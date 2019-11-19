Monday Sports Roundup
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DUPO CAT CLASSIC --- FIRST ROUND
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 57, VALMEYER 9: Charlize Luehmann led the way with 20 points, while Anna McKee added 18 points to help lead McGivney to the win in their season opener at the Dupo Cat Classic tournament over Valmeyer.
Mary Harkins added six points, while Macy Hoppes had five points and Rachel Maller added three points for the Griffins. Riley Zumwalt had five rebounds and six steals, while McKee had five assists and six steals for McGivney.
Ariana Gibbs led the Pirates with six points and four steals, while Sierra Hohnbaum had two points, Caitlin Crossin had one point, and Lexi Davis came up with three steals for Valmeyer.
The Griffins start the season off 1-0, while the Pirates are 0-1.
REGULAR SEASON
GILLESPIE 43, CARROLLTON 38: Libby Mueth led Carrollton with 14 points, and Kennedy Ruyle added 10 points as the Hawks dropped their season opener on the road at Gillespie.
Micheala Hinderhand, Callie McAdams and Ava Uhles all added four points each for the Hawks, while Shelby Taylor led the Miners with 14 points, and McKenzy Mix chipped in with 10 points. Madison Niemeyer also had five points for Gillespie, and both Grace Bertolino and Emily Schmidt both had three points.
The Miners are 1-0 to start the campaign, while Carrollton is 0-1.
MSCHA HOCKEY
EDWARDSVILLE 4, ARNOLD, MO., FOX 1: Cam Gillen, Mark Tucker and Anthony Ruklic all scored in the second period, and it made the difference as Edwardsville defeated Fox High of Arnold, Mo. at the Kennedy Recreation Center in South St. Louis County.
Will Schuster scored in the third period after the Tigers spotted the Warriors a 1-0 first period lead. Collin Salter and Tucker also had assists on the night for Edwardsville.
Fox outshot the Tigers 34-29, and Jonas Akeman made 33 saves in goal for Edwardsville.
The Tigers are now 3-1-1 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 2-5-0.
MVCHA HOCKEY
GRANITE CITY 12, HIGHLAND 0: Bryce Norton and Mason Roher each had hat tricks, while Ethan Kuehnel and Hunter Parker both scored twice as Granite defeated Highland in a game called in the second period due to the MVCHA's 12-goal rule.
Cam Kromway and Josh Roller also scored for the Warriors, while Mitchell Boyles had four assists, and both Kuehnel and Nathan Niles-Smith had two assists apiece.
Noah Poiter had five saves in goal for Granite.
The Warriors are now 3-1-1 on the season, while the Bulldogs are 0-5-0.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TOURNAMENTS
DUPO CAT CLASSIC
Father McGivney Catholic 57, Valmeyer 9
COLUMBIA TIP-OFF CLASSIC
Waterloo 47, Metro-East Lutheran 29
REGULAR SEASON
Gillespie 43, Carrollton 38
MSCHA HOCKEY
Edwardsville 4, Arnold, Mo., Fox 1
MVCHA HOCKEY
Granite City 12, Highland 0
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Illinois 66, Hawai'i 53
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
South Dakota 71, SIU-Edwardsville 56
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
HALL OF FAME CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Missouri 75, Wofford 56
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 11
Kansas City Chiefs 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17
(NOTE: Game played at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico)
