their road win at North Greene.

The Tigers led all the way, with quarter scores of 26-3. 39-10 and 52-22, with the Spartans outscoring Northwestern in the fourth quarter 9-6.

Bailey Berry once again led North Greene, this time with 22 points, while Nila Beatty adding on four points, Bella Bushnell had three points and Delanie Teno scored two points.

The Tigers improve to 21-4, while the Spartans go to 4-22.

The results for the three other games on the schedule --- Lebanon at Valmeyer, Salem at Roxana and Civic Memorial at Pleasant Plains --- were not available at press time.

GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON WINS OVER EDWARDSVILLE IN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: The Alton girls bowling team won over Edwardsville in a walkover in the Southwestern Conference girls bowling tournament's first round at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Taylor Greco had games of 153, 211 and 161 for the Redbirds, while Regan Spinks had games of 126, 159 and 147. Jaelyn Dierking tossed a 100, 101 and 145 for her three games, Ava Taulbee had games of 119, 99 and 155 and Clara Veloff tossed a three game set of 92, 116 and 155.

Belleville East hosts the final round of the tournament on Tuesday.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE GETS 13TH SEED IN DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP, PLACED IN GROUP D IN FIRST ROUND: The Edwardsville hockey team was seeded 13th in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Doug WIckenheiser Memorial Cup playoffs and will play in Group D of the first round.

The Tigers will be playing Lafayette, Rockwood Summit and Lindbergh in the group stage and face Summit in their first game Feb. 4 at the Meramac Sharks Ice Arena in South St. Louis County in a 9:10 p.m. face-off. Edwardsville plays against Lafayette the next night, Feb. 5, at the Affton Athletic Association rink in a 7:30 p.m. start, then finish group play against Lindbergh Feb. 7 at Meramac in a 9 p.m. face-off.

The top two teams in each of the four groups advance to the quarterfinals, with the schedule and bracket to be announced. The quarterfinals and semifinals are a best-of-two series, with a 10-minute minigame to be played if the teams split their series or both games end in a tie.

The final returns to Enterprise Center, the Blues' home arena, after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the date to be announced.

CBC, St. Louis U. High, St. John Vianney Catholic and DeSmet Jesuit are the top four seeds in the Blues Challenge Cup playoffs, while Wentzville Timberland, John Burroughs, Cedar Hill Northwest and St. Charles Duchesne Catholic are the top four seed in the Founders Cup playoffs.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

