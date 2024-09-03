BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

INDIANS PUT THREE IN TOP TEN, WIN OWN INVITATIONAL MEET: Mascoutah put three runners into the top ten to win their own Invitationals cross country meet Saturday morning at Mascoutah High School.

The Indians won with 41 points, while Pinckneyville was second at 74 points, Freeburg came in third with 94 points, Father McGivney Catholic was fourth with 162 points, and Breese Central rounded out the top five with 192 points. Breese Mater Dei Catholic was sixth with 209 points, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy was seventh at 245. East St. Louis was eighth at 259 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic was 10th with 271 points, Collinsville came in 12th with 323 points, and Columbia was 18th with 425 points.

Leo Cozzi of the Indians won the race at 15:37.50, with teammate Lucas Jensen second at 15:45.90, third place went to Landon Boman of Pinckneyville at 15:58.50, Darius Ivy of East St. Louis was fourth at 16:20.50, and rounding out the top five was Mater Dei's Nolan Goebel at 16:27.60.

Along with Cozzi and Jensen, Mascoutah saw Kaine Climaco in at 16:55.80, Jacob Chung had a time of 17:13.10, Zachary Barshay was in at 17:15.00, Chris White had a time of 17:44.90, and Logan Zurbrugg was home at 17:45.70. Liam Boeving led the Griffins with a time of 17:07.10, while Aidan Schmidt was in at 17:56.30, Levi Huber had a time of 18:11.10, Liam Schmidt was in at 18:21.00, Eric Rybak's time was 18:53.10, Connor Schmidt was in at 19:14.20, and Nolan Schmeider had a time of 19:58.20.

Andre Nava led First Baptist with a time of 17:50.50, while Henry Kohlenberger came in at 18:09.40, Jackson Moore had a time of 18:45.70, Bohdi Devine was in at 19:21.50, J.J. Lostutter's time was 20:27.50, Uriah Harris was in at 22:32.10, and Aaron Blau was right behind at 22:32.20. In addition to Ivy, the Flyers had Demarcus Coleman in at 18:50.90, Anthony Jackson came in at 19:45.50, Marquez Mosley's time was 19:47.20, Jaylon Sanders had a time of 20:12.10, Mark Samuels was home at 20:19.10, and Tashawn Canada was in at 20:23.10/

The Crusaders were led by Adam Jansen's time of 17:51.80. with Ethan Schillinger in at 17:59.20, Ryan Schillinger's time was 18:17.50, Brendan Rayl had a time of 19:13.80, and Tran Khoa was home at 29:20.00. Chase Cummins led the Kahoks with a time of 17:40.80, with Cooper James in at 18:45.70, Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo was home at 20:24.50, Anton Beljanski's time was 21:15.40, Ayden Gratzl was in at 21:22.30, Yared Benitez-Salgado had a time of 21:23.60, and Issac Perez-Lopez was in at 22:41.60.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

ANNA-JONESBORO PLACE TWO IN TOP FIVE, WIN GIRLS MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL: Anna-Jonesboro placed two runners in the top five, and three in the top ten, as the Wildcats went on to the team title in the girls Mascoutah Invitational cross country meet, held at Mascoutah High School Saturday morning.

A-J won the meet with 39 points, while the host Indians were second at 88 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was third with 124 points, Father McGivney Catholic was fourth with 130 points, and Belleville Althoff Catholic rounded out the top five with 132 points. Freeburg was seventh with 176 points, Breese Central was eighth with 193 points, East St. Louis came in 10th with 254 points, and Columbia was 11th with 271points.

Vanessa Teel of Pinckneyville won the race at 19:18.70, while the Crusaders' Briegh Desmond was second at 19:28.40, Caroline Tepe of Okawville came in third at 19:35.30, Aleah Box of Anna-Jonesboro was fourth at 19:46.60, and teammate Kenzie Miller rounded out the top five at 20:03.20.

Mascoutah was led by Brynn Behrmann, who was in at 21:02.10, while Ryleigh Piller had a time of 21:02.90, Chloe Millett's time was 21:24.90, Abcde Climaco was home at 21:41.70, Milla Cryder had a time of 22:05.10, Abby Detering was in at 22:13.40, and Ava Kimmie was in at 23:43.00. Jane Cummins led the Griffins with a time of 20:19.10, while McKenzie Jones came in at 21:49.10, Ainsley Turkington had a time of 22:24.60, Bella Redenius had a time of 22:59.40, Isabella Harris' time was 23:15,80, Anna Moore was home at 23:56.10, and Miley Badgett was in at 26:25.20.

To go along with Desmond, Althoff saw Grace Jensen in at 20:16.00, while Ava Lock had a time of 23:11.70, Bethany Kee was in at 23:19.10, Gabi Turkington had a time of 23:48.80, Megan Massie had a time of 24:00.30. and Lilliana Roberson was in at 26:32.80. Daniya Hill led the Flyers with a time of 22:23.40, while Branae Brown was in at 22:58.00, Shiriosis Smith had a time of 24L52.60, Pea'Ton Walker was in at 28:30.80, Markalya Barnes came in at 29:10.60, Dalyiah Hawkins' time was 32:01.80, and Sheridan Griggs had a time of 33:48.90.

Collinsville had Catalina Jiminez-Magana in at 23:09.60, while Danielle Cary and Clair Garkie both had a time of 24:04.10, and Morgan Laing was home at 24:34.80. The Kahoks did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Maryville Christian saw Mia Donald have a time of 23:10.20, while Isabella Hill was home at 27:44.60, and Serena Aguirre was in at 35:40.00. The Lions also didn't have enough runners for a team score.

BOYS SOCCER

Collinsville got their season underway with a 1-1 draw against Rochester Saturday at Kahok Stadium. Ty Starko scored the goal for the Kahoks, off a corner by Mikey Suarez Collinsville opens up at 0-0-1, while the Rockets are now 1-2-1.

