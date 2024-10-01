MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Nate Pitre came up with a hat trick, Luke Smith scored a brace (two goals), and Nash Johanigmeyer, Macklin Neville, and Michael Roche also scored as Althoff took the three points over Metro-East at Knights Field.

Both Bo Gomric and Tyler Pollock assisted twice for the Crusaders, while Dax Ahlers, Johanigmeyer, Pitre, and Hayden Tell also had assists. Brady Luchtefeld had five saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Althoff is now 12-3-0, while the Knights are 1-11-0.

BELLEVILLE WEST 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Adam Bilzing, Sam Gebhart, Landon Kinder, Braden Missey, and Will Rockwell had had goals as West took all three points over CM at Hauser Field.

Adam Barry and Jerard Perez had the assists for the Maroons, while Jacob Mathenia had two saves in goal to record his clean sheet.

West is now 9-4-0, while the Eagles slip to 5-11-0.

COLUMBIA 9, HIGHLAND 0: Hayes Van Breusegen had a double brace (four goals), while Liam Bivins, Connor Briley, Drew Elliott, Wyatt Etherton, and Micah James also had goals as Columbia won over Highland at home.

Both Etherton and James had two assists each for the Eagles, while Sully Bonardi, Tyler Darnell, Elliott, and Nathan Rein also had assists, while Brady Hemminghaus had one save in goal as he and Brayden Keyes shared the clean sheet.

Columbia is now 13-2-1, while the Bulldogs go to 7-7-0.

In other games played on Monday, Trenton Wesclin defeated Valmeyer 10-0. Carlyle won over Vandalia 5-1, Greenville won over East Alton-Wood River 9-0 and Waterloo won the Waterloo Derby over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 4-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, BELLEVILLE WEST 23-9: Althoff held off West in the first set, then had a big second set to gain the sweep over West at home.

Riley Fairbairn served up seven points and an ace for the Crusaders, while Gabby Orlet had five points and two aces, Reece Distler came up with four points, Orlet had nine kills, two blocks, and 11 assists, Distler had eight kills and two assists, Haley Wallin had three kills and three blocks, and Kaitlyn Karban had three assists.

Althoff is now 13-9, while the Maroons go to 12-6.

COLLINSVILLE 23-25-25-25, ST. LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY 25-11-21-20: Avery Johnson led Collinsville with 13 kills, while Talesha Gilmore had two blocks, as the Kahoks took a four-set win over Lift For Life in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis.

Collinsville is now 11-11-2, while the Hawks slip to 8-6.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14-13: Carlinville took a straight-set win over Marquette at the Carlinville Big House.

Isabella Tiburzi served up 11 points and two aces for the Cavaliers, Makenah Dugan had eight points and an ace, Jordyn Loveless served up five points, Hannah Gibson had 11 kills, Tiburzi had four kills and 17 assists, Braley Wiser had four kills and an assist, Loveless had three kills, and Taylor Brandenburg had two kills and a block.

Reese Bechtold had eight kills for the Explorers, while Arista Bunn had 10 assists, Lilly Covert had 13 digs, and Brooke Rister had five points and an ace.

Carlinville is now 13-3, while Marquette goes to 9-14.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 10-14: McGivney had little trouble in taking a straight-set win over Marissa-Coulterville at the McGivney gym.

Mia Lieberman and Grace Nesbit both served up eight points apiece for the Griffins, while Dia Villhard received 11 serves with no errors.

McGivney is now 14-7, while the Meteors drop to 10-10.

In other matches played on Monday, Roxana defeated Piasa Southwestern 26-24, 25-19, and Greenville won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-23, 25-27, 25-18.

