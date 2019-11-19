MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DUPO CAT CLASSIC --- FIRST ROUND

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 57, VALMEYER 9: Charlize Luehmann led the way with 20 points, while Anna McKee added 18 points to help lead McGivney to the win in their season opener at the Dupo Cat Classic tournament over Valmeyer.

Mary Harkins added six points, while Macy Hoppes had five points and Rachel Maller added three points for the Griffins. Riley Zumwalt had five rebounds and six steals, while McKee had five assists and six steals for McGivney.

Ariana Gibbs led the Pirates with six points and four steals, while Sierra Hohnbaum had two points, Caitlin Crossin had one point, and Lexi Davis came up with three steals for Valmeyer.

The Griffins start the season off 1-0, while the Pirates are 0-1.

REGULAR SEASON

GILLESPIE 43, CARROLLTON 38: Libby Mueth led Carrollton with 14 points, and Kennedy Ruyle added 10 points as the Hawks dropped their season opener on the road at Gillespie.

Micheala Hinderhand, Callie McAdams and Ava Uhles all added four points each for the Hawks, while Shelby Taylor led the Miners with 14 points, and McKenzy Mix chipped in with 10 points. Madison Niemeyer also had five points for Gillespie, and both Grace Bertolino and Emily Schmidt both had three points.

The Miners are 1-0 to start the campaign, while Carrollton is 0-1.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 4, ARNOLD, MO., FOX 1: Cam Gillen, Mark Tucker and Anthony Ruklic all scored in the second period, and it made the difference as Edwardsville defeated Fox High of Arnold, Mo. at the Kennedy Recreation Center in South St. Louis County.

Will Schuster scored in the third period after the Tigers spotted the Warriors a 1-0 first period lead. Collin Salter and Tucker also had assists on the night for Edwardsville.

Fox outshot the Tigers 34-29, and Jonas Akeman made 33 saves in goal for Edwardsville.

The Tigers are now 3-1-1 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 2-5-0.

MVCHA HOCKEY

GRANITE CITY 12, HIGHLAND 0: Bryce Norton and Mason Roher each had hat tricks, while Ethan Kuehnel and Hunter Parker both scored twice as Granite defeated Highland in a game called in the second period due to the MVCHA's 12-goal rule.

Cam Kromway and Josh Roller also scored for the Warriors, while Mitchell Boyles had four assists, and both Kuehnel and Nathan Niles-Smith had two assists apiece.

Noah Poiter had five saves in goal for Granite.

The Warriors are now 3-1-1 on the season, while the Bulldogs are 0-5-0.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TOURNAMENTS

DUPO CAT CLASSIC

Father McGivney Catholic 57, Valmeyer 9

COLUMBIA TIP-OFF CLASSIC

Waterloo 47, Metro-East Lutheran 29

REGULAR SEASON

Gillespie 43, Carrollton 38

MSCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 4, Arnold, Mo., Fox 1

MVCHA HOCKEY

Granite City 12, Highland 0

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 66, Hawai'i 53

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

South Dakota 71, SIU-Edwardsville 56

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

HALL OF FAME CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

Missouri 75, Wofford 56

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 11

Kansas City Chiefs 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17

(NOTE: Game played at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico)

