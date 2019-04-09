MONDAY, APRIL 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ALTON 17, CARLYLE 2: Alton jumped out to an 8-2 lead early on, then scored eight more times in the seventh to roll to the win over Carlyle at GCS Ballpark.

Jackson Brooks and Riley Phillips both had two hits and three RBIs for the Redbirds, while Robby Taul went three-for-three on the afternoon.

Noah Crocker, Caleb Darr, Brady Heinzmann and Brenden Schmitt had the four hits on the day for the Indians, while both Brady and Lane Heinzmann had RBIs.

Tyler Steward pitched well in two innings, striking out three in getting the win for Alton.

The Redbirds are now 5-7, while Carlyle drops to 2-10.

TRIAD 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Hunter Boyd had three hits and three RBIs, while Nolan McGowen had two hits and Caleb Goforth, Hunter Smith and Matt Weis each had RBIs as Triad defeated CM at home.

Eli Smock and Nic Vaughn had the only hits on the day for the Eagles, while Vaughn had three strikeouts on the mound.

McGowen fanned four in six-and-one-third innings to take the win for the Knights.

Triad goes to 5-7, while CM falls to 7-6.

HIGHLAND 8, JERSEY 5: Kolby Frey drove in three runs for Highland, while Chase Wilson had two hits and two RBIs as the Bulldogs won on the road at Jersey.

Garrett Carey and Zeke Waltz each had two hits for the Panthers, while John Collins drove in two runs.

Payne Waldman allowed four hits while striking out seven to gain the win for Highland, while Tucker Shalley allowed two hits while fanning nine for Jersey.

The Bulldogs advance to 5-4, while the Panthers are now 7-5.

CENTRALIA 6, COLLINSVILLE 5: A two-run seventh inning gave Centralia the win over Collinsville at Fletcher Field.

Bradley Griffin and Hayden Minor each had two RBIs for the Orphans, while Markus Isaiah and Logan Such had two hits apiece.

Jake Holten, Kyle Moore, Sam Phelps and T.J. Williams all had hits and RBIs for the Kahoks.

Garrett Morski allowed just two hits while fanning eight for Collinsville.

Centralia is now 1-9 on the year, while the Kahoks fall to 6-4.

BUNKER HILL 10, ROXANA 5: A seven-run second inning propelled Bunker Hill to the win at Roxana City Park.

Braden Morris led the way for the Minutemen with three hits and four RBIs, with Devin Ralston also having two RBIs.

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruitt, Gavin Huffman and Austin Martin all had two hits and an RBI each for the Shells.

Jacob Weidner gave up six hits and struck out seven for Bunker Hill, while Weston Renaud fanned five for Roxana.

The Minutemen are now 1-2 on the year, while the Shells drop to 4-6.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 16, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5: A eight-run seventh inning broke open a close game as Southwestern won on the road at McGivney.

Ryne Hanslow had three RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Noah Kelly and John Watts both drove in two runs. A total of six batters had two hits each for Southwestern.

Austin Callovini had three hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Matthew Gierer had two hits.

Issac Marshall allowed three hits and fanned five for the Birds, while Brian Bergesch struck out three.

Southwestern goes to 2-8, while McGivney is now 3-6.

One other game – Marquette Catholic at Mt. Olive – was postponed. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

GIRLS SOCCER

MASCOUTAH 6, JERSEY 1: Maci Bohannon had the only strike for Jersey in their Mississippi Valley Conference loss at home to Mascoutah.

Sydney Etter had a brace (two goals) for the Indians, while Molly Cravens, Allison Goodspeed, Ella Lowry and Breanne West also had goals for Mascoutah.

Katelyn Krueger had 14 saves in goal for the Panthers, while Sydney Packler had four stops for the Indians.

Mascoutah is now 4-5-1 on the year, while Jersey drops to 6-4-0.

SOFTBALL

FREEBURG 13, ROXANA 3: Kiley Winfree had two hits, and both Taylor Nolan and Abigail Stahlhut had the only other base hits while Alyssa Luck had the only RBI for Roxana in their road loss at Freeburg.

Lindsey Widel had three hits and three RBIs for the Midgets, while Colleen Cockrell, Lizzy Ludwig and Carley Otten each had two RBIs for the Midgets.

Ludwig threw a complete game for Freeburg, fanning 11 in getting the win.

The Midgets go to 9-3, while the Shells are now 5-6.

GILLESPIE 4, CARROLLTON 3: Single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings made the difference as Gillespie won at Carrolton.

Layna Mullink, Kennedy Ruyle, Katie Hendricks and Grace Sturgeon all had hits for the Hawks, while Mikala Hayes had two hits, and Rylee Jarman and Chloe Segarra had RBIs for the Miners.

Sydney Bires went all the way, striking out nine for Gillespie, while Hannah Rhoades fanned four for Carrollton.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 4, L.A. DODGERS 3: Paul Goldschmidt scored on a Joe Kelly wild pitch in the seventh to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 4-3 win over the two-time defending National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the first of a three-game series at Busch Stadium Monday night.

Los Angeles struck first in the opening inning, starting with a ground ball by Cody Bellinger to the second baseman to force Corey Seager, scoring Joc Peterson with the first run of the game. A.J. Pollock’s double to left field scored Bellinger to double the Dodgers’ lead.

The Cardinals countered in the bottom of the inning on Marcel Ozuna’s two-run homer to left, his second of the year, scoring Jose Martinez ahead of him to tie the game at 2-2. Seager gave Los Angeles the lead back in the fifth on a sharp single to left that scored Russell Martin to make it 3-2.

St. Louis took the lead on an RBI single to left by Martinez, sending Goldschmidt to third, where he scored when former Cardinal pitcher Kelly uncorked a wild pitch that went back to the screen, allowing Goldschmidt to score what proved to be the winning run.

Miles Mikolas got the win for the Cardinals, going six innings, allowing five hits while fanning three. Jordan Hicks got the save for St. Louis, while Kelly was charged with the loss.

The Cardinals and Dodgers meet again on Tuesday night in the second game of the set, with the start time again being 6:45 p.m.

