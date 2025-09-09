MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

TUESDAY RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

In games played on Monday, Maryville Christian won at home over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4-2, Lebanon got past Granite City 4-0, Trenton Wesclin defeated East Alton-Wood River 6-0, and Belleville Althoff Catholic and Waterloo played to a 1-1 draw.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARLINVILLE 25-25, Mt. OLIVE 19-16.

On Monday, Carlinville defeated Mt. Olive 25-19, 25-16. Stat leaders for Carlinville are:



Service Points: Ruthie Reels-10, Hallie Gibson- 8

Aces: Ruthie Reels- 5, Hallie Gibson-4

Kills: Ruthie Reels- 8

Blocks: Kaitlyn Reels, Madeline Murphy, Taylor Brandenburg- 1 each

Assists: Rowan Nepute- 18

Digs: Makiah Porteus- 3

Carlinville also defeated Mt. Olive at the JV level.

Article continues after sponsor message

MONDAY RESULTS

These are Jersey Community High School and Middle School athletic results.

JCHS Girls Tennis hosted Bunker Hill and easily won, 9-0.

JCMS Baseball (8th) hosted Southwestern and beat the Birds, 7-5. Brayden Hall and Bentley Schannot went 2-4, while Kellan Johnson, Carter Scott, and Cullen Kinser all collected hits. The Panthers are now 4-0-1 on the season.

JCMS Softball (8th) hosted Jacksonville in the first round of regionals with an 18-5 win. Harper Hill went 3-3 with a triple, while Sophia Herter went 2-3 with a triple. Aria Forrester and Kenzie Schulte collected triples, and Quincy Crotchett had a home run.

JCHS JV Football hosted Freeburg and lost 53-6, with Mason Green scoring the touchdown.

WEEKEND

JCHS Varsity Tennis traveled to Alton to compete in the Heather Bradshaw Tournament, where they placed 4th in their flight. The Lady Panthers had a big win over Belleville East.

JCMS Cross Country traveled to Granite City. Wade Ball placed 22nd, receiving a medal for being in the top 30, also hitting a PR of 11:59.30. Other PR's for the team included Carter Johnson, Mason Warren, Kiyah Knoche, Molly Campion, and Karleen Brittain. The Boys Team finished 14th overall.

JCMS Softball (8th) traveled to Collinsville and won 12-7. Aria Forrester picked up the win, Harper Hill 3-4 with a double, Quincy Crotchett went 2-3, with Willow McNelly collecting a double.

JCHS Varsity Football traveled to Freeburg and ultimately lost, 21-44.

JCHS Cross Country traveled to Granite City. Top finishers for Jersey included Kaden Strohbeck 17:48, William Green 18:27, Amelia Jumper 21:31, and Taylor Woodring 22:14.

JCHS Varsity Soccer hosted Jacksonville, and lost 9-0.

If you have a sports roundup item, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930.

More like this: