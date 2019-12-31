MONDAY, DECEMBER 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE PRAIRIE FARMS CLASSIC – FINAL

COLLINSVILLE 63, MUNDELEIN 48: Ray’Sean Taylor scored 26 points, along with having six rebounds, seven assists and five steals in being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player as Collinsville won its own Prairie Farms Classic championship in a 63-48 win.

The Kahoks won the tournament it its third straight appearance in the final, having lost a heartbreaker last year to Springfield Southeast.

Nate Hall helped out Taylor with 17 points, while Lorent Dzedadini had nine points for the Kahoks, while Cawhan Smith added eight

Collinsville led by 10 at 27-17 at halftime, then broke open the game in the third quarter with a 17-7 run that increased the advantage to 44-22 and all but clinched the game for the Kahoks.

Scottie Ebube and Conor Enright both led the Mustangs with 15 points each, while Jack Bikus chipped in with 10 points.

The Kahoks are now 13-0 on the season.

VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT – NINTH PLACE GAME

FLORA 54, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 41: Clayton Scott led McGivney with 12 points, while Kellen Weir had nine as the Griffins lost the ninth place game to Flora on the final day of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament.

The Wolves led at halftime 32-22 and 44-36 after three quarters.

Flora is now 3-10, while the Griffins fall to 2-10.

BREESE MATER DEI HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT – NINTH PLACE GAME

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 60, HIGHLAND 44: A.J. Smith had 24 points, while Cam Gusewell added eight as Metro-East took the ninth place game over Highland on Monday afternoon at Vandalia.

The Knights led 25-18 at halftime and 43-37 after three quarters enroute to ending its six-game losing streak.

Metro-East is now 4-9, while Highland is now 2-12.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

NINTH PLACE GAME

CARLINVILLE 53, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 48: Antonio Hardin led EAWR with 13 points, while Ryan Dawson and Jake Wells both had 10 points in the Oilers’ loss to the host school at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

The Cavvies led all the way through, with the quarter scores 13-12, 27-20 and 41-32,

Michael Byots led Carlinville with 16 points, Jack Kessinger had 11 points and Ethan Trimm added eight.

The Cavvies are now 3-5, while the Oilers are 4-10.

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

LITCHFIELD 42, BUNKER HILL 31: Keegan Ralston led Bunker Hill with 20 points, Grant Burch had seven points, and Andrew Scroggins and Coy Seller each had two points as the Minutemen fell to Litchfield in the seventh place game.

Bunker Hill led after one quarter 10-5, but the Purple Panthers took a 19-14 lead at halftime.

Blaine Stewart led the way for Litchfield with 13 points, John Corso added 11 and Anthony Boston had five points for the team.

The Purple Panthers are now 7-7, while the Minutemen are now 0-8.

FINAL

HARDIN CALHOUN 36, STAUNTON 30: Corey Nelson was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points, while Ben Eberlin added 14 points and Stone Zirkelbach added seven as Calhoun held on to defeat Staunton to win the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

The Bulldogs led after the first quarter 7-6, but the Warriors led at halftime 20-19, and Staunton took back the lead 26-22 after the third quarter. Calhoun outscored the Bulldogs 14-4 to take the title.

Ethan Booth and Brent Kinder led Staunton with 10 points apiece, while Devin Ray added six for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE FARM BLOOMINGTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC – THIRD PLACE GAME

NEW LENOX LINCOLN-WAY WEST 79, CIVIC MEMORIAL 56: Anna Hall led CM with 17 points, while Tore Standefer added 13 points and Kourtland Tyus added 11 as the Eagles finished fourth in the Bloomington Holiday Classic, falling to New Lenox Lincoln-Way West in the third and fourth place game on Monday night.

The Warriors led after one quarter 16-12, then raced out to a 45-24 lead after one, then had a 73-39 lead after three.

CM is now 14-2 on the season.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

NOKOMIS 45, BUNKER HILL 18: Brylie Crisman led Bunker Hill with 11 points, and Taytem Brooks, Alexis Jarman and Taylor Girth all had two points in Nokomis’ win over the Minutemaids for ninth place at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

The Redskins led all the way through, with scores at each quarter break reading 11-4, 27-11 and 36-15.

Audrey Sabol led Nokomis with 10 points, while Mia Fesser had nine points and Macee Eisenbarh had eight.

The Redskins are now 6-9, while Bunker Hill falls to 0-9.

FIFTH PLACE GAME

STAUNTON 56, WAVERLY SOUTH COUNTY 49 (OT): Hollie Bekeske and Abby Davis had 10 points each, while Katie Masinelli had nine points as Staunton lost in the fifth place game to Waverly South County in the final day of the Carlinville Tournament

The Vipers led 9-8 after one quarter, but the Bulldogs took over the lead at halftime 22-19, then 32-29 at three quarter time. The Vipers came back to tie the game 41-41 to force overtime, but Staunton outscored South County 15-8.

Elyse Copelin led the Vipers with 16 points, Olivia Crayne had 12 points and Callie Hughes scored six points for the Vipers.

The Bulldogs raised their record to 4-7.

DUCHESNE CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CONSOLATION FINAL

GRANITE CITY 52, HAZELWOOD EAST 33: Kaylyn White led Granite with 15 points, Azaria Moore scored 12 points and both Alex Powell and Ellie Wiehardt scored six points each to lead the Warriors to the consolation crown of the Duchesne Catholic Holiday Tourament in St. Charles, Mo.

Granite led all the way through, with the quarter break scores being 15-5, 29-17 and 46-21,

The Warriors improve to 3-9, while the Spartans go to 1-8.

JERSEY COMMUNITY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

HARDIN CALHOUN 51, ALTON 41: Colleen Schumann led Calhoun with 17 points, with Sydney Baalman and Ella Sievers both scoring 10 points as the Warriors defeated Alton in the ninth place game.

Calhoun led throughout, with the quarter scores reading 15-11, 32-17 and 36-30.

Germayia Wallace led the Redbirds with 25 points, with Khaliyah Goree and Jimmiela Patterson both adding seven points apiece.

The Redbirds drop to 3-13, while the Warriors up their mark to 4-11.

MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

THIRD PLACE GAME

MICDS 42, COLLINSVILLE 28: Faith Liljegren led Collinsville with 10 points, while Kristyn Mitchell had six points and three different players – Astacia Bush, Riley Doyle and Caite Knutson – all had four points as the Kahoks fell to the hos school in the Mary Institute-Country Day Holiday Invitational.

The Rams led all the way in the game, the quarter break scores being 15-6, 28-9 and 33-14.

Zaire Harrell led MICDS with 16 points, while Jessica Brooks had 14 points and Ellie Gira had eight.

The Rams are now 5-3 on the year, while Collinsville fell to 7-7.

LEBANON CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT – FINAL

GREENVILLE 43, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 34: Madison Webb had one of her best games for McGivney with 21 points, while Charlize Luehmann had five points and both Macy Hoppes and Anna McKee had three points as the Griffins lost in the championship game to Greenville.

McGivney had a lead of 9-7 after the first quarter and extended it to 21-18 at halftime. The Comets took the lead 28-24 after three quarters and didn’t look back.

Kylee Pickett led Greenville with 16 points, while Megan Hallemann and Hannah Simpson both had 10 points.

The Comets improve to 10-5, while the Griffins are now 13-1.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SUNDAY’S RESULT

St. Louis Blues 4, Winnipeg Jets 1

NCAA FOOTBALL

2019 BOWL SEASON

REDBOX BOWL AT LEVI’S STADIUM, SANTA CLARA, CALIF.

California (Pac-12 Conference) 35, Illinois (Big Ten Conference) 20

SERVPRO FIRST RESPONDER BOWL AT GERALD J. FORD STADIUM, DALLAS

Western Kentucky (Conference USA) 23, Western Michigan (Mid-American Conference) 20

FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE MUSIC CITY BOWL AT NISSAN STADIUM, NASHVILLE

Louisville (Atlantic Coast Conference) 38, Mississippi State (Southeastern Conference) 28

CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL AT HARD ROCK STADIUM, MIAMI GARDENS, FLA.)

Florida (Southeastern Conference) 36, Virginia (Atlantic Coast Conference) 28

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 77, Bethune-Cookman 67

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 95, North Carolina A&T 64

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Edwardsville 96, Lindenwood 48

MONDAY’S RESULT

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 91, Chicago State 33

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MONDAY’S RESULT

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 55, Indiana State 53

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – WEEK 17

New York Jets 13, Buffalo Bills 6

Cincinnati Bengals 33, Cleveland Browns 23

Green Bay Packers 23, Detroit Lions 20

Kansas City Chiefs 31, Los Angeles Chargers 21

Chicago Bears 21, Minnesota Vikings 19

Miami Dolphins 27, New England Patriots 24

Atlanta Falcons 28, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22 (OT)

New Orleans Saints 42, Carolina Panthers 10

Los Angeles Rams 31, Arizona Cardinals 24

Dallas Cowboys 47, Washington Redskins 16

Denver Broncos 16, Oakland Raiders 15

Philadelphia Eagles 34, New York Giants 17

Jacksonville Jaguars 38, Indianapolis Colts 20

Baltimore Ravens 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 10

Tennessee Titans 35, Houston Texans 14

San Francisco 49ers 26, Seattle Seahawks 21

2019 NFL PLAYOFF SEEDINGS

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

1—San Francisco 49ers

2---Green Bay Packers

3---New Orleans Saints

4---Philadelphia Eagles

5---Seattle Seahawks

6---Minnesota Vikings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

1---Baltimore Ravens

2---Kansas City Chiefs

3---New England Patriots

4---Houston Texans

5---Buffalo Bills

6---Tennessee Titans

