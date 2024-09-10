MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4, WATERLOO 0: Bo Gomric came up with a brace (two goals), with Nate Pitre and Luke Smith also scoring in Althoff's home win over Waterloo.

Tyler Pollock assisted twice for the Crusaders, while Gomric and Nash Johanigmeyer also had assists, and Zach WInkler had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet. Parker Lacroix had eight save in goals for the Bulldogs, while Jay Rader made one save.

Althoff is now 4-1-0, with Waterloo going to 2-2-2.

GRANITE CITY 5, LEBANON 1: Armando Hernandez had a brace (two goals), while Seth Blaylock, R.J. Brooksher, and Joey Morales also scored as Granite City took the three points over Lebanon at Gene Baker Field.

Elijah Blaylock, Patrick French, and Drake Reeves all had assists fir the Warriors.

Granite is now 4-2-0, while the Greyhounds are now 5-2-0/

In a tournament being played at Hancock, in south St. Louis County, Valmeyer defeated McCluer North of Florissant, Mo., 5-0. In other games, Maryville Christian and Breese Mater Dei Catholic played to a 0-0 draw, and Trenton Wesclin took a 3-1 decision over East Alton-Wood River,.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, JERSEY 0: Spencer Martin came up with a brace (two goals), while Alec Frohnert, Mason Holmes, and Lucas Roedl all had goals in McGivney's win over Jersey at Bouse Road.

Jacoby Danco had two assists for the Griffins, while Tyler Ahring, Brendan Kayser, and Owen Weissert all had assists, and Patrick Gierer had two saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

McGivney is now 5-0-1, while the Panthers go to 0-3-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

HEATHER BRADSHAW INVITATIONAL AT EDWARDSVILLE

TIGERS FINISH FOURTH IN CHAMPIONS I BRACKET, MARQUETTE WIN CONSOLATION TITLE IN FUTURES I BRACKET AT HEATHER BRADSHAW INVITATIONAL: Edwardsville finished in fourth place in the Champions I bracket, while Marquette Catholic placed fifth, winning the Futures I consolation title at the Heather Bradshaw Invitational tournament, held over the weekend in Edwardsville.

The Tigers won their opening match over Lindbergh of south St. Louis County 8-1, but lost in the semifinals to Winnetka New Trier 9-0, falling in the third place match to St. Joseph's Academy Catholic of Frontenac, Mo., 5-0. The Trevians won the championship with a win over John Burroughs School of Ladue, Mo.

In the win over the Flyers, the singles winners were Dia Kannan, Sophie Byron, Gabi Hill, Bina Selimi, and Amelia Hill. The doubles winners were Byron and Katie Woods, Gabi Hill and Kannan, and Selimi and Amelia Hill.

Meanwhile, the Explorers lost their opening match to Marion 5-4, before rebounding to take a 0-0 win over O'Fallon, then defeated Mascoutah 8-1 to win the consolation title and fifth place.

The singles winners in the consolation final were Maddie Waters, Sophia Lamere, Izzy Hough, Sara Moehn, Mia Lopez, and Adelaide Bryson. The doubles winners were Hough and Moehn, and Bryson and Lopez.

In addition to New Trier winning the Champions I flight, Dunlap won the Champions II flight, winning the Challengers I flight was Urbana University High, it was Edwardsville 2 winning the Challengers II flight, Marion won the Futures I flight, and Triad 2 won the Futures II flight.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In the only match played involving a Metro-East team on Monday, Highland defeated Hillsboro 25-18, 25-19. The Bulldogs are now 7-2, while the Hilltoppers drop to 3-2.

